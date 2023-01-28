Older Home At Falling Water Destroyed By Fire

An older home at Falling Water was destroyed by fire on Saturday afternoon.

At 4:37 p.m., Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 825 Roberts Mill Road.





First arriving units confirmed a working residential fire with heavy first floor involvement and rapidly spreading. Entry was attempted, but floors had already burned through forcing a defensive attack.





Residents were not home at the time.Two dogs were saved, but, unfortunately, two cats were lost. The home is a total loss, but the resident is insured and will be staying with family.





Dallas Bay crews were assisted by Mutual Aid companies from Red Bank Fire Department and Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department. Also assisting were Hamilton County EMS and deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The house was built in 1930.

It was valued at about $300,000.



