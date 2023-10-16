Latest Headlines

Chris Wright Had Animated Conversation With Men In Front Of Patten Towers, But Witnesses Mum On What Was Said

  • Monday, October 16, 2023
Darryl Roberts
Darryl Roberts

Chris Wright had an animated conversation with two men in front of Patten Towers, but witnesses were mum on what was said.

The state on Monday morning showed graphic footage of the confrontation and then of Darryl Roberts walking up to the prominent young businessman and shooting him in the head.

Roberts had his first-degree murder case bound to the Grand Jury in the Sept. 28 downtown slaying that led city and county officials to reinforce downtown patrols. General Sessions Court Judge Gary Starnes kept Roberts, 58, on a $5 million bond.

The state called two witnesses who were in front of the Patten that night, but neither one said they heard anything.

The detective on the case said he asked Roberts what was said, and he replied, "Ask him (the victim)." The detective said he responded, "I can't ask him."

The Baylor School and Yale graduate was dead at the scene after being shot in the head at close range.

Brian Houston said he regularly sat out front of the Patten on a bench by a stairwell with "Too Tall" (Roberts). He said he was there that night when Roberts came up in pajama pants, then walked off before returning.

He said they were there when a man in white shorts with a dark, short-sleeve shirt walked up from the direction of the Pickle Barrel that is across Georgia Avenue.

The witness said that Chris Wright appeared intoxicated and was "looking tough." He said he "was like a brute." Houston said, "You could look at him and tell. It wasn't hard to see that he was drunk."

The video showed Too Tall show up in front of the Patten around 11:31 p.m. and Chris Wright come into the picture at 1148 p.m. He walked in front of the bench, then turned to face Houston and Roberts. Chris Burnette, another Patten resident, was nearby.

He walked about four steps, then turned to the bench again with his arm extended. He was about 30 feet from the men on the bench when he turned once more and faced the group as he stood near 11th Street.

Roberts is then seen walking directly to him, pulling out a gun, and firing a single shot.

Brian Houston said he told the man in the shorts, "Sir, keep on moving." He said he gets anxious when anyone stops in front of him, and he has told people to move on before.

The witness said his entire focus was when the man was directly in front of him, and he could not remember anything that anyone said that night.

Chris Burnette also said he had no memory of what was said.

One witness said anything that was said "didn't warrant what happened" (shooting). Houston said it was "a bad incident, man. I love my brother (Too Tall)."

Prosecutor Paul Moyle asked both men if there had been "a racial slur" said, and they did not remember hearing anything.

It was testified that after Roberts was brought in 18 hours later for questioning that he cradled his head down on his arms in his lap and both his legs were twitching.

The detective said no shell casings were found at the scene and no gun has been recovered.

He said a Patten Towers security guard was shown a still picture taken from video of the shooter, and the guard said it was "Too Tall" who lived in apt. 609. Police searched his room and found several cell phones and some narcotics.

The detective said there was trace evidence of blood on the light switch and on a bathroom seat in apt. 609.

The victim had driven a car downtown that night, it was stated.

Latest Headlines
Randy Smith: Observations From College Football Week Seven
Randy Smith: Observations From College Football Week Seven
  • Sports
  • 10/16/2023
Chris Wright Had Animated Conversation With Men In Front Of Patten Towers, But Witnesses Mum On What Was Said
Chris Wright Had Animated Conversation With Men In Front Of Patten Towers, But Witnesses Mum On What Was Said
  • Breaking News
  • 10/16/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 10/16/2023
Police Blotter: Someone Throws Gun Out Of Car Window On Market Street; Woman Concerned When Ex-Husband Texts Her
  • Breaking News
  • 10/16/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 10/16/2023
Make Your Prep Picks - Week 10
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/15/2023
Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 10/16/2023

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Police Blotter: Someone Throws Gun Out Of Car Window On Market Street; Woman Concerned When Ex-Husband Texts Her
  • 10/16/2023

A woman on Market Street told police she saw a silver 2010-11 Nissan Altima traveling north, and one of the occupants threw a firearm out of the passenger window which came to rest on the side ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/16/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARBERA, APRIL R 32 WOODLAWN DRIVE UNIT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous ... more

Breaking News
Firefighters Battle Large Commercial Fire Sunday Afternoon
Firefighters Battle Large Commercial Fire Sunday Afternoon
  • 10/15/2023
Police Blotter: Man Wants Camera On His Street To Catch Reckless Drivers; Man Doesn’t Know His Car Had Been Stolen
  • 10/15/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/15/2023
1st Hotel To Be Built On Lookout Mountain Since The Depression To Open At End Of February
1st Hotel To Be Built On Lookout Mountain Since The Depression To Open At End Of February
  • 10/14/2023
2 People Shot During Robbery On Glass Street On Friday Night
  • 10/14/2023
Opinion
Thank You To Elder Ace Hardware, And Their Customers, For Supporting The Cub Scouts
  • 10/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Brand New Scenic City Tourist Trail
Jerry Summers: Brand New Scenic City Tourist Trail
  • 10/16/2023
Senator Blackburn: I Stand With Israel
  • 10/16/2023
Stop Data Mining Of Students
  • 10/15/2023
What's Next? - And Response
  • 10/13/2023
Sports
Weathers, Baird Claim Chattanooga TPC Crowns
  • 10/15/2023
Randy Smith: Observations From College Football Week Seven
Randy Smith: Observations From College Football Week Seven
  • 10/16/2023
Chattanooga FC Wins NISA Regular Season Championship
  • 10/15/2023
Mercer Too Much For Mocs Volleyball
  • 10/15/2023
Mocs Soccer Loses 2-1 At UNCG
  • 10/15/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Counting Butterflies
Life With Ferris: Counting Butterflies
  • 10/16/2023
John Shearer: New Riverview Signs Mark Neighborhood That Is Full Of History
  • 10/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Bridal Veil Falls
Jerry Summers: Bridal Veil Falls
  • 10/16/2023
VIDEO: Oktoberfest In Chattanooga
  • 10/16/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 10/16/2023
Entertainment
Choral Arts Presents Lord Nelson Mass Oct. 27
Choral Arts Presents Lord Nelson Mass Oct. 27
  • 10/16/2023
Free Halloween Concert At Cleveland State Is Oct. 27
Free Halloween Concert At Cleveland State Is Oct. 27
  • 10/16/2023
Imani Winds, Wilson To Continue Lee University Presidential Concert Series Oct. 26
Imani Winds, Wilson To Continue Lee University Presidential Concert Series Oct. 26
  • 10/13/2023
Dogma Dance Off At Cherry St. Tavern, Oct 21
Dogma Dance Off At Cherry St. Tavern, Oct 21
  • 10/13/2023
Concert Of Hope To Take Place At Lee Oct. 24
  • 10/12/2023
Opinion
Thank You To Elder Ace Hardware, And Their Customers, For Supporting The Cub Scouts
  • 10/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Brand New Scenic City Tourist Trail
Jerry Summers: Brand New Scenic City Tourist Trail
  • 10/16/2023
Senator Blackburn: I Stand With Israel
  • 10/16/2023
Dining
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
  • 9/28/2023
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
Business/Government
Gas Prices Drop 10.4 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 10/16/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 10/16/2023
Motorist Swaps License Plates During Traffic Stop - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 10/16/2023
Real Estate
Walker County Commission Unanimously Turns Down Expansion Of Cloudland Station
  • 10/15/2023
Former Mayor Berke Sells His Riverview Home For $2,050,000
Former Mayor Berke Sells His Riverview Home For $2,050,000
  • 10/12/2023
Local Investment Group Sues Land Trust After Tax Write-Off Denied
  • 10/12/2023
Student Scene
GPS Announces Commended Students
GPS Announces Commended Students
  • 10/16/2023
GNTC Announces Free Application Week For The Spring Semester
  • 10/13/2023
UT Board Of Trustees Approves New Residence Halls, Institute Of Agriculture Leader
UT Board Of Trustees Approves New Residence Halls, Institute Of Agriculture Leader
  • 10/13/2023
Living Well
Hamilton County, Local Nonprofit Launch Partnership To Distribute Live-Saving LifeVac Devices
  • 10/12/2023
Signal Mountain Police Department To Hold Blood Drive Oct 30
Signal Mountain Police Department To Hold Blood Drive Oct 30
  • 10/13/2023
Cempa Community Care's Shannon Burger Wins Executive Leadership Award From The Tennessee Primary Care Association
Cempa Community Care's Shannon Burger Wins Executive Leadership Award From The Tennessee Primary Care Association
  • 10/12/2023
Memories
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interview With Ben Haden
  • 10/12/2023
Gold Star Families Memorial Marker Dedication Is Saturday
  • 10/9/2023
Monument Restoration And Education On Chickamauga Battlefield Program Set For Oct. 2
  • 10/6/2023
Outdoors
State Provides Chattanooga With $20 Million Loan To Improve Water Infrastructure
  • 10/16/2023
OHV Rule And Wildlife Management Plans Presented At TWRA Commission Meeting
  • 10/13/2023
Tennessee Aquarium, Local Students Release Hundreds Of Lake Sturgeon Into Tennessee River
  • 10/12/2023
Travel
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
  • 10/3/2023
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
  • 10/3/2023
McLemore Selects Photography Of Kim Hubbard For New Cloudland Hotel
McLemore Selects Photography Of Kim Hubbard For New Cloudland Hotel
  • 10/2/2023
Church
Earl Freudenberg - Another Great Red Bank Hymnal Singing At The Hullander Farm
  • 10/16/2023
Bob Tamasy: Looking For Evidence? How About Redemption And Transformation?
Bob Tamasy: Looking For Evidence? How About Redemption And Transformation?
  • 10/16/2023
New United M.B. Church To Celebrate Pastor's 14th Anniversary Oct. 21-22
  • 10/12/2023
Obituaries
Dorotha Elberta Broadway
Dorotha Elberta Broadway
  • 10/16/2023
Alma Jean Conway Doyle
Alma Jean Conway Doyle
  • 10/16/2023
Patrick “Pat” D. Lee
Patrick “Pat” D. Lee
  • 10/15/2023
Area Obituaries
Phillips, James W. (Dalton)
Phillips, James W. (Dalton)
  • 10/16/2023
Davis, Beverly (Rocky Face)
Davis, Beverly (Rocky Face)
  • 10/16/2023
Carter, David Lee (Dalton)
  • 10/16/2023