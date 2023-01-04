Latest Headlines

Funeral Service Is Saturday For Cleveland Couple Known For Their Generosity And Compassion

  • Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Dustin and Brittany Dillard
Dustin and Brittany Dillard

Funeral services will be Saturday for a Cleveland couple - known for their generosity and compassion - who died when an alleged drunk driver slammed into their truck on Christmas Day.

Dustin and Brittany Dillard, both 33, left behind three young sons, who received serious injuries in the Bradley County wreck.

Dustin was a lifelong resident of Bradley County and graduated from Walker Valley High School in 2007. He attended Cleveland State Community College where he received a Certificate in Construction Technology and, later, an Associate’s Degree in Construction Management from Chattanooga State Community College.

Family members said Dustin’s dream was to follow in his father’s footsteps at Santek Waste Services in the landfill management industry. He began his career with Santek in 2005 managing heavy equipment after working for his uncle Jeff constructing homes. Before long, Dustin was managing Santek’s publicly owned landfills and assisted with special projects in Mississippi, Texas and North Carolina. In 2021, Dustin, his father and his brother formed TMD Construction and he enjoyed working with his family on a daily basis.

Dustin was described as "a complete family man. He loved his wife, parents, brother and sister-in-law, and never hesitated to express his love for them. He always looked forward to family nights, summer camping and boat rides. His children, Preston, Pierce and Pryor, were his pride and joy and, unlike many men, Dustin didn’t waver to care for the trio by himself."

Brittany was born at Madigan Army Medical Center in Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wa. She later moved to Bradley County with her family and graduated from Walker Valley High School in 2008. She attended Lee University and graduated Summa Cum Laude in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and Secondary Education. She returned to WVHS in 2013 as a physical science teacher in the Freshmen Academy.

Described by her peers as a quiet leader and a servant, Brittany had an infectious smile and quick wit. She loved teaching and was a favorite of many students. Brittany was a faithful member of WVHS’s Tuesday morning Bible study and regularly shared with her peers how she was growing daily in her faith, it was stated.

Family members said Dustin and Brittany "were known to be selfless and generous members of the Bradley County community. Yet, they never spoke about it. Their discreet philanthropy extended to Isaiah 117 House, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and CrossNet (formerly Bradley Baptist Association). During times of natural disasters, Dustin was the first to climb onto a piece of heavy equipment to aid relief efforts. Dustin and Brittany also participated in many mission trips together including to New Orleans, Miss. in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, and to New York after Hurricane Sandy. Most recently, Dustin enjoyed quietly paying for the meals of unsuspecting patrons at the family’s Green Acres market on Hwy. 60 where he would whisper to his aunt, “Ring them up. This one’s on me.” We can only wonder about the number of lives Dustin and Brittany touched with their generosity and compassion for others."

Dustin and Brittany were members of Elkmont Baptist Church where Dustin worked in the sound room and Brittany assisted in the nursery.

A Remembrance of Life Service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, Cleveland with Steve Morgan, Pastor Johnny Hood, Randy Bonner, Reverend Stan Cantrell and Reverend Richie Hughes officiating. The interment will follow at Stanfield Cemetery with Reverend Todd Collins conducting the service.

Pallbearers for Dustin will include Tanner Dillard, Steve Rogers, Casey Stanfield, Drake Runyon, Jonathan Dillard and Christopher Dillard. Pallbearers for Brittany will include CJ Stewart, Marcus Drury, Bryce Drury, Brian Cooke, Dillion Kramer, and Jimmy Pierce. Alternate pallbearers will be Bryan Stewart, Frank Milliron and Anthony Conner.

The family will receive friends Friday at First Baptist Church, from 2-4 p.m. with a pause at 4 p.m. and then resume at 5-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made in Dustin and Brittany’s memory to the Isaiah 117 House by going to isaiah117house.com/donate or the Ronald McDonald House, rmhchattanooga.com and click on the link “How can you help” and follow the instructions. You can also donate money to help Preston, Pierce and Pryor by going to the Dillard Family Trust at CrossNet Baptist Network. They have a link on their website at www.CrossNetcom. Or by going to TVFCU, Kirk Campbell.

Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services North Ocoee St. Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

You can share your memories and or condolences with Dustin and Brittany’s memorial page at www.jimrushfuneralhomes.com.

Latest Headlines
Matt Folz Named County Parks Director
  • Breaking News
  • 1/4/2023
SWAT Team Brought Out To Tunnel Boulevard To Help Apprehend Teen Robbery Suspect
  • Breaking News
  • 1/4/2023
Judge Tom Greenholtz Is Finalist For State Supreme Court
  • Breaking News
  • 1/4/2023
Funeral Service Is Saturday For Cleveland Couple Known For Their Generosity And Compassion
Funeral Service Is Saturday For Cleveland Couple Known For Their Generosity And Compassion
  • Breaking News
  • 1/4/2023
Chattanooga Adding 86 New Smart City Intersections Through $4.5 Million Federal Grant
  • Breaking News
  • 1/4/2023
Vehicle Struck By Train On Coulterville Road
  • Breaking News
  • 1/4/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Motel Customer Wants Money Back When He Says He Found Drug Items; Police Say Woman Who Was Hit By Car Downtown Was Jaywalking
  • 1/4/2023

An anonymous person told police he stays at Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Hwy. and found a crack pipe in his room and a syringe in a different room they moved him to. Police spoke with the manager of the ... more

Matt Folz Named County Parks Director
  • 1/4/2023

County Mayor Weston Wamp has named Matt Folz as the county parks director. He previously was superintendent of the Riverpark. Mr. Folz prior to that served at Glacier National Park before ... more

SWAT Team Brought Out To Tunnel Boulevard To Help Apprehend Teen Robbery Suspect
  • 1/4/2023

A SWAT Team was called out on Wednesday afternoon to help apprehend a robbery suspect at a house on Tunnel Boulevard. Police said they were in the area of the 1000 block of Tunnel Boulevard ... more

Breaking News
Funeral Service Is Saturday For Cleveland Couple Known For Their Generosity And Compassion
Funeral Service Is Saturday For Cleveland Couple Known For Their Generosity And Compassion
  • 1/4/2023
Chattanooga Adding 86 New Smart City Intersections Through $4.5 Million Federal Grant
  • 1/4/2023
Vehicle Struck By Train On Coulterville Road
  • 1/4/2023
Home On Chestnut Avenue Damaged By Fire Early Wednesday Morning
  • 1/4/2023
6 New Members Join TVA Board Of Directors
  • 1/4/2023
Opinion
Portable Defibrillators For High Schools In Hamilton County
  • 1/4/2023
Why Do We Have Speed Limit Signs?
  • 1/4/2023
Unbelievable - And Response
  • 1/2/2023
2023 - Let's Do This - And Response
  • 1/1/2023
Weston Wamp: Gratitude For 2022
  • 12/31/2022
Sports
Dan Fleser: Josiah-Jordan James Felt Just Fine After Sweet Dunk
Dan Fleser: Josiah-Jordan James Felt Just Fine After Sweet Dunk
  • 1/4/2023
Vols Race Past Mississippi State, 87-53
  • 1/3/2023
Randy Smith: Life Over Football
Randy Smith: Life Over Football
  • 1/4/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
PHOTOS: Along The Sidelines Of Vols Vs. Mississippi State
  • 1/4/2023
Happenings
"Winter Vistas: The Battle Begins In Earnest" Hiking Program Is Jan. 19
  • 1/3/2023
Volunteers Needed For MLK Day Of Service On Jan. 16
  • 1/4/2023
Did You Know? Grandparents Day
Did You Know? Grandparents Day
  • 1/4/2023
Humane Educational Society Hosts January Adoption And Foster Event
Humane Educational Society Hosts January Adoption And Foster Event
  • 1/4/2023
The Unity Group Of Chattanooga Announces 53rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Week Celebration
  • 1/4/2023
Entertainment
Grandmother Of Usher Dies In Chattanooga At 87; 1st Black Admissions Nurse At Memorial Hospital
Grandmother Of Usher Dies In Chattanooga At 87; 1st Black Admissions Nurse At Memorial Hospital
  • 1/3/2023
Chattanooga Theatre Centre's Pride And Prejudice Opens Jan. 27
Chattanooga Theatre Centre's Pride And Prejudice Opens Jan. 27
  • 1/4/2023
Heritage House Presents "From Station To Station - A Bowie Pilgrimage" Jan. 5
  • 1/4/2023
Best Of Grizzard - An Economically Sane America
Best Of Grizzard - An Economically Sane America
  • 1/3/2023
The Mountain Opry Has New Year’s Eve Bluegrass Show
  • 12/30/2022
Opinion
Portable Defibrillators For High Schools In Hamilton County
  • 1/4/2023
Why Do We Have Speed Limit Signs?
  • 1/4/2023
Unbelievable - And Response
  • 1/2/2023
Dining
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
  • 12/15/2022
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
  • 12/14/2022
The S&W Was The Best
The S&W Was The Best
  • 1/1/2023
Business
Chandler Properties Opens Cleveland Truck Parking
Chandler Properties Opens Cleveland Truck Parking
  • 1/2/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 1/2/2023
New And Used Vehicle Sales Drop In December
  • 1/3/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For December
  • 1/4/2023
100 Townhomes, 7 New Homes Planned At East Brainerd Road, Fuller Road
  • 12/31/2022
18 Townhomes Planned For 7300 Block Of Old Cleveland Pike
  • 12/31/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
2 GNTC Business Management Graduates Move Ahead In Their Fields
2 GNTC Business Management Graduates Move Ahead In Their Fields
  • 1/3/2023
Mother And Daughters Share College Experience
Mother And Daughters Share College Experience
  • 12/28/2022
Lee University Encore To Offer Spring Courses
  • 12/28/2022
Living Well
5 New Board Members Join Austin Hatcher Foundation For 2023
5 New Board Members Join Austin Hatcher Foundation For 2023
  • 1/3/2023
Morning Pointe Invites Community Partners To Share Hobbies Throughout January
Morning Pointe Invites Community Partners To Share Hobbies Throughout January
  • 1/3/2023
Life Care Center Of Cleveland Provides Outpatient Therapy To Associates
  • 12/28/2022
Memories
Linda Mines Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Tuesday
  • 1/4/2023
John Shearer: Remembering Chattanooga At Dawn Of New Year 50 Years Ago
  • 1/2/2023
1889 Plat Maps Made Available Online
  • 12/31/2022
Outdoors
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hikers On Appalachian Trail
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hikers On Appalachian Trail
  • 1/3/2023
Fisherman Dies In Cherokee Lake Boating Incident
  • 12/31/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: How Did They Know?
White Oak Mountain Ranger: How Did They Know?
  • 12/29/2022
Travel
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
PHOTOS: Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights
  • 12/19/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Spending Our Time With The Wrong "Book"?
Bob Tamasy: Spending Our Time With The Wrong "Book"?
  • 1/2/2023
January Speakers Discuss Christian Topics Of Snake Handling, Environmentalism & Dietary Rules At St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
  • 12/29/2022
Bob Tamasy: Forget The Resolutions. Let's Establish Some Goals
Bob Tamasy: Forget The Resolutions. Let's Establish Some Goals
  • 12/29/2022
Obituaries
Dennis “Denny” Lee Bailey II
Dennis “Denny” Lee Bailey II
  • 1/4/2023
Mattie Pearl Bush
Mattie Pearl Bush
  • 1/4/2023
Hugh Cort Failing
Hugh Cort Failing
  • 1/4/2023
Area Obituaries
Dillard, Dustin and Brittany (Georgetown)
Dillard, Dustin and Brittany (Georgetown)
  • 1/4/2023
Beck, Mack (Georgetown)
  • 1/4/2023
Adams, Janet (Benton)
Adams, Janet (Benton)
  • 1/4/2023