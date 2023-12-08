Police Blotter: Plasma Donor Upset She Hasn't Been Paid; Woman Suspects Boyfriend Cheated With Her Cousin

Employees at the Grifols Plasma Center, 5744 Brainerd Road, told police a woman had called the business upset that she had not received her payment for her donation yet. It was explained to her that it would be coming soon, but she began making threats to the business and said she would be waiting in the parking lot to meet employees.The manager wanted this reported in case further issues arise.* * *A man told police he wanted to report his bicycle had been stolen from a party he was attending in the East Lake Courts around 6 p.m. He gave a possible address where the bike could be. Police canvassed the area, but didn't locate his bike. The man then became uncooperative with police, saying he didn't want to make a report, and left the area.* * *A disorder was reported between a man and woman on Stratton Place Drive. The man said he no longer wanted the woman staying at his house, so he told her to leave and she got upset and started kicking his door. He said she had since left and all he wanted was for her to stay away from his house. Police searched the area for the woman, but were unable to locate her.* * *A woman on Oriole Drive told police that she went out to her Jeep, opened the door and found a shirt and pipe that did not belong to her sitting in the front seat. She said that nothing in her vehicle was taken and no damage to her Jeep was present. She turned the shirt and pipe into police to go to Property.* * *A man told police he was traveling eastbound on I-24 when he observed a Bobby Fryar dump truck losing gravel as it navigated the interstate. He said he attempted to get beside the truck and let the driver know that they were losing their load. He began to honk his horn and wave his hands at the driver. He said the driver then made a jerking motion, pulling his truck into his lane. He said he then backed off and moved into the right lane. When he did this, a piece of gravel struck the lower right portion of his windshield, leaving a small chip in it. He said he then pulled off the interstate and called police. He said the truck number he could see appeared to be #25.* * *A man on Rogers Road called police about damage to his Kia Soul. Police observed his Kia Soul, displaying Tennessee license plate, to have a shattered driver rear window and steering column/ignition switch damage. It appears as if this is a "Kia Boys" attempted theft per the evidence found on scene. Police were able to collect a latent fingerprint on the driver's door near the B pillar that the man believed to be the suspect's. There is no other suspect information and no items reported stolen from the vehicle.* * *While on routine patrol at 5900 Brainerd Road, police went to check under the bridge for homeless campsites being set up. The bridge is a state road and has been posted that citizens are not to be under the structure for any unauthorized usage. After walking down the embankment, police observed a large dome tent set up and a large pile of trash behind it that had been thrown together, about waist high. Police spoke to a man and woman who walked back to the patrol car and were checked for warrants. Both said they had been under the bridge approximately a month. They were given 24 hours to leave the premises and given a warning for trespassing.* * *A woman on Sunflower Lane told police her ex-boyfriend had called her to let her know he moved to Texas. She said he moved to Texas so he doesn't get in trouble. She just needed a report because she has a restraining order against him.* * *A woman on Sequoia Drive told police her vehicle, a Kia Soul displaying a Tennessee license plate, was unlawfully entered at some point through the night. Police observed the driver's side rear window and the steering column/ignition switch to have damage consistent with the "Kia Boys" motor vehicle thievery trend. There is no suspect information and the vehicle appears to be drivable as she was able to start it while police were on scene.* * *A woman called police requesting a disorder prevention to obtain her belongings from a residence on Maple Street Court. Police arrived on scene and observed the woman retrieve her things without incident.* * *A man on Stratton Place Drive told police that he ended his relationship with a woman at the end of October. He said has been contacting him via social media since October to obtain money that he owed her. He confirmed that she loaned him $1,430 to help fix his car and now she wants the money returned to her. He also said she admitted to hacking into his social media accounts to blackmail him by threatening to post his explicit photos on social media if he did not return the money to her. He gave police photos of a conversation involving the her and him (in another language) in which she admitted to hacking his accounts. Police cannot confirm any facts in the conversation. The man requested documentation and denied prosecution.* * *An anonymous caller told police a woman was on an abandoned property on Bachman Street and was trying to gain access to a shed. Police arrived and didn’t find a woman.* * *A woman on Chamberlain Avenue told police someone broke into her vehicle overnight by breaking the rear passenger side window. The steering column had been broken from the attempt to take the vehicle. Nothing had been taken.* * *A woman called police and said she has had people come to her work at 2107 Gunbarrel Road that keep harassing her by making rude comments. She believed that her soon to be ex-husband was sending them to harass her. She said a man had come into her work and she got emotional and a Facebook profile messaged her to tell her to call her husband. That night a retired CPD major came to her work and told her to walk back inside of her work slowly so he could watch her.* * *A disorder was reported at a residence on McCord Avenue. A woman told police her boyfriend of 33 years possibly had cheated on her with her cousin, and she wanted him to leave her residence. The man grabbed several items and then vacated the property.