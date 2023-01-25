For 2nd Time, Dayton Man Is Charged With Taking Pictures Up The Dresses Of Girls

A Dayton, Tn., man for the second time in two months has been charged with trying to take photos up the skirt of a young female.

Joron R. Holloway, 35, in November was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in an incident that occurred in the TJMaxx at Northgate Mall.

In that case, police responded to the TJMaxx at 638 Northgate Mall Dr. at 8 p.m. on Nov. 7 after a woman reported a man took pictures underneath her 12-year-old daughter's dress.



The woman said a customer told her that the man, who was accompanied by a female, had stuck his phone underneath the girl's dress without her knowledge and took pictures.

Police said Holloway was charged in a similar incident on Jan. 13 at Target.

A girl said she was walking through the store and felt like someone was walking close behind her. She said she was afraid to turn and look. She said when she continued to feel like someone close to her she turned around and found a man aiming his phone up her skirt as if to take a picture.

She said as soon as she turned around the man said, "I'm sorry" and quickly left.

Police said he left in a royal blue Hyundai Veloster.

Police said the man from Target bears a striking resemblance to the man at TJ Maxx.

They said the girl at Target was shown of photo of Holloway and she said she was 98 percent sure he was the person.