Search On For Possible Suicidal Juvenile At Birchwood Pike Area

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel are currently attempting to locate a potentially suicidal teen near the Birchwood Pike area in Harrison. The individual in question left their residence this morning on foot, possibly with a firearm, stating their intent to harm themself.

The individual is described as a 14-year-old white, juvenile male, 5’6” tall, and weighs approximately 120 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and possibly a brown backpack.

As a safety precaution, Central High School, Harrison Bay Future Ready Center, Wallace A. Smith, and Snow Hill Elementary have all been put on secure status out of an abundance of caution due to their proximity to the area.

Lastly, HCSO Investigative Services and UAS Unit personnel, along with deputies, are presently searching the area in question for the individual so as to provide assistance and care.

Residents in this area could see a large police presence depending on where the search is being conducted.

Due to the sensitive circumstances of this event, the HCSO is limited in what information can be released at this time. Once the individual has been located, an update will be issued.

Anyone with any information as to this individual or if you should see someone matching his description, please contact the HCSO Non-Emergency Number at 423-622-0022 immediately.