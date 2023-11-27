Victims Identified In Frazier Avenue Crash

The victims have been identified from the Frazier Avenue crash on Saturday.



The pedestrians were one-year-old Johnathan Delvia, Anna Posso Rodriguez, 41, and Octavio Delvia Paz, 40.





Johnathan Delvia and Ms. Rodriguez died from their injuries. Octavio Delvia Paz remains in critical condition.



Chattanooga Police Department's Traffic Unit continues to investigate the traffic crash on Frazier Avenue to include learning the exact circumstances that occurred before, during and after the crash.





The preliminary investigation shows a Dodge Grand Caravan and Nissan Titan were involved in the traffic crash in the 200 block of Frazier Avenue. After the initial crash, the Dodge Grand Caravan left the roadway, struck three pedestrians that were on the sidewalk, then struck a building on Frazier Avenue.



The driver of the Dodge Grand Caravan, Randy Vega, 44, of Tampa, Fl., was arrested for vehicular homicide by impairment (two charges), aggravated vehicular assault by impairment, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane.

The driver of the Nissan Titan was Patrick McGinty.







