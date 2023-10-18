Police Blotter: Woman Upset Her WiFi Out After Maintenance Workers Came; Recliner Delivered To Man's Door Is Stolen

A woman in an apartment on Gateway Avenue told police she wished to report that her WiFi has been cutting off when maintenance comes into her apartment. She said her WiFi had been working properly until maintenance cut the power to her apartment, and she is upset about the matter. Police asked the woman to check with management about the matter to convey the message to their maintenance workers. She said she would speak with management and tell them her concerns.



* * *

Police were called about an abandoned auto at 1205 W. 50th St. Police located a silver Hyundai Genesis parked on the street. The VIN and tag showed not stolen, though the vehicle appeared to be ransacked. Police stickered the vehicle.



* * *

A woman told police she was staying at the Dwell Hotel at 120 E. 10th St. and her vehicle's window was broken while it was parked in the valet parking lot, which is actually on Lindsay Street. She last saw the vehicle around 10:30 p.m. the night before, when she dropped it off there for valet service, and then discovered the damage that morning when she picked it up around 10 a.m. The smaller window was broken out in the driver's side rear door, and part of the door was also damaged around the window. She believes someone possibly used a piece of concrete to break it. There have been no estimates for repairs yet.

* * *

Police were called to the beauty salon at 3536 Cummings Hwy. An employee said a woman came in and said she was in pain and then lay down on the sofa. She spoke very fast and said her back and legs hurt. She kept saying she had been dropped off in this area by other officers and she was having someone pick her up. Officers spoke to an unknown man via the woman's phone, who only requested the business name of where she was at. The woman was cleared by EMS and refused all further medical attention. She had a light green hard case suitcase with her and said she was just traveling the area. It was suggested she find a suitable location to await her ride.

* * *

A disorder prevention was requested at a residence on Kellys Ferry Road. A man told police he wanted to gather belongings from the residence. He said that he wanted police presence because he had an altercation with his uncle. Police observed the man gather items from his bedroom and some items from the kitchen. The uncle gave permission for the man to gather his belongings. The man said he was going to come back on Sunday with a truck to gather the rest of his belongings. The uncle was made aware.

* * *

The owner of Accent Car Wash, 1175 W. 40th St., told police someone had cut his fence on the back side of his property (est. $300). He said the person had cut a line from the top of the fence to the bottom of the fence (fence height is approximately five feet). He said the homeless population has been becoming an issue at his property. He does not know who cut his fence, but has witnessed multiple homeless people going in and out of the cut in the fence. The man wishes for more patrol in the area and has been put on the Watch List.

* * *

The managing chef at State Of Confusion, 301 E. Main St., told police an older white male kept digging in the trash cans and scaring the workers. He wanted to know what steps to take to trespass a person from private property. He said the person he wants trespassed stays in Passenger Flats. When police arrived, the man was already gone. Police explained the steps of trespassing.

* * *

A woman on Stockyard Place told police that her vehicle (a white Honda CRV, TN tag) was broken into at some point in the night. She said she stepped outside around 5 a.m. to walk her dog when she noticed a black baton in the grass near the driver's side door of her vehicle. She then noticed that someone had pried open the door and ransacked her vehicle. She said she did not notice any of her items stolen from inside the vehicle. Police did not observe any damage to the outside/inside of the vehicle. Police did not observe any damage to the driver's side door related to being pried open. Police observed the woman's neighbor had a Ring doorbell camera facing the area of incident. Police attempted to make contact with that resident, but were unable get someone to come to the door. The woman said that she would attempt to make contact with her neighbor and gather any video footage the Ring camera may have captured. Due to the rigid material of the baton, police were unable to fingerprint it while on scene. Police will attempt to send it in for prints. Police collected the baton and transported it to Chattanooga Property Division.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at Imago Daycare, 5704 Marlin Road. Employees told police that a man was standing at the front doors of the daycare, preventing her from opening up. The man had already walked off the property when police arrived, but police were able to make contact with him in an adjacent parking lot. He told police he was walking through, heading to the bus to head back to 11th Street, where he stays. Police told him not to return to the property, that he had been trespassed. The man walked off toward the direction of the bus stop.

* * *

Police spoke with two women in a dispute on W. 37th St. Both said that the other was being loud and argumentative. The first woman said she called police due to the verbal argument the two were having. Police suggested the two separate for the time being to keep things from escalating, but neither wanted to leave. Police attempted to find out which of the two were on the lease at this residence, but the landlord was unable to be contacted. Police suggested both stop arguing with each other to keep the peace.

* * *

Hospital Security at Parkridge Hospital told police that a man, who was later identified, had been hanging around the hospital for several hours without seeking care or treatment. Police spoke with the man, who did not have any active warrants. He said that he was from Nashville and was trying to find a way back home. He left the hospital without further incident.

* * *

A woman on Browns Ferry Road told police a tree branch fell on her vehicle sometime the day before. Police observed a large tree branch on the passenger side of her vehicle, and damage to the passenger side trunk and roof.

* * *

A man on McBrien Road told police he purchased a Topemark adjustable recliner leather chair from Walmart and it was delivered the day before around 9:37 a.m. The package was placed in front of his apartment door. When he arrived home around 11:40 a.m., his package was nowhere to be found. He said that day he discovered the package box (with his delivery info on the label) sitting beside the Midtown Apartment Complex dumpster. The man looked through the box and found trash, along with two receipts from Walmart and Ross in Fort Oglethorpe. Police are going to attempt to contact these business. Police will update this report if any new info comes to light.