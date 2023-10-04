Jason Chen To Go On Trial Next June 11 In Jasmine Pace Murder

Jason Chen will go on trial next June 11 in the murder and abuse of a corpse of Jasmine Pace.

Judge Boyd Patterson set Jan. 22 for pretrial matters.

At an earlier bond hearing, it was testified that Ms. Pace had 60 stab wounds. Her body was stuffed in a suitcase that was found tossed on the side of Suck Creek Road last November.



Chen remains under a $5 million bond, which defense attorney Joshua Weiss said was one of the

highest bonds ever set in Hamilton County.



A motion to set aside a Grand Jury indictment was denied by Judge Patterson in July.



He had said at the time that the victim's blood type was found in Chen's apartment and that cell

phone records showed he had been near where the body was found off Suck Creek Road.