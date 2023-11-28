2nd-Degree Murder Charge Reduced In Drug Overdose Case In Which There Was No Autopsy

A man who had been charged with second-degree murder in a Sept. 16, 2022, drug overdose death has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

Stephen Daniel Bates, 38, pleaded guilty to facilitation to commit second-degree murder. He got a suspended eight-year sentence.

Charges of possession of fentanyl for resale and possession of meth for resale were dismissed.

District Attorney Coty Wamp said it was a case in which the state's proof was hampered by the lack of an autopsy.

She said, "There was no autopsy, so that always makes it hard for us. We’ve been working with law enforcement and the medical examiner’s office on the need for full autopsies to prove these cases. It’s my understanding that in the last year they have increased the number of autopsies on overdoses."

The overdose victim was 44-year-old Michael Paul Yanik.

