Funeral Service Is Saturday For Cleveland Couple Known For Their Generosity And Compassion

Funeral services will be Saturday for a Cleveland couple - known for their generosity and compassion - who died when an alleged drunk driver slammed into their truck on Christmas Day.

Dustin and Brittany Dillard, both 33, left behind three young sons, who received serious injuries in the Bradley County wreck.

Dustin was a lifelong resident of Bradley County and graduated from Walker Valley High School in 2007. He attended Cleveland State Community College where he received a Certificate in Construction Technology and, later, an Associate’s Degree in Construction Management from Chattanooga State Community College.

Family members said Dustin’s dream was to follow in his father’s footsteps at Santek Waste Services in the landfill management industry. He began his career with Santek in 2005 managing heavy equipment after working for his uncle Jeff constructing homes. Before long, Dustin was managing Santek’s publicly owned landfills and assisted with special projects in Mississippi, Texas and North Carolina. In 2021, Dustin, his father and his brother formed TMD Construction and he enjoyed working with his family on a daily basis.

Dustin was described as "a complete family man. He loved his wife, parents, brother and sister-in-law, and never hesitated to express his love for them. He always looked forward to family nights, summer camping and boat rides. His children, Preston, Pierce and Pryor, were his pride and joy and, unlike many men, Dustin didn’t waver to care for the trio by himself."



Brittany was born at Madigan Army Medical Center in Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wa. She later moved to Bradley County with her family and graduated from Walker Valley High School in 2008. She attended Lee University and graduated Summa Cum Laude in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and Secondary Education. She returned to WVHS in 2013 as a physical science teacher in the Freshmen Academy.

Described by her peers as a quiet leader and a servant, Brittany had an infectious smile and quick wit. She loved teaching and was a favorite of many students. Brittany was a faithful member of WVHS’s Tuesday morning Bible study and regularly shared with her peers how she was growing daily in her faith, it was stated.

Family members said Dustin and Brittany "were known to be selfless and generous members of the Bradley County community. Yet, they never spoke about it. Their discreet philanthropy extended to Isaiah 117 House, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and CrossNet (formerly Bradley Baptist Association). During times of natural disasters, Dustin was the first to climb onto a piece of heavy equipment to aid relief efforts. Dustin and Brittany also participated in many mission trips together including to New Orleans, Miss. in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, and to New York after Hurricane Sandy. Most recently, Dustin enjoyed quietly paying for the meals of unsuspecting patrons at the family’s Green Acres market on Hwy. 60 where he would whisper to his aunt, “Ring them up. This one’s on me.” We can only wonder about the number of lives Dustin and Brittany touched with their generosity and compassion for others."

Dustin and Brittany were members of Elkmont Baptist Church where Dustin worked in the sound room and Brittany assisted in the nursery.



A Remembrance of Life Service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, Cleveland with Steve Morgan, Pastor Johnny Hood, Randy Bonner, Reverend Stan Cantrell and Reverend Richie Hughes officiating. The interment will follow at Stanfield Cemetery with Reverend Todd Collins conducting the service.

Pallbearers for Dustin will include Tanner Dillard, Steve Rogers, Casey Stanfield, Drake Runyon, Jonathan Dillard and Christopher Dillard. Pallbearers for Brittany will include CJ Stewart, Marcus Drury, Bryce Drury, Brian Cooke, Dillion Kramer, and Jimmy Pierce. Alternate pallbearers will be Bryan Stewart, Frank Milliron and Anthony Conner.

The family will receive friends Friday at First Baptist Church, from 2-4 p.m. with a pause at 4 p.m. and then resume at 5-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made in Dustin and Brittany’s memory to the Isaiah 117 House by going to isaiah117house.com/donate or the Ronald McDonald House, rmhchattanooga.com and click on the link “How can you help” and follow the instructions. You can also donate money to help Preston, Pierce and Pryor by going to the Dillard Family Trust at CrossNet Baptist Network. They have a link on their website at www.CrossNetcom. Or by going to TVFCU, Kirk Campbell.

Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services North Ocoee St. Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

You can share your memories and or condolences with Dustin and Brittany’s memorial page at www.jimrushfuneralhomes.com.