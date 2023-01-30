Teen With Gun At Funeral Home Parking Lot Gets 71-Month Federal Prison Sentence

A teen who was spotted by a federal agent holding a pistol on the parking lot of a Chattanooga funeral home has been sentenced to serve 71 months in federal prison.

Malachi Jackson, who was 19 at the time of the incident, appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

On Feb. 1, 2022, law enforcement was conducting surveillance outside a funeral home "to ensure the safety of individuals attending a funeral."

During the surveillance, an ATF special agent observed a black male wearing two-tone pants and a black sweatshirt holding a black pistol with a brown extended magazine in the parking lot of the funeral home.

A short time later, a Chattanooga Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a white BMW. The BMW had a temporary tag, which the officer recognized to be fraudulent. Jackson was the front seat passenger.

Jackson was wearing two-tone pants and a black sweatshirt. During the stop, the officer conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. The officer found a Glock, Model 17, 9-millimter pistol with a brown extended magazine underneath the front passenger seat.

The gun had been reported stolen in Chattanooga on Dec. 22, 2020.

Jackson was a convicted felon, having sustained the convictions of robbery, burglary of an auto, and theft of property.