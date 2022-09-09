Chattanooga Man With Gun At Scene Of Rawlings Street Gunfire Gets 4 Years In Federal Prison

A Chattanooga man who was found with a gun at the site of shots being fired on Rawlings Street has been sentenced to serve four years in federal prison.

Charquel Applings, 30, appeared before Judge Charles Atchley

Prosecutors said on Jan. 1, 2021, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Chattanooga Police Department officers responded to a report of gunshots near a large gathering in the 2000 block of Rawlings Street.

When officers arrived on scene Applings was standing with a large group of people, and officers observed a firearm sticking out of his hoodie pocket. Officers placedhim in custody and seized the firearm - a Taurus 9-millimter pistol.

Applings admitted he knowingly possessed a firearm though he had a felony record and was prohibited from doing so.

He had been convicted of possession of marijuana for resale and possession of cocaine for resale.