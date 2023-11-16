Latest Headlines

Developer White Favors Moving Hospital, Gun Range Off Moccasin Bend; Says Chattanooga Bypass Needed

  • Thursday, November 16, 2023

Developer Jimmy White said Thursday he favors moving the Moccasin Bend Psychiatric Hospital and the police gun range off the historic Bend.

Mr. White, who is planning a huge development just across from Moccasin Bend, said he would like to see water taxis taking people from The Bend project to Moccasin Bend.

He told members of the Rotary Club, "It would be amazing to see Moccasin Bend become a National Park."

The speaker, asked about increasing traffic problems, said there is a need for a Chattanooga Bypass. He said a bypass "is long overdue."

He said one route that has been mentioned would go through Lookout Mountain and connect with Interstate 59.

Mr. White said that now a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district has been approved for The Bend and the Westside Evolves area that work can begin in earnest at The Bend.

He said work may start as soon as next month on opening up Main Street, that he noted has long been fenced off so there is no public access to the river there.

Mr. White said Main Street all the way to the Tennessee River will be one of the principal streets of The Bend.

He said The Bend will include several tall buildings offering Class A office space. He said Chattanooga has been missing that component for several decades.

Mr. White said it will also include a large music venue as well as a Canal District centered on an actual canal that will be created.

There will be 14 acres of city parks as well as 300 boat slips.

Mr. White said The Bend will include over five miles of new streets and 28 new city blocks lined with a mix of office, retail and residential. There will be over 1,800 trees planted at the former Alstom site.

The Novonix firm occupies the Big Blue building at the former Alstom and has a $100 million operation with 400 employees. It plans to invest $1 billion more.

The speaker said Chattanooga "is currently trending" and city leaders need to take advantage of the opportunity to lure more companies and corporate headquarters here. He said Chattanooga has quality of life, beautiful scenery and "an unmatched geographical location."

Mr. White said Chattanooga has been called the Scenic City, Gig City, Freight Alley, and a retirement haven. He said, "Maybe it is all of the above."

He said his Urban Story Ventures started in 2013 and has grown to 61 employees with three million square feet of space. One of the early acquisitions was the Edney Building that was bought from TVA with zero tenants. He said his firm tapped into the Enterprise Zone to help fill up that building.

It acquired a sprawling cold storage facility on King Street and turned it into King Street Station that now has a number of tenants. Nearby is the Moxy Hotel, which was the fourth Moxy in the U.S.

He said his firm recently bought the Valleybrook golf course and sold the historic Dome Building.

Latest Headlines
Developer White Favors Moving Hospital, Gun Range Off Moccasin Bend; Says Chattanooga Bypass Needed
  • Breaking News
  • 11/16/2023
Covenant Volleyball Wins First Round NCAA Match
  • Sports
  • 11/16/2023
4 People Charged In Scheme To Try To Get Federal Witness Not To Testify
  • Breaking News
  • 11/16/2023
Crime Victims Can Sign Up For Notifications Of Court Dates For Those Charged With Crimes
  • Breaking News
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanoogan.com Playoff Prep Picks - Week #3
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/16/2023
BOWLING ROUND-UP: Wednesday, November 15th
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/16/2023
Breaking News
Lookout Mountain Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/16/2023

Scenic, historic Lookout Mountain is featured in the new coffee table book of interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being ... more

Crime Victims Can Sign Up For Notifications Of Court Dates For Those Charged With Crimes
  • 11/16/2023

Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean on Thursday announced a partnership with VINE Court (a division of Equifax) for an automated system that will notify the registered victims of crimes as to the ... more

HCSO Seizes Approximately $28,000 Of Narcotics, Two Guns And Contraband
HCSO Seizes Approximately $28,000 Of Narcotics, Two Guns And Contraband
  • 11/16/2023

Hamilton County law enforcement officers seized $28k worth of narcotics, firearms and other contraband from a residence after serving a search warrant on Brandon Eberhardt on Wednesday. Detectives ... more

Breaking News
Chattanooga Getting Direct Flights To Las Vegas On Allegiant Starting Next May 16
  • 11/16/2023
Monteagle Man Charged With Sexual Exploitation Of Underage Female
  • 11/16/2023
Police Blotter: $12,000 Penny Left In Unlocked Vehicle Overnight Is Stolen; Woman's Friend Not Returning Her Mail
  • 11/16/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/16/2023
Remembering The JFK Assassination 60 Years Later
  • 11/15/2023
Opinion
License Plate Readers Do Not Violate The 4th Amendment - Storage Of The Collected Data Does
  • 11/15/2023
Approach Growth Thoughtfully, Sustainably And In Best Interest Of The Community
  • 11/13/2023
Time To Confront Drug Use Among Juveniles
  • 11/16/2023
Jerry Summers: Grand Jury Report 1968
  • 11/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Crime Solutions 2023
Jerry Summers: Crime Solutions 2023
  • 11/14/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Not The Same Without Rickea
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Not The Same Without Rickea
  • 11/15/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 12
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 12
  • 11/16/2023
Covenant Volleyball Wins First Round NCAA Match
  • 11/16/2023
UTC Women Roll Past Tennessee Tech In 70-45 Win
  • 11/15/2023
UTC Prepares For Trip to Eighth Ranked Alabama
  • 11/15/2023
Happenings
Soddy-Daisy Christmas Parade Set For Sunday, Dec. 3
  • 11/15/2023
Author Kelsey Paulson Awarded The Literacy Champion Award By DAR
Author Kelsey Paulson Awarded The Literacy Champion Award By DAR
  • 11/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Keep Your Powder Dry!
Jerry Summers: Keep Your Powder Dry!
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga Zoo Kicks Off Asian Lantern Festival
  • 11/16/2023
David Carroll To Host Book Signing Nov. 18 At Food City In Hixson
  • 11/16/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/16/2023
Sir Charles Jones Is Headliner For Thanksgiving Blues Bash
  • 11/15/2023
Southern Adventist University’s Horn Ensemble To Perform Dec. 4
Southern Adventist University’s Horn Ensemble To Perform Dec. 4
  • 11/16/2023
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Handel’s Messiah
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Handel’s Messiah
  • 11/16/2023
Lee University To Present Classic Christmas Dec. 3
Lee University To Present Classic Christmas Dec. 3
  • 11/15/2023
Opinion
License Plate Readers Do Not Violate The 4th Amendment - Storage Of The Collected Data Does
  • 11/15/2023
Approach Growth Thoughtfully, Sustainably And In Best Interest Of The Community
  • 11/13/2023
Time To Confront Drug Use Among Juveniles
  • 11/16/2023
Dining
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
  • 11/13/2023
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
  • 11/9/2023
Little Coyote To Open Monday, Nov. 13, In St. Elmo
  • 11/6/2023
Business/Government
Unemployment In Tennessee Remains Below National Average
Unemployment In Tennessee Remains Below National Average
  • 11/16/2023
Georgia’s Unemployment Remains Unchanged As Labor Force Reaches Record Highs
  • 11/16/2023
TVFCU Opens Applications For $225,000 Idea Leap Grant Contest
  • 11/16/2023
Real Estate
New Expo Will Showcase Construction Careers For High School Students
  • 11/14/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 9-15
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 11/16/2023
Student Scene
Award-Winning Cleveland High Teacher Dealing With Traumatic Brain Injury From Motorcycle Wreck
Award-Winning Cleveland High Teacher Dealing With Traumatic Brain Injury From Motorcycle Wreck
  • 11/16/2023
Cleveland City Schools Announces Teachers, Principal, And Supervisor Of The Year
  • 11/16/2023
UTC Chancellor To Discuss New Initiative Benefiting Rural Education At National Conference In Chattanooga
  • 11/15/2023
Living Well
Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Greater Chattanooga Announces The Launch Of Big Futures Program To Serve Youth Beyond Age 18
Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Greater Chattanooga Announces The Launch Of Big Futures Program To Serve Youth Beyond Age 18
  • 11/15/2023
The Salvation Army Calls For Volunteer Bellringers To Support The Annual Red Kettle Campaign
  • 11/15/2023
Shine A Light On Lung Cancer Events Highlights Lung Cancer Awareness Month
Shine A Light On Lung Cancer Events Highlights Lung Cancer Awareness Month
  • 11/15/2023
Memories
Remembering Dorothy P. Brammer – “The Grandmother Of The County Courthouse”
Remembering Dorothy P. Brammer – “The Grandmother Of The County Courthouse”
  • 11/13/2023
"The History Of Forrest Hills Cemetery" Program Is Nov. 13
  • 11/7/2023
New Library Website Offers Modern Look, Better Experience
  • 11/6/2023
Outdoors
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
  • 11/13/2023
‘Exceptional’ Drought Conditions Threaten Some Of The Nation’s Most Endangered Fish Species Near Chattanooga
  • 11/13/2023
Tennessee's Gun Hunting Season For Deer Starts Nov. 18
  • 11/13/2023
Travel
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Sacrifices Aren't Always What We Think
Bob Tamasy: Sacrifices Aren't Always What We Think
  • 11/16/2023
'Understanding That I Must Worship And Be Thankful" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/15/2023
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Pastor Vincent Dixon
  • 11/13/2023
Obituaries
Ollie M. Johnson
Ollie M. Johnson
  • 11/16/2023
Viola Emma Pothoof Marsh
Viola Emma Pothoof Marsh
  • 11/16/2023
Bill Hartshorn
  • 11/16/2023
Area Obituaries
Smith, Linda Faye (Cleveland)
Smith, Linda Faye (Cleveland)
  • 11/16/2023
Massengale, Audrey Lucille (Trenton)
Massengale, Audrey Lucille (Trenton)
  • 11/16/2023
Stancel, Marie McMahan (Rising Fawn)
Stancel, Marie McMahan (Rising Fawn)
  • 11/16/2023