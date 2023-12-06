Latest Headlines

Red Bank Officials Face Decision On Using Prime Tract For Elementary School Or Other Use

  • Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Gail Perry

Red Bank City Manager Martin Granum said county school officials see problems with two proposed sites for a new elementary school for Red Bank and are focusing on the former  Red Bank Middle School property..

He said that Tuesday morning county school officials met with officials from the city in a two and a half hour session. What the school board is looking for in a site to build a new school is 10-15 acres of flat property. They see site difficulties with the land that was formerly occupied by White Oak Elementary School and the current location of Alpine Crest Elementary School . There is a push, said Mr. Granum, to use the former Red Bank Middle School property.

Everything is on the table, said Commissioner Pete Phillips, and the city is willing to compromise to keep a school in Red Bank. But the timing is not in the city’s favor. Red Bank is already in the process of having a new comprehensive plan being developed along with a small site study aimed at the former middle school property, which is the center of Red Bank’s commercial district on Dayton Boulevard. It is 12 acres and its potential uses are viewed as a cornerstone that will guide the city’s future development.

It is a 100-year decision, said the city manager. It has been considered for commercial and retail development with restaurants and coffee shops and open public space, or as a central park, or for a mixture of retail and residential space. Direction that was given for the small site study for that location did not include education as a potential use. But that might change. One problem now is that the city’s plan will not be complete for at least another year, and the Hamilton County School Board is set to make a decision of where to put a new school late this winter or early next spring.

Of the three sites that are under consideration, the White Oak property, the site of Alpine Crest Elementary and the former middle school property, the Red Bank Commissioners' first choice is White Oak. But that does not align with preferences of most school board members, according to Ben Conner who represents Red Bank on the school board. He told the commissioners on Tuesday night that his perception is that there is no support for the kinds of investment it would take for site preparation of the White Oak property. The commissioners have considered footing the bill for road and sidewalk infrastructure improvements in and around that property, but they are unwilling to commit to sharing in the cost for site preparation because the cost is unknown. And it is unlikely that Hamilton County Schools will obtain estimates for the work there since that site ranks as their third choice. Although it is not a likely choice for the new elementary school, the land is already owned by Hamilton County Schools and will probably be kept for future use, said Mr. Conner.

Alpine Crest Elementary is located in a residential neighborhood with a wooded hillside beside it. If a new school were to be built there, the old building would have to be demolished, and all the students would need to be relocated during the 18 months needed for construction of a new building that is up to current codes. Mr. Conner said if the school is moved, Hamilton County Schools likely would not need that property.

He said he does not know how other board members will vote, but his sense is that the first option would be to enter into an interlocal agreement with the city to swap the former middle school property for the land where Alpine Crest currently is. That would give the city the land and building that could be used for a community center and a library - both amenities that the commissioners would like to have for residents of the city. He said it is his feeling that if that does not happen, the county will just move on and build the school at the Dupont property in Hixson that it already owns. The consensus now is not to combine three elementary schools to create one mega school, as originally proposed, but to combine two schools for a student population of 650 to 800, it was stated. At the Dupont location, there is room for two buildings and they could be constructed without displacing students.

"I am hearing that I have few options," said Mr. Conner, but he said his goal is to keep an elementary school in Red Bank, adding, “I’m just delivering the message - you can shoot the messenger.”

County Commissioner David Sharp, who was at the meeting, when asked to weigh in, said that he sees it as a choice between the former middle school property and the Dupont site and said it all boils down to a single thing - the future of an elementary school on the north end of Red Bank rests in the commission’s hands. He urged the commission to expedite the small area study and add the option of using it for a school, while giving it priority over the comprehensive plan for the whole city. Mr. Conner urged the commissioners to make a decision because he said that inaction amounts to taking action. If Red Bank does not act, the school board probably will, he said.

City Manager Granum said that location is 12 acres of commercial land and to commit it to a school will affect the city for 100 years. He told the commissioner to be aware that if a school is there, it will not generate property or sales taxes, and it will basically be committed to be an elementary school.

The conversation about school facilities will continue at the next commission meeting on Dec. 19, when there will be the potential to vote on a commitment for offering a financial incentive for building the school on a Red Bank location.

Latest Headlines
Randy Smith: Transfer Portal Now Open For Business
Randy Smith: Transfer Portal Now Open For Business
  • Sports
  • 12/6/2023
Search On For Possible Suicidal Juvenile At Birchwood Pike Area
  • Breaking News
  • 12/6/2023
Former Commissioner Geter Blasts Commission, County Mayor For Pulling Funds From Black Groups
  • Breaking News
  • 12/6/2023
Red Bank Officials Face Decision On Using Prime Tract For Elementary School Or Other Use
  • Breaking News
  • 12/6/2023
Aidoo's Career Night Leads Vols Past George Mason
  • Sports
  • 12/6/2023
Police Blotter: Man And Woman Argue When He Sees Her Exit Stranger’s Car; Intoxicated Mother And Son Have Argument
  • Breaking News
  • 12/6/2023
Breaking News
City's Industrial Past Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 12/7/2023

Chattanooga's industrial past will be featured in the new coffee table book of interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos has been printed by ... more

Search On For Possible Suicidal Juvenile At Birchwood Pike Area
  • 12/6/2023

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel are currently attempting to locate a potentially suicidal teen near the Birchwood Pike area in Harrison. The individual in question left their residence ... more

Police Blotter: Man And Woman Argue When He Sees Her Exit Stranger’s Car; Intoxicated Mother And Son Have Argument
  • 12/6/2023

Police were sent to do a wellness check on a woman on Caruthers Road and found her in the driveway of the residence and she was extremely intoxicated. The woman said she and a man had gotten ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/6/2023
City Council Denies Permit For Liquor Store/Apartments At McCallie Near Central
  • 12/5/2023
City Council Begins To Lay Out Schedule For Major Zoning Overhaul
  • 12/5/2023
Hotel To Finally Open In Landmark Downtown Bank Building
Hotel To Finally Open In Landmark Downtown Bank Building
  • 12/5/2023
Secretary Of State Tre Hargett Certifies Presidential Candidates For 2024 Super Tuesday Ballot
  • 12/5/2023
Opinion
City Council Meetings Should Be At A Set Time
  • 12/6/2023
Jerry Summers: Go Greyhound Via Wildwood
Jerry Summers: Go Greyhound Via Wildwood
  • 12/6/2023
Keep Our Seniors Safe
  • 12/6/2023
Frazier Avenue Redesign Sends Mixed Messages
  • 12/6/2023
Jerry Summers: Shoplifting In Choo Choo City #2
  • 12/5/2023
Sports
Aidoo's Career Night Leads Vols Past George Mason
  • 12/6/2023
Randy Smith: Transfer Portal Now Open For Business
Randy Smith: Transfer Portal Now Open For Business
  • 12/6/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Maybe A "Bezos Bowl" Could Save This College Football Season
Mark Wiedmer: Maybe A "Bezos Bowl" Could Save This College Football Season
  • 12/5/2023
Three Lee Players Named To Division II All-Atlantic Region
  • 12/5/2023
Romano, Redman Named SoCon Players Of The Month
  • 12/5/2023
Happenings
Wreaths Across Chattanooga Needs Volunteers Dec. 9
Wreaths Across Chattanooga Needs Volunteers Dec. 9
  • 12/5/2023
Public Invited To Unveiling Of East Lake Center Memorial For Zoie Nash Dec. 9
Public Invited To Unveiling Of East Lake Center Memorial For Zoie Nash Dec. 9
  • 12/5/2023
Did You Know? Veneer
Did You Know? Veneer
  • 12/6/2023
'Pawsitively Fabulous' Shopping Event To Benefit HES Set Thursday
  • 12/5/2023
Meet Samuel C. Spitale, Author Of How To Win The War On Truth, Dec. 12
  • 12/5/2023
Entertainment
CSO Pop Series Concert Home For The Holiday is Dec. 16-17
  • 12/5/2023
Lee University To Host Cleveland TUBACHRISTMAS Dec. 15
Lee University To Host Cleveland TUBACHRISTMAS Dec. 15
  • 12/4/2023
Best of Grizzard - The South
Best of Grizzard - The South
  • 12/5/2023
Chattanooga Boys Choir Presents Hope For The Holidays Saturday
  • 12/1/2023
Annie Moses Band, East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra To Host Christmas Concert Dec. 3
  • 12/1/2023
Opinion
City Council Meetings Should Be At A Set Time
  • 12/6/2023
Jerry Summers: Go Greyhound Via Wildwood
Jerry Summers: Go Greyhound Via Wildwood
  • 12/6/2023
Keep Our Seniors Safe
  • 12/6/2023
Dining
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
  • 11/21/2023
Video: New Long Horn Restaurant Opens On Gunbarrel Road
  • 11/20/2023
Business/Government
EPB Quantum Network Powered By Qubitekk Adds Qunnect A First Customer For Quantum Collaboration
  • 12/5/2023
Oakbridge And Brock Insurance Agency Expand To Downtown Chattanooga
Oakbridge And Brock Insurance Agency Expand To Downtown Chattanooga
  • 12/5/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/6/2023
Real Estate
Collegedale Getting Project With Estate-Size Lots, More Townhomes. Student Housing
  • 12/5/2023
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Celebrates Continued Growth With Brokerage Team Expansion
  • 11/30/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 23-29
  • 11/30/2023
Student Scene
Cleveland Schools Adding 6 Classrooms At Candy's Creek Cherokee Elementary; Renovating Main Office
  • 12/5/2023
Ivy Academy's Board VP Dr. Patti Skates Named To State Panel
  • 12/5/2023
New Expo Dec. 8 Will Showcase Construction Careers For High School Students
  • 12/4/2023
Living Well
Founding Executive Director of Improv Chattanooga Announces Retirement
  • 12/5/2023
Angela Stiggins Of CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia Elected To Georgia Hospital Association Board Of Trustees
Angela Stiggins Of CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia Elected To Georgia Hospital Association Board Of Trustees
  • 12/4/2023
Residents At Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Make Video For Local “The Voice” Contestant; Voting Runs Tonight
Residents At Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Make Video For Local “The Voice” Contestant; Voting Runs Tonight
  • 12/4/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg Remembers His Friend Booker T. Scruggs
  • 12/5/2023
Cleveland Museum Receives $50,000 Grant
  • 12/4/2023
Historic Preservation Grant Application Now Accepted
  • 12/4/2023
Outdoors
Recent Rainfall Has Improved Conditions In Streams Near Chattanooga That Host Endangered Fish Species
  • 12/1/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: 10 Points
White Oak Mountain Ranger: 10 Points
  • 11/28/2023
Outdoor Burning Now Banned In Catoosa County
  • 11/27/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 40: Downtown Los Angeles
  • 11/28/2023
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Church
Abba's House Hosts Free Christmas Concert With Jason Crabb Dec. 12
Abba's House Hosts Free Christmas Concert With Jason Crabb Dec. 12
  • 12/5/2023
Bob Tamasy: The Privilege Of Being A Part Of The Action
Bob Tamasy: The Privilege Of Being A Part Of The Action
  • 12/4/2023
Hamilton Memorial Gardens Candlelight Remembrance Service Held
Hamilton Memorial Gardens Candlelight Remembrance Service Held
  • 12/3/2023
Obituaries
Richard William "Rick" Zeisig, Jr.
Richard William "Rick" Zeisig, Jr.
  • 12/6/2023
Roy Jerome "RJ" Clarkson, Jr.
Roy Jerome "RJ" Clarkson, Jr.
  • 12/5/2023
James Michael “Mike” Russ
James Michael “Mike” Russ
  • 12/5/2023
Area Obituaries
Lynn, Charles William (Ten Mile)
Lynn, Charles William (Ten Mile)
  • 12/6/2023
Payne, Albert William (Farner)
Payne, Albert William (Farner)
  • 12/6/2023
Shields, Allan Bruce "Butch" (Athens)
Shields, Allan Bruce "Butch" (Athens)
  • 12/6/2023