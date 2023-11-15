County Commission Diverts $1,050,000 In ARPA Funds To School Athletic Projects

The County Commission has voted to pull $1,050,000 that had been pledged earlier to county Parks and Recreation and two local groups and use the funding for two county school athletic projects.

Earlier, the Urban League was told it was getting $450,000 and the Sankofa Fund for Civic Engagement was pledged $400,000. Parks and Recreation was to receive $200,000 for parking lot paving projects at the Enterprise South Nature Park.

The money is from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

County Commissioner Lee Helton introduced a late resolution that would allot the funds instead to provide a turf field at the Howard High School football stadium and upgrades to the softball field at Brainerd High School.

Several commissioners said they favored the moves, but should have been given advance notice.

However, the change was approved with all but Commissioner Greg Beck voting in favor. He said he only learned about the change right before the meeting.

Lee Brouner, finance director, said the Urban League and Sankofa Fund had not yet spent the promised funds. He said the county had retained the money.