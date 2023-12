Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLEBERRY, TRAVION

5420 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST



BARNES, CHELSEA MARLO

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



BEARDEN, HANNAH MARIE

10613 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

293 KAREN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)



BUGGS, NAJJA

1616 CASTLEBERRY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BYESS, CHARLES VINCENT

279 KAREN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BYLER, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

IN TRANSIT - BRADLEY COUNTY



CAHOON, KENNETH EDWARD

305 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



COLVIN, NATHANIEL LEE

1609 S BEECH ST Chattanooga, 374045122

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COOLEY, AUDRA LACEY

712 CARTWRIGHT LOOP WHITWELL, 373973056

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DUNNIGAN, MARQUEZ LADARRIOUS

3515 LASALLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



EDWARDS, RYAN CHRISTOPHER

6616 LEVI RD HIXSON, 373432629

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO

2425 ASHMORE AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GARRETT, DAVID CHRISTOPHER

4082 W FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



GORE, DANIEL SPENCER

1501 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



HALL, ANDREW MORGAN

1115 CONCORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053101

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL

7372 BAYOU BEND COVE MEMPHIS, 38125

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT



HARRIS, QUINCY EUGENE

717 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HENDRIE, DANIEL FRANCIS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



HOLLAND, FORREST BLAKE

#28 HARP SWITCH ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30742

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 100



HOLLINS, LATERRIS M

4512 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT



JACKSON, KARDAE MAKALE

3736 CHULA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON



JONES, JAMERA DAYON

1802 HAMILL RD, APT.

7 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL SIMULATIONISSUING FALSE FINANCIAL STATEMENTJONES, MICHAEL LEBRON1500 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (WALKER CO, GA)LEWIS, NICOLE LEVERNE5202 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFALSE REPORTSLOMNICK, DEZMON TRAMAINE9329 SOMERSET DR OOLTEWAH, 373638591Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO RENDER AIDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMARSHALL, MAFIA M249 WATER ST CHATTANOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffEMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONYMAYNARD, JOSHUA STEWARD142 FREEMAN CIRCLE BENTON, 37307Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)MCRAE, JACOB DANIEL3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD, APT 10A5 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPARKS, CHARLES EDWARD1903 EAST 31ST. STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)PHILLIPS, JEREMY RYAN8331 HIGHWAY 58 HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER4301 OAKLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF FIREARMAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OF IDENTITY - TRAFFICKINGTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF IDENTITYPOSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONYRAMSEY, KENNETH M930 E ELLIS ST JEFFERSON CITY, 37760Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYRAPER, JOHN ALLAN2605 E 45th St Chattanooga, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERENDER, WILEY907 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASHEESLEY, JOEI PIPER4821 STAGG ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SHROPSHIRE, JESSE LAMAR712 SUMMIT APT 21 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)SMITH, CHADWICK DEWAYNE969 SIMGOOWIN RD MCDOWELL, 37353Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TATE, ERIC EUGENE1940 HIXSON MARINA ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTAYLOR, HOLLAN CHUNAE84098 IRIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Humane SocietyASSAULTVARGAS, ALEXIS92 EDSEL DR TRLR 92 ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTWOOTEN, JUSTIN WAYNE2982 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY5021 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEWYNN, DEJAIDA DYNISE3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 702 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

Here are the mug shots:



BEARDEN, HANNAH MARIE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/18/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/17/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) BUGGS, NAJJA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/04/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BYLER, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/22/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT - BRADLEY COUNTY COLVIN, NATHANIEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/21/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COOLEY, AUDRA LACEY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DAVIS, SAMUEL JAKE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/12/1998

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DUNNIGAN, MARQUEZ LADARRIOUS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/09/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES EDWARDS, RYAN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/03/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/14/2000

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

ARREST FOR VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER (PTR)

PETITION TO REVOKE GARRETT, DAVID CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 05/14/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT GORE, DANIEL SPENCER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/12/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HALFACRE, CORELIA N

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/14/2005

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALL, ANDREW MORGAN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/24/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HARRIS, QUINCY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/08/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HENDRIE, DANIEL FRANCIS

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 07/09/1952

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) HOLLAND, FORREST BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/21/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 100 HOLLINS, LATERRIS M

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/20/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT JACKSON, KARDAE MAKALE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/01/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

JONES, JAMERA DAYON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/23/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

ISSUING FALSE FINANCIAL STATEMENT JONES, MICHAEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 01/06/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO, GA) KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/06/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT )

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION (VIOLATION OF PROB

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VIOLATION OF P

THEFT OF PROPERT VIOLATION OF PROBATION

(FAILURE TO APPEAR ) VIOLATION OF PROBATION

(POSSESSION OF HEROIN)VIOLATION OF PROBATION LEWIS, NICOLE LEVERNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/31/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS LOMNICK, DEZMON TRAMAINE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/11/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MARSHALL, MAFIA M

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/12/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY MAYNARD, JOSHUA STEWARD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/03/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) MCRAE, JACOB DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/03/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PARKS, CHARLES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/18/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) PHILLIPS, JEREMY RYAN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/28/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/01/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF FIREARM

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF IDENTITY - TRAFFICKING

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY RAMSEY, KENNETH M

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/30/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY RAPER, JOHN ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE RENDER, WILEY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/22/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SHEESLEY, JOEI PIPER

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/07/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SHROPSHIRE, JESSE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 10/27/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) SMITH, CHADWICK DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/08/1982

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, TERRANCE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/19/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY TATE, ERIC EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/01/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VARGAS, ALEXIS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/21/2004

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WOOTEN, JUSTIN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/09/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/06/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE WYNN, DEJAIDA DYNISE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/03/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE