Police Blotter: Man Parks His SUV In Woman’s Driveway Then Goes To Football Game; Scammers Steal $1,600 From Woman

A woman on Maria Street told police there was a silver SUV parked in her driveway and she didn’t know who the vehicle belonged to. Her property is right next to the Boyd Buchanan school property. Boyd Buchanan's football team had a home game on this date and cars were parked on both sides of Maria Street, making it very difficult for any car to get down the street. There was not room enough for an ambulance or fire truck to get through in case of emergency. The officer had the SUV’s tag put out over the loudspeaker at the football game. After a few minutes, a man was standing by the vehicle parked in the woman’s driveway. When asked about his vehicle, he said when he drove down the road, he didn’t want to back his car up, and was afraid he might hit another car. He left his car in the driveway and went to the football game. Police explained to the man how important it was to be respectful of other people's property and that he couldn't just park his car wherever he wanted to.

* * *

A man on Kirby Avenue called police to report his neighbors across the street have been parking in front of his residence. This prevents his wife, who has trouble walking, from parking close to their residence. The man said he wanted them to stop parking in front of his residence and would like a report on this matter.

* * *

Police were called to Portland Street where a man and woman were in a verbal argument over past relationship issues. The man left after being asked to by the residence's leaseholder.

* * *

A man on Duncan Avenue told police his daughter was yelling and slamming doors around the retirement residence. The daughter had become upset with other staff and her mother that morning and been agitated since. The man said he and staff felt like they were stepping around eggshells with her daily. The man asked for his daughter to be removed from the property for the day to avoid further conflict or disorder. She gathered her belongings and left without incident.

* * *

Police were dispatched for a well-being check on northbound Highway 27. An officer spoke with a driver who was passed out behind the steering wheel of his vehicle. Upon completion of standardized field sobriety testing, the officer believed the man was not under the influence of alcohol. He contacted his wife who was en route to pick him up.

* * *

A woman on 15th Avenue told police she had been in a verbal argument with a man over the transmission for his vehicle. She said he began to yell at her so she called police. The mam left before police arrived and he told the woman he was leaving to calm down.

* * *

A man on N. Moore Lane told police his ex-girlfriend was causing a disorder outside his house and he wanted her to leave. An officer told her that she needed to go and not to come back. When the officer asked her for her information, she said she didn't have her ID, but she gave her last name as Moore. The officer told her to leave because it was just a verbal disorder, and she left. Because calls were stacking up, the officer only ran her information much later and discovered that she had given false information. The officer tried to contact the man to figure out her real information. She was described as a heavy-set black female in her late 30s or early 40s.

* * *

A man at Waffle House at 7705 Lee Hwy. told police someone stole his cell phone around 4:15 a.m. while he was working. He didn’t know who stole it because the restaurant was crowded. The man was able to check his phone's location which showed to be pinging at the Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Hwy, unknown room number.

* * *

A man on Chestnut Street told police his bike had been stolen. He last saw his bike when he left it in the parking garage in the bike storage area and it was secured with a cable lock, about a week ago. He discovered that the cable lock was cut and the bike was gone.

* * *

The executive director of Miller Motte Technical College at 6397 Lee Hwy. told police a homeless student had been gaining access to and sleeping in the school. Police searched the building for the man, however he was not located. The woman said she wanted the man trespassed from the property, but because he wasn’t there, he couldn’t be notified. The woman attempted to provide more information, however will have to at a later time. She didn’t want to prosecute at this time due to a lack of information.

* * *

A man on Broad Street told police his unlocked car had been entered and items had been stolen, including his debit card. He found out later that the card had been used later for three charges ($25, $15, and $1) at the Quick Stop at 611 E. MLK Blvd.

* * *

A woman on Shallowford Road told police her boyfriend and their roommate had a verbal argument earlier in the day. She said both made verbal threats towards the other. She said she and her boyfriend left to prevent any further argument. She also told police of the roommate punching holes into a wall as well as a door. Police tried to speak with the roommate but he only spoke a few words and didn’t want to answer any questions as well as tell his side of the argument. Police informed the woman that because the roommate was on the lease, police are not able to force him to leave the property. The woman’s boyfriend was not there when police arrived.

* * *

A man called police and said he was driving a Hyundai Elantra on Suck Creek Road. He said a white male on an orange dirt bike with orange flaps on the mirrors, possibly a Honda, passed him and hit the driver side mirror with his hand, which caused it to break. The suspect was approximately 20-30 years old and was wearing a black helmet. There was a female passenger on the dirt bike wearing a black helmet and an orange shirt with a 5 on the back.

* * *

A man on Bunch Street told police his Mongoose bicycle had been stolen by a man who goes by the name Jason. He alleged his bike was seen by multiple people at a pawn shop, but he hadn’t personally seen his bike. The man had no proof of ownership of the bicycle or a serial number.

* * *

A woman on Thunderbird Drive called police and said she received an email that she believed was from Geek Squad that stated she was owed a refund. She called the phone number in the email. The unknown person who she was speaking to told her she was owed a $400 refund, took control of her computer and made it appear that she received a refund of $2,000. She was then told that she would have to purchase three $500 gift cards and give them the gift card information to return the money to them. She did as she was instructed. During this scam she received a phone call and spoke to another suspect who continued the scam. Approximately $1,600 was also stolen from her.