Bryan Johnson To Oversee Communications And Marketing At UTC In Reorganization; UTC Pushing AI

Former County School Supt. Bryan Johnson will have new duties at UTC, which is undergoing a reorganization of top staff.

Dr. Johnson, who joined UTC in May after a stint with a local trucking firm, will be over communications and marketing, according to Chancellor Steve Angle.

Dr. Johnson was hired as executive vice chancellor and chief strategy officer.

Chancellor Angle also said that Chief of Staff David Steele has decided to leave UTC, and Dr. Johnson will oversee the transition of the operations of the Chancellor's Office. The chief of staff position will be eliminated.

Kim White, who at one time headed the River City Company, will lead UTC's economic development initiative and the recently announced position of economic development director will report to her once it is filled. She is vice chancellor of advancement.

Chancellor Angle said Brent Goldberg, vice chancellor for finance and administration, is in the process of reviewing operations in his unit and will be announcing several changes in the coming weeks.

The chancellor said Vicki Farnsworth, vice chancellor and chief information officer, "will oversee the integration of generative AI (Artificial Intelligence) across the campus."

Chancellor Angle said there are several reasons for the reorganization, including "gaining an organization-wide view to apply generative AI in our instruction, business operations, and research."

He said, "Our campus open forums on AI have prompted us to directly take on the challenges and opportunities presented by this innovative technology."