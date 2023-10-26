Body Of Fort Oglethorpe Man Missing Since 2016 Is Found In McMinn County

Skeletal remains found in McMinn County last week have been identified as a man missing from Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., since 2016.

According to Sheriff Joe Guy, on Oct. 19, McMinn Sheriff’s detectives, TBI agents, and Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office began an investigation into partial skeletal remains located by a group of hunters off Highway 30 west of Athens, in a wooded area near County Road 119, about 200 feet off the highway.

“The remains were sent to the Forensics Center in Knoxville on Thursday,” said Sheriff Guy.“On Monday we were contacted by retired Fort Oglethorpe Detective Steve Blevins about the possibility of the person being related to a case Detective Blevins had worked in 2016. Detective Blevins contacted the Forensics Center about his cold case, and they were able to confirm the identification as David Abbott, of Fort Oglethorpe.”

Sheriff Guy said the case originated when Mr. Abbott was reported missing in Fort Oglethorpe on June 23, 2016. The next day, Mr. Abbott’s truck was located in McMinn County, abandoned in a driveway on County Road 126 just off Hwy 30 west of Athens. Both McMinn County officers and Detective Blevins had searched the area but Mr. Abbott was not located.

According to family members, Mr. Abbott suffered from mental health issues, as well as numerous other health problems. Investigators say that there is no evidence of foul play; that Mr. Abbott seems to have walked off into the wooded area and passed away shortly after leaving his truck on County Road 126. Mr. Abbott’s body was located approximately ¾ mile from the location his truck was found in 2016.

“Detective Blevins and our officers had communicated several times over the past six years about this case,” said Sheriff Guy. “So we are fortunate to have located Mr. Abbott, confirm his identity, and bring some peace to his family. We appreciate the assistance of the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department, but especially Detective Blevins, who even in his retirement kept working diligently on this case.”

Detective John Lanham with Fort Oglethorpe Police said this will officially close Mr. Abbott’s case.