Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ASHER, DANA GERALD 
3011 KINNAMON DR COHUTTA, 30710 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCH VI (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF SCH II (METH)

BALLARD, JASIAH OREION 
3623 HELEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BROWN, PATRICK ANTIONE 
3747 SAPULPA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (PETITION TO RE

BRYANT, MICHAEL DION 
4812 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

BUTLER, CALVIN DWIGHT 
9649 ROBINSON FARM RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASTANO, JOWER MANFRED 
6634 SANDWOOD CIRCLE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

COX, JENNIFER LYNN 
1089 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRAYTON, TONIASHIA KEYANNA 
756 ENCHANTED VIEW APT 130 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DIAZ, FILIBERTO 
1903 SOUTH KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)

DUNIGAN, FRANCIS THOMAS 
3491 OLD GRAYSVILLE RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU

EDWARDS, RAYMOND LAMAR 
1715 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

FOSTER, MARQUISE DE ANGELO 
1609 S BEECH CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EVADING ARREST

FRANCISCO, JOSHUA DAVID 
1235 SIM GOODWIIN ROAD SW HOMELESS MCDONALD, 373535437 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON 
843 SYLVIAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOOD, CHLOE MARISA 
7244 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GUITY, ELBIN NICOLAS 
2452 PARK LINE GRETNA, 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

GUPTILL, AMANDA H 
285 SARA DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

HARRIS, CORTINO ARTREZ 
7710 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HENEGAR, SEAN EDWARD 
268 CLAIR STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ-GODINEZ, OVIDIO ROMAN 
1519 FAUST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HOOPER, JERROD HEATH 
2213 N LONG HOLLOW RD R CHICKAMAUGA, 307073254 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HUDSON, ANNALIZA DIANNE 
909 W 39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

JENKINS, DARREN RUSSELL 
1435 CYPRESS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ROBBERY

JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYN 
362 BACK VALLEY ROAD DAYOTON, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KEY, PERNELL LASHUN 
1350 HARLE AVE NW CLEVELAND, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $500)

LANGLEY, JACKIE DARRELL 
3840 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LONG, KELSEY DANIELLE 
6329 FARRIS DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MANGRUM, LUCAS CALEB 
2207 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MORRISON, CHRISTOPHER SHANE 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

NOLAN, QUINNTAVIUS 
6945 MORSE AVE APT 1218 JACKSONVILLE, 32244 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

PARMELEE, ERIC JASON 
3806 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING 
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANTORA, ANTHONY GEORGE 
6931 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
EVADING ARREST
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMITH, SHEENA RASHAY 
164 SHAWNEE DR DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STREBECK, IAN DANIEL 
8747 GABLE CROSSING CHATTANOOGA, 374211384 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, RICHARD LAVORIS 
1606 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER 
Homeless Chattanooga, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALDROP, ASIA DESHAYLA 
3800 PROVENCE ST APT 15 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WHITTAKER, KAMAN DENAE 
8079 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WIEDMANN, JEFFREY MARK 
3313 BENTON AVE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

WILSON, TRACY LANE 
511 OOLTEWAH APT 501 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

