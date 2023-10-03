Tim Morgan Says New Southside Stadium Needs Enough Seats For SEC Tournament

Chief Sports Officer Tim Morgan of Chattanooga Sports made a friendly public appeal to Lookouts President Rich Mozingo at the North Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce meeting on Tuesday. “We need to build enough seat capacity to go after the SEC tournament,” he said to Mr. Mozingo, who was not present.



Mr. Morgan made this energetic dare as he outlined efforts by Chattanooga Sports, a division of Chattanooga Tourism Company, to recruit more regional and national events like the Ironman held last Sunday.

Mr. Morgan said that after McKenzie Arena's current major renovation is complete, that space could be reconfigured for the SEC women's collegiate basketball tournament. McKenzie Arena hosted that event last in 2000 after hosting several in the 1990s. "We're not going to give up," he said.

Mr. Morgan said that Ironman triathletes have requested Chattanooga these 11 years, and now their fans and parents are retiring to the Scenic City. That "intangible" benefit to the city is not counted in the $1.6 billion in sales generated by tourism last year, as reported at the Chattanooga Tourism Summit held last week. "That's new money that's coming into our community," Mr. Morgan said. Mr. Morgan said he'd like to make Chattanooga a "Tennessee Title Town" and attract TSSAA state championships year after year. But TSSAA wants financial guarantees and measured local support, he said. He said regional participation in the November BlueCross Bowl "only amplifies the experience" and would open the door to even bigger annual events he wants. "We need to see Bradley County come into the BlueCross Bowl," he said, also praising South Pittsburg and Miegs County high school teams. He said the Bowl was "one yard away" from a Baylor-McCallie matchup this year, which would have meant a sold-out Finley Stadium.

Mr. Morgan added that the Lookouts stadium could attract Georgia's high school open invitational in baseball, an event that would "make sense" to the local community and win that local buy-in that facilitates bigger events.