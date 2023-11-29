Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ASHER, DANA GERALD
3011 KINNAMON DR COHUTTA, 30710
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCH VI (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF SCH II (METH)
BALLARD, JASIAH OREION
3623 HELEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BROWN, PATRICK ANTIONE
3747 SAPULPA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (PETITION TO RE
BRYANT, MICHAEL DION
4812 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BUTLER, CALVIN DWIGHT
9649 ROBINSON FARM RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CASTANO, JOWER MANFRED
6634 SANDWOOD CIRCLE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
COX, JENNIFER LYNN
1089 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRAYTON, TONIASHIA KEYANNA
756 ENCHANTED VIEW APT 130 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DIAZ, FILIBERTO
1903 SOUTH KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)
DUNIGAN, FRANCIS THOMAS
3491 OLD GRAYSVILLE RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
EDWARDS, RAYMOND LAMAR
1715 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
FOSTER, MARQUISE DE ANGELO
1609 S BEECH CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EVADING ARREST
FRANCISCO, JOSHUA DAVID
1235 SIM GOODWIIN ROAD SW HOMELESS MCDONALD, 373535437
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON
843 SYLVIAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOOD, CHLOE MARISA
7244 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GUITY, ELBIN NICOLAS
2452 PARK LINE GRETNA,
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
GUPTILL, AMANDA H
285 SARA DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
HARRIS, CORTINO ARTREZ
7710 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HENEGAR, SEAN EDWARD
268 CLAIR STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ-GODINEZ, OVIDIO ROMAN
1519 FAUST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HOOPER, JERROD HEATH
2213 N LONG HOLLOW RD R CHICKAMAUGA, 307073254
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HUDSON, ANNALIZA DIANNE
909 W 39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
JENKINS, DARREN RUSSELL
1435 CYPRESS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ROBBERY
JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYN
362 BACK VALLEY ROAD DAYOTON, 37353
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KEY, PERNELL LASHUN
1350 HARLE AVE NW CLEVELAND, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $500)
LANGLEY, JACKIE DARRELL
3840 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LONG, KELSEY DANIELLE
6329 FARRIS DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MANGRUM, LUCAS CALEB
2207 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MORRISON, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
NOLAN, QUINNTAVIUS
6945 MORSE AVE APT 1218 JACKSONVILLE, 32244
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
PARMELEE, ERIC JASON
3806 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANTORA, ANTHONY GEORGE
6931 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
EVADING ARREST
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, SHEENA RASHAY
164 SHAWNEE DR DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STREBECK, IAN DANIEL
8747 GABLE CROSSING CHATTANOOGA, 374211384
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, RICHARD LAVORIS
1606 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
Homeless Chattanooga, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALDROP, ASIA DESHAYLA
3800 PROVENCE ST APT 15 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WHITTAKER, KAMAN DENAE
8079 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WIEDMANN, JEFFREY MARK
3313 BENTON AVE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
WILSON, TRACY LANE
511 OOLTEWAH APT 501 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
