Police Blotter: Woman From Bahamas Steals Bathroom Decorations At Walmart; Woman Finds Vehicle Title And $3 In Her Bushes

A woman at Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road was seen concealing items. The items she concealed were bathroom decorations such as toothbrush holder, soap dispenser, trash can and other similar items. After concealing the items in the women's apparel section of the store, she proceeded towards self-checkout on the grocery side. She failed to remove the concealed items she placed into the Dollar Tree store bags that she brought into the store with her. She paid for the other items in her cart which were not concealed and left the self-checkout. She decided to go into Subway, inside of Walmart just past self-checkout, and order a sub to go. Once she got her order, she left the store where she was approached by a loss prevention employee and an officer. She was cooperative and followed them into the loss prevention office where the discovered total of the stolen merchandise was $50.60. The woman was identified and said she was from the Bahamas. She was issued a warning from Walmart and was not trespassed for the offense.

* * *

Police responded to a crash on I-24 where a man said he had been driving in the left lane when he suddenly heard a thud from the rear driver side of the vehicle. He slowed and tried to move to the shoulder to investigate. The vehicle suddenly lost control, spun across all lanes of travel and went off the roadway. The vehicle didn’t strike anything. TDOT attempted to pull the car back up on the roadway, but it needed to be towed.

* * *

A loss prevention employee with Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road showed police video footage of a black male wearing a black long sleeve shirt, gray camouflage vest, black sweatpants with white stripes on both sides, orange ball cap, and black and white shoes, conceal several items inside of his vest. When the man was confronted by loss prevention he fled on foot. The officer checked the area for the man but didn’t find him.

* * *

A woman on E. 3rd Street called police and said she received a call from a blocked number at 11:48 p.m. She said the blocked number called three times. The first time she didn’t answer, however, the second time she answered the call and the voice on the other end said her name. She received a call a third time and her boyfriend answered the phone. Again, they said her name and he replied, "No this is not her." The woman requested a report to document the calls in the event that they continue. She had received calls from a blocked number weeks ago, however, they didn’t call her by name.

* * *

Police responded to 3901 Hixson Pike for a suspicious person loitering. An officer arrived and spoke with a manager who knows there have been multiple calls regarding the homeless person camping in front of the store. This response was the third interaction police have had with her. The manager decided to proceed with formally trespassing her from the location. The officer spoke with the woman and told her she was formally trespassed and needed to leave the property. She understood if she returns, she will be subject to arrest.

* * *

A man at Hickory Valley Community Church at 2201 Hickory Valley Road told police over the phone the Salvation Army had an event at the church the previous evening and a school bus damaged the structure of the building when leaving. He said the school bus had students from Brainerd High School aboard. The man said he had been in contact with someone from the Salvation Army who will be contacting Brainerd High School for further information.

* * *

A woman on N. Hawthorne Street told police she let her ex-boyfriend use a cell phone during their relationship. When the two broke up, she requested the phone back from him because her name was the only name on the phone plan. The man refused to give the phone back. She found out he traded in the iPhone 12 for an iPhone 14 without being on the phone plan. Police tried to speak with the man, however, he appeared to not be home. The woman was told to obtain the paperwork behind the phone being traded in and to contact police once she had the information. Police also told her to attempt to track the phone to obtain an accurate location.

* * *

A woman told police she left her phone at Exxon at 702 Central Ave. When she went back to the store to retrieve her phone it was gone. She said her phone was still pinging at Exxon.

* * *

A woman on Sequoia Drive told police over the phone she was a college student and was sent an email about a job offer for watching dogs. She responded to the email and was told they would provide payment upfront. She was provided with a check for $600 and then the suspects provided a check for approximately $4,550 to cover expenses for the dogs also. She attempted to transfer the check to her account at Regions Bank and then was notified her account had been emptied. She said the suspects were able to transfer the money from her account to an unknown account. She had approximately $700 in her account. She had already reported the fraudulent activity to the bank and was told to make a police report. She gave police the phone number she had for the suspects.

* * *

A man on Commons Boulevard told police that while he was not home, his ex-girlfriend was supposed to come to the complex and get the rest of her belongings out of their garage. He said none of the woman’s things were inside the apartment any longer, so there was no need for her to come to the apartment. When the man came home, he put his key in to unlock the deadbolt on the door, and the deadbolt mechanism fell into his hand while pulling his key out. He believes the woman attempted to get into his apartment, but was unable to. The man had cameras but they were offline so there was no evidence that his ex-girlfriend attempted to get into his apartment. The man replaced the deadbolt himself before police arrived, so the officer was not able to see the damaged deadbolt.

* * *

A woman on Charleston Square told police she found a vehicle title as well as three $1 bills in the bushes on her property. She was unclear where the items came from, but wanted to turn them over to police. Police recovered the items and turned them into CPD Property for safekeeping.