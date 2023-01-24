City Council Chairman Says Of Chattanooga Litter: "I'm Tired Of It; It's Ridiculous"

City Council Chairman Darrin Ledford said he's tired of Chattanooga litter.

"It's ridiculous," he said.

Councilwoman Carol Berz agreed, saying the city "looks trashy." She said that is especially the case along East Brainerd Road and Brainerd Road.

She said piles of trash are left by the homeless.

Mayor Tim Kelly has taken an interest in working on litter cleanup, his staff said.

Public Works officials said the city formerly had a contract with the state to pick up litter along state routes. However, the city did not re-up on the contract this year, saying it was not being properly reimbursed.

Officials said the city had a leaf machine that doubles at gobbling up litter. That is to be used during the leaf season and afterward, it was stated.