Man Ganged, Shot At Motel On Lee Highway

An arrest has been made in an incident on Nov. 31 in which a man was ganged and shot at the Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Highway.

Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

A single shell casing was found near room 117.

Police said it was learned that multiple individuals had assaulted the victim, then Deontae "Main" Higgins (or Henderson-Higgins) had shot him.

An officer who visited the victim in the hospital said he had obvious injuries on his face.

Riggins, who is charged with attempted first-degree murder and two gun charges, had been residing in room 218, it was stated.

Police said he had a prior conviction for a violent felony.