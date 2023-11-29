Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ASHER, DANA GERALD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/16/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCH VI (MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF SCH II (METH) BALLARD, JASIAH OREION

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/16/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BRIDGES, KAYLA N

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/18/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION BROWN, PATRICK ANTIONE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/02/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (PETITION TO RE BRYANT, MICHAEL DION

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 08/17/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) BUTLER, CALVIN DWIGHT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/08/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASTANO, JOWER MANFRED

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/31/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING COX, JENNIFER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/14/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) CRAYTON, TONIASHIA KEYANNA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/20/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DIAZ, FILIBERTO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/01/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY) DUNIGAN, FRANCIS THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/31/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU EDWARDS, RAYMOND LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/11/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY FOSTER, MARQUISE DE ANGELO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/24/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

EVADING ARREST FRANCISCO, JOSHUA DAVID

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/16/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/30/1993

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GUITY, ELBIN NICOLAS

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/25/1974

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION GUPTILL, AMANDA H

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/29/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU HARRIS, CORTINO ARTREZ

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/28/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HENEGAR, SEAN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/12/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ-GODINEZ, OVIDIO ROMAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/04/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE HUDSON, ANNALIZA DIANNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/28/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT JENKINS, DARREN RUSSELL

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/24/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

ROBBERY JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/04/1973

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE KEY, PERNELL LASHUN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/23/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $500) LANGLEY, JACKIE DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 09/16/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LONG, KELSEY DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/14/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, ANDREW ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/31/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

(PTR) THEFT OVER $1,000/HCP VIO 20000656) MORRISON, CHRISTOPHER SHANE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/31/1976

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE NOLAN, QUINNTAVIUS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/02/1996

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA) PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/12/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REGISTER, DEREK ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/23/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) REHRING, ELISABETH A

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/28/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ROBINSION, JASIAH CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/04/2005

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO THEFT) OVER $10,000 SANTORA, ANTHONY GEORGE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/03/1989

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

EVADING ARREST

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SMILEY, MALCOLM DONNELL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/18/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY SMITH, SHEENA RASHAY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/23/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE STEWART, DERRICK LEBRONE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/20/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) STREBECK, IAN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/21/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/01/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALDROP, ASIA DESHAYLA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/31/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WHITTAKER, KAMAN DENAE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/11/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE WIEDMANN, JEFFREY MARK

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/20/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) WILSON, TRACY LANE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/16/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODY, ADAM DAX

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/22/1984

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

