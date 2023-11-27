UTC Wins FSC Playoff At Austin Peay With Last Second Field Goal
Victims Identified In Frazier Avenue Crash

  • Monday, November 27, 2023
The victims have been identified from the Frazier Avenue crash on Saturday.

The pedestrians were one-year-old Johnathan Delvia, Anna Posso Rodriguez, 41, and Octavio Delvia Paz, 40.

Johnathan Delvia and Ms. Rodriguez died from their injuries. Octavio Delvia Paz remains in critical condition.

Chattanooga Police Department's Traffic Unit continues to investigate the traffic crash on Frazier Avenue to include learning the exact circumstances that occurred before, during and after the crash.

The preliminary investigation shows a Dodge Grand Caravan and Nissan Titan were involved in the traffic crash in the 200 block of Frazier Avenue. After the initial crash, the Dodge Grand Caravan left the roadway, struck three pedestrians that were on the sidewalk, then struck a building on Frazier Avenue.


The driver of the Dodge Grand Caravan, Randy Vega, 44, of Tampa, Fl., was arrested for vehicular homicide by impairment (two charges), aggravated vehicular assault by impairment, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane.

The driver of the Nissan Titan was Patrick McGinty.


East Ridge Police Want To Question Occupants Of Black Dodge Charger In Teen Murder Investigation
  • 11/27/2023
$250,000 Wire Theft Investigation Leads To The Arrest Of 10 People
  • 11/27/2023
Fleischmann Visits Trump; Is "All In" For Former President
  • 11/27/2023
Victims Identified In Frazier Avenue Crash
  • 11/27/2023
Walden's Ridge Is Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/27/2023
Several Small Fires Extinguished At Chemical Plant Zeco Monday Morning
  • 11/27/2023
East Ridge Police Want To Question Occupants Of Black Dodge Charger In Teen Murder Investigation
  • 11/27/2023

The East Ridge Police Department is seeking the help of the community to locate the vehicle shown in a photo the department released. The occupant(s) of the vehicle are believed to have vital ... more

$250,000 Wire Theft Investigation Leads To The Arrest Of 10 People
  • 11/27/2023

For the last three months, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office detectives have conducted an investigation into numerous wire thefts that have occurred throughout Hamilton County. During the course ... more

Several Small Fires Extinguished At Chemical Plant Zeco Monday Morning
  • 11/27/2023

Chattanooga Fire worked a fire and spill at a local chemical plant Monday morning. Red Shift companies responded at 8:08 a.m to Zeco at 4146 South Creek Road off Amnicola Highway. First arriving ... more

  • 11/27/2023
  • 11/27/2023
  • 11/27/2023
Charles Siskin: Dancing With A Star - Rosalynn Carter
  • 11/26/2023
Woman, Boy Die, Man Critically Injured After Grinding Collision On Frazier Avenue Sends Car Onto Sidewalk
  • 11/26/2023
Tragedy On Frazier Was When, Not If
  • 11/27/2023
No Mail Being Delivered In Soddy Daisy - And Response
  • 11/26/2023
Don’t Drink The H20, Georgia
  • 11/27/2023
Uniting In Grief And Advocating For Responsible Choices
  • 11/27/2023
Reforming Our Cash Bail System Will Improve Public Safety - And Response (3)
  • 11/26/2023
Dan Fleser: Milton Comes Through On Emotional Day
  • 11/26/2023
Mocs Bounce Back To Beat Southeast Missouri
  • 11/26/2023
No. 21 Tennessee Storms Past Vandy On Senior Day, 48-24
  • 11/26/2023
Lady Vols Edge Oklahoma In Bounce Back Win, 76-73
  • 11/26/2023
UTC Women Down Northern Kentucky At Daytona Beach Classic
UTC Women Down Northern Kentucky At Daytona Beach Classic
  • 11/26/2023
Life With Ferris: Fall Is Here
  • 11/26/2023
Hixson Community Christmas Tree Lighting Is Saturday
  • 11/27/2023
Jerry Summers: Malmedy Massacre Trial - Ralph Schumacker
  • 11/27/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 11/27/2023
Candlelight Climate Vigil Is Sunday
  • 11/27/2023
Handel's Messiah Is Saturday And Sunday
  • 11/27/2023
PHOTOS: The Magic Of Underwater Sea Adventure Of EPB Holiday Windows
  • 11/26/2023
Tennessee Valley Theatre Presents Anne Of Green Gables By Anita Larsen
  • 11/27/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Travel
  • 11/24/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/23/2023
Tragedy On Frazier Was When, Not If
  • 11/27/2023
No Mail Being Delivered In Soddy Daisy - And Response
  • 11/26/2023
Don’t Drink The H20, Georgia
  • 11/27/2023
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
  • 11/21/2023
Video: New Long Horn Restaurant Opens On Gunbarrel Road
  • 11/20/2023
Council Accepting Applications for Upcoming Supreme Court Vacancy
  • 11/27/2023
Gas Prices Drop 4.0 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 11/27/2023
Ground Breaking Ceremony For East Ridge’s New Animal Shelter Set For Dec. 5
  • 11/27/2023
Our Communities, Our Growth Open Houses Are Nov. 28, Dec. 5
  • 11/27/2023
Local Realtor, Sean Smith, Drives Equitable Health As Chattanooga Leaders Of Impact Winner
  • 11/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 16-22
  • 11/23/2023
Female Students Forge Careers As Welders At GNTC
  • 11/27/2023
Lee’s Center For Pentecostal Preaching Named For Dr. Paul L. Walker
  • 11/22/2023
Edna Varner, Bo Watson Honored By Tennessee Charter School Center
  • 11/21/2023
Mobile WIC Services At East Lake Community Center Begin Tuesday
  • 11/27/2023
Austin Hatcher Foundation Welcomes New Staff Enhancing Support For Families Affected By Pediatric Cancer
  • 11/27/2023
Breast MRIs Available At Hamilton Diagnostics Center
  • 11/23/2023
What I Remember About That Terrible Friday In 1963
  • 11/24/2023
John Shearer: Remembering Famous 1973 Georgia-Tennessee Football Game With Eddie Brown, Glynn Harrison, Horace King, And Haskel Stanback
  • 11/20/2023
Earl Freudenberg: The Day After The Assassination Of John F. Kennedy
  • 11/20/2023
Outdoor Burning Now Banned In Catoosa County
  • 11/27/2023
Eliot Berz Named Executive Director Of Tennessee River Gorge Trust
  • 11/26/2023
Application Period For Late Season WMA Waterfowl Hunts Open Until Dec. 5
  • 11/22/2023
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Bob Tamasy: Cherishing A Treasure Unlike Any Other
  • 11/27/2023
"The Pages Are Blank" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/22/2023
Bob Tamasy: What In The World Are You Thankful For?
  • 11/22/2023
Ruth A. Shattuck
  • 11/27/2023
Martin David Carter
  • 11/27/2023
Gregory Jerome Mobley
  • 11/27/2023
Smith, Velma Lou (Cleveland)
  • 11/27/2023
Cranfield, Juanita Faye
  • 11/27/2023
Howard, Glenda Dean (McDonald)
  • 11/27/2023