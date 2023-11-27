Police Blotter: Car Man Rents On Turo Is Never Returned; Man Steals Beer Because Store Not Allowed To Sell It Before 8 A.M.

A man on Relocation Way told police he recently had his vehicle stolen and wished to make a report. He said he placed his vehicle on Turo for rental, where it was then rented by a man. He said that the vehicle was scheduled to be returned the next day, but it was not. He said he took the proper steps in attempting to get the vehicle back, including messaging the man and giving three weeks for the vehicle to be returned. He said that he never received a response and would like the vehicle to be entered as stolen.The vehicle was entered into NCIC and will be followed up on accordingly.* * *A woman on Long Street told police that while she was at military drill, someone entered her 2017Toyota Tacoma and stole her Apple MacBook Air 13-inch.* * *The employees of 8 F Ice Cream, 1913 Gunbarrel Road, called police about a man that was refusing to leave the store. Police found the man inside the store, standing very close to an employee who was blocking him from entering the "employees only" area of the restaurant. When the man saw police enter the business, he yelled, "Leave!" at police. Police informed the man that they would not leave, but he was going to leave the establishment per the employees' request. The man then left the business. Police (later the same day) informed the man that per the landlord, if he returned to 1913 or 1919 Gunbarrel Road, he would be arrested for trespassing. The man seemed to understand.* * *An employee at the Guardian Storage, 1016 Dallas Road, told police that two of the Chattanooga Plumbing vans had their catalytic converters cut off sometime over the weekend.* * *A woman on Jenkins Road called police for a well-being check on a neighbor. She said she had not seen the neighbor in weeks, which was unusual. She said his vehicle was in the driveway and hasn't been moved in quite some time. She said this, coupled with his physical health issues, prompted her to call 911. Police knocked on the door, but there was no answer. Police could see the house was in disarray. Police and CFD were able to make entrance in the house through the back door, (no forced entry was necessary). Police and CFD observed the house had trash strung across the kitchen and dining room floors, feces and urine on most floors, and the house was left in somewhat of a suspicious mess. Police canvassed the house, but did not find anyone. Police later received information that the man may have left for Florida. Police and CFD locked the doors and left the scene.* * *A woman on Regency Court told police that sometime overnight someone broke out the passenger window of her Nissan Versa and stole her wallet. Inside of her wallet were her identity cards.* * *Police observed a broken down Infiniti G35 bearing a TN tag at the 200 block of Georgia Avenue. Police stopped to check on the vehicle and identified the driver and owner. Her vehicle was not drivable. She was unable to call her own tow truck, and did request for police to call her one. Police did as asked and United Transport responded. Police then gave her a ride home.* * *Police responded to the Chattanooga Rescue Mission for reports of a disorderly man that they wished to have trespassed. Police spoke with the man and informed him that he was being trespassed per staff. The man left the area without incident.* * *Police responded to a wellness check that turned out to be a theft at 100 Manufacturers Road/Renaissance Park. While en route, police learned a woman was frantically screaming. Police learned someone stole the woman's suitcase sometime during the night while she was asleep. The suitcase contained personal belongings.* * *A woman on Vance Avenue told police that at some unknown time, someone broke out the rear window of her 2000 Honda Accord. There is no suspect information.* * *Police responded to check 1390 Spears Ave./Stringers Ridge Trailhead for a suspicious package. While en route, police learned the package was a trunk with a Christmas label on it. Police observed a silver storage trunk in a parking space. The trunk had a hand written "Christmas" label on the front. A supervisor responded to the scene and consulted with a bomb technician. Police opened the trunk and learned it was empty.* * *A woman on Douglas Street told police that overnight someone entered her unlocked Subaru Forester and stole her credit/debit cards, $60 cash and a vintage Pentax camera.* * *An employee at Chattanooga Whiskey, 890 Riverfront Pkwy., told police they found a mountain bike behind some bushes on the property and wanted to turn it over to police. The mountain bike was a blue and white Schwinn, which probably was either stolen or belonged to a homeless person. Police took the bike and turned it into the CPD Property.* * *A man on Gunbarrel Road told police that sometime overnight someone stole a MQ46 walk-behind 46-inch Trowel 9 HP from the back of his truck.* * *An employee at the Speedway, 3956 Brainerd Road, told police a middle-agedblack male stole two cases of Heineken beer valued at $20. The employee said the man told him, "It's not eight o'clock yet - you can't sell it," as he exited with the merchandise. At this time the store does not wish to prosecute.