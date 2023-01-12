Senator Watson Takes Oath Of Office, Is Reappointed Chairman Of Finance Committee

State Senator Bo Watson took the oath of office on Tuesday in Nashville as the 113th General Assembly was gaveled in on the first day of the legislature’s organization session. Senator Watson was also reappointed chairman of the Senate Finance, Ways and Means committee. The appointment was announced by Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) on Thursday as lawmakers concluded its first week of the organizational session.

Lt. Governor McNally praised Senator Watson for his leadership on the Finance, Ways and Means committee.

“Tennessee’s outstanding fiscal health is not a matter of luck,” said Lt. Governor McNally. “It is the work of dedicated public servants making smart and tough decisions. Bo Watson is one of the most critical of those servants. Bo’s hard work has kept Tennessee’s fiscal house in order under the toughest of conditions. I am proud to reappoint him.”

The Finance, Ways and Means Committee is responsible for all measures relating to the budget, taxes, and the issuance of bonds.

“I appreciate the confidence that Lt. Governor McNally has placed in me to continue serving as chairman of this committee,” said Senator Watson. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure Tennessee continues to be among the best financially managed states in the nation.”

Senator Watson was also appointed to the Health and Welfare as well as Commerce and Labor committees.

As another part of the organizational session, Senator Watson was sworn in to another four-year term in the Tennessee Senate, where he represents part of Hamilton County.

“It’s an honor to represent the citizens in District 11,” said Senator Watson. “I will work very hard to remain accessible and open to the citizens I represent. I also look forward to working with Governor Lee and my colleagues to improve opportunities for all Tennesseans.”

The General Assembly will return to the State Capitol next Friday to wind up organizational details. The organizational session will conclude on Saturday, Jan. 21, with the inauguration of Governor Bill Lee to his second term on Legislative Plaza. Tennessee law declares that the governor shall take the oath of office on the first Saturday following Jan. 14.



