Over 1,000 People Expected For Chris Wright Funeral At Baylor School Chapel

Officials planned for over 1,000 people to attend the funeral of Chattanooga businessman Chris Wright at the chapel at Baylor School on Wednesday morning.

Mr. Wright, 38, was killed in downtown Chattanooga last Thursday night after celebrating his 20th year Baylor reunion. .

There was limited room at the chapel, so an overflow area was set up for viewing of the rites.

Darryl Roberts has been charged with first-degree murder. Police said he shot Mr. Wright in the head after they argued. The argument began when the Baylor and Yale grad walked by where Roberts and another man were standing at a stairwell of the Patten Towers.

Mr. Wright leaves behind three young children, including two sons and a daughter only eight weeks old.

The license plate readers recently installed by Southern Adventist University started a long discussion about the use of surveillance during the Collegedale Commission meeting Monday night. The ... more

A man was shot Monday night on Bonnyshire Drive. Chattanooga Police responded at 10 p.m. to the 7200 block of Bonnyshire Drive. When officers arrived on scene, they were advised a 28-year-old ... more

A man on Chestnut Street told police he and a man in the room next to his were in a verbal altercation. The man said for the past two days, the other man’s alarm went off at 5:30 a.m. and every ... more

