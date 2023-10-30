Latest Headlines

Federal Charges Filed Against Man Charged With Vandalizing Masonic Center; Faces Up To 20 Years

  • Monday, October 30, 2023
Kadum Harwood
Kadum Harwood

Federal charges have been filed against the Ringgold, Ga., man charged with burning and vandalizing the Masonic Center across from Finley Stadium.

Kadum Harwood is charged in Chattanooga Federal Court with two counts after being indicted by a Federal Grand Jury.

He is charged with malicious damage and with arson.

Prosecutors said he faces a mandatory five years on the first count and up to 20 years, plus a fine up to $250,000. On the second count, he faces up to five years.

His trial was set for Dec. 19 before Judge Charles Atchley.

Harwood initially said he did not want an attorney, but, after Magistrate Judge Susan K. Lee said that was "not a good idea," he agreed to have an attorney from the Federal Defender Service.

Harwood remains in jail.

In the incident on Sept. 4, at 2:12 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire alarm at the center. Arriving firefighters noticed that the front door had been forced open and there were two separate fires on the property.

Police said Harwood earlier made direct threats on social media to burn the center on W. 21st Street.

He also faces state charges in Hamilton County, including arson, harassment, burglary, vandalism and reckless endangerment.

Latest Headlines
Public Warned Of Telephone Scam
  • Breaking News
  • 10/30/2023
Driver Freed From Mangled Truck Off I-75 Southbound
Driver Freed From Mangled Truck Off I-75 Southbound
  • Breaking News
  • 10/30/2023
Federal Charges Filed Against Man Charged With Vandalizing Masonic Center; Faces Up To 20 Years
Federal Charges Filed Against Man Charged With Vandalizing Masonic Center; Faces Up To 20 Years
  • Breaking News
  • 10/30/2023
Helmet-Less ATV Operator Leads Deputies On High-Speed Chase On Highway 58
Helmet-Less ATV Operator Leads Deputies On High-Speed Chase On Highway 58
  • Breaking News
  • 10/30/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 10/30/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Has Clothes Stolen At Laundromat; Resident Raises Another Complaint About Loud Bar
  • Breaking News
  • 10/30/2023
Breaking News
Public Warned Of Telephone Scam
  • 10/30/2023

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson announced on Monday that citizens are receiving telephone calls where the caller identifies themselves as a deputy sheriff. The caller states that there ... more

Driver Freed From Mangled Truck Off I-75 Southbound
Driver Freed From Mangled Truck Off I-75 Southbound
  • 10/30/2023

Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, Chattanooga firefighters and the CFD’s Special Operations Division worked an extrication Saturday night at mile marker 9.4 on Interstate 75 Southbound ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Has Clothes Stolen At Laundromat; Resident Raises Another Complaint About Loud Bar
  • 10/30/2023

A woman at Fabric Care Coin Laundry at 2227 E. 23rd St. told police she left her son's laundry in the washer. She left to pick up her daughter and, when she returned an hour later, her clothes ... more

Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 10/30/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/30/2023
Outspoken Rhonda Thurman To Leave School Board After Almost 2 Decades
Outspoken Rhonda Thurman To Leave School Board After Almost 2 Decades
  • 10/29/2023
Police Blotter: 5 Cars Vandalized At Cameron Harbor; Man Can't Decide Who He Ticked Off May Have Broken His Car Window
  • 10/29/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/29/2023
Opinion
Senator Blackburn: Hamas Attack Reminds Us Of Our Own Border Vulnerabilities
  • 10/30/2023
Do They Think?
  • 10/30/2023
How I've Been Able To Hire Good Workers
  • 10/30/2023
Jerry Summers: Black Tuesday Celebration
  • 10/27/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 10/27/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Running Backs Carried Vols In Road Win Over Kentucky
Dan Fleser: Running Backs Carried Vols In Road Win Over Kentucky
  • 10/29/2023
Vols Take Exhibition Win At #4 Michigan State
  • 10/29/2023
Vols Lead All The Way; Hold Off Kentucky 33-27
  • 10/28/2023
Moc Golfers Finished Second At Steelwood Collegiate
  • 10/29/2023
Lee Men Win 3-1 In Regular Season Finale
  • 10/29/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At Threatened Former White Oak Elementary
  • 10/30/2023
Life With Ferris: The Journey Of Eagle Scout Liam Ensign
Life With Ferris: The Journey Of Eagle Scout Liam Ensign
  • 10/30/2023
Jerry Summers: Quotes On Current Topics
Jerry Summers: Quotes On Current Topics
  • 10/30/2023
“Honoring Those Who Serve” Parade And Market Is Nov. 11
“Honoring Those Who Serve” Parade And Market Is Nov. 11
  • 10/30/2023
New Book Features American Woman Who Brokered Art Between Russia And U.S.
New Book Features American Woman Who Brokered Art Between Russia And U.S.
  • 10/30/2023
Entertainment
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Alabaster" Nov. 14-18
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Alabaster" Nov. 14-18
  • 10/30/2023
Lee University’s Chamber Strings To Present A “Lee-Southern Sensational”
  • 10/28/2023
Lee Theatre To Present “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”
Lee Theatre To Present “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”
  • 10/28/2023
Resonant Rogues Performs With Matt Heckler At The Woodshop Saturday
  • 10/30/2023
Special Event Road Closures
  • 10/27/2023
Opinion
Senator Blackburn: Hamas Attack Reminds Us Of Our Own Border Vulnerabilities
  • 10/30/2023
Do They Think?
  • 10/30/2023
How I've Been Able To Hire Good Workers
  • 10/30/2023
Dining
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
  • 10/30/2023
Kai Bistro, 625 Has Asian Fusion Focus
  • 10/19/2023
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
  • 10/18/2023
Business/Government
Cambridge Square Announces New Artisan Coffee Concept
  • 10/30/2023
Gas Prices Rise 5.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 10/30/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 10/30/2023
Real Estate
Seminole Pathe Apartments Sells For $6 Million
Seminole Pathe Apartments Sells For $6 Million
  • 10/26/2023
Georgia Avenue Building Sells For $2.8 Million
  • 10/26/2023
Steven Sharpe: A Look At Our Local Commercial Real Estate Market
Steven Sharpe: A Look At Our Local Commercial Real Estate Market
  • 10/26/2023
Student Scene
Hamilton County Schools Announces Updates To Choose Hamilton: School Choice
  • 10/30/2023
Emmy Award-Winning Journalist Michel Martin To Speak At SAU
Emmy Award-Winning Journalist Michel Martin To Speak At SAU
  • 10/27/2023
UTC Criminal Justice Students To Host "Pouring For Purpose" Community Event
  • 10/26/2023
Living Well
Foster Care Info Night Offered Nov. 6
Foster Care Info Night Offered Nov. 6
  • 10/30/2023
HCSO Offers Halloween Safety Precautions For Families With Children
  • 10/30/2023
Siskin Hospital Celebrates Groundbreaking Of The Healing Gardens
  • 10/27/2023
Memories
Trail of Tears Motorcycle Ride Leader Bill Cason Dies
Trail of Tears Motorcycle Ride Leader Bill Cason Dies
  • 10/30/2023
AUDIO: Conversation Between Luther Masingill And Violet Parnell
  • 10/28/2023
Jerry Summers: Historical Associations
Jerry Summers: Historical Associations
  • 10/27/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Football - Old School
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Football - Old School
  • 10/29/2023
Cannon County Man, 69, Drowns After Kayak Flips
  • 10/28/2023
Booker T. Washington State Park Wins Excellence In Innovation Award
Booker T. Washington State Park Wins Excellence In Innovation Award
  • 10/26/2023
Travel
Some Area Counties Get Tourism Grants
  • 10/27/2023
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
  • 10/20/2023
Three Ways Of Viewing DeSoto Falls In Its Autumn Splendor
  • 10/16/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Halloween: Proceed With Caution
Bob Tamasy: Halloween: Proceed With Caution
  • 10/30/2023
John Shearer: Former Signal Mountain Methodist Pastor Caleb Pitkin Enjoying New Knoxville Appointment
John Shearer: Former Signal Mountain Methodist Pastor Caleb Pitkin Enjoying New Knoxville Appointment
  • 10/27/2023
Temple Of Faith Deliverance COGIC To Hold Halloween Harvest Festival
  • 10/25/2023
Obituaries
Melissa Josephine Pearce Woods
Melissa Josephine Pearce Woods
  • 10/30/2023
Diane Swafford Collins Jarvis
Diane Swafford Collins Jarvis
  • 10/30/2023
Homer Coleman Wilson
Homer Coleman Wilson
  • 10/30/2023
Area Obituaries
Mendez, Baby Girl (Dalton)
  • 10/30/2023
Snyder, Audry Yearwood (Dayton)
Snyder, Audry Yearwood (Dayton)
  • 10/30/2023
Yarger, Carol Ann Spickler (Spring City)
Yarger, Carol Ann Spickler (Spring City)
  • 10/30/2023