Latest Headlines

New River City Downtown Study Says Market Is "Hungry For More Residential Units"

  • Wednesday, February 22, 2023

A recent River City Company commissioned study shows a continuing strong market for more residential units in downtown Chattanooga, officials said.

River City recently engaged RCLCO Real Estate Consultants to complete a detailed market analysis "to assess the forward-looking market opportunity for multi-family rental, for-sale residential, student housing, office, retail and hotel development in Downtown Chattanooga."

Officials said, "In 2013 when RCLCO completed a market analysis for Chattanooga, the downtown real estate market was in a relatively nascent stage. Since then, many neighborhoods of Downtown have flourished, and urban development has spread to other submarkets in the reason.

"With the anticipation of significant developments like The Bend and U.S. Pipe and Wheland Foundry site, the market analysis assists with identifying how planned supply and future redevelopment of sites may impact Downtown prospects across a wide range of uses."

This new report outlines target market audiences for various residential and commercial land uses in Downtown, identifies the potential depth of market demand for resident and commercial land usesopportunities and differentiation to maximize market potential and the impact of planned public improvements on market evolution, it was stated.

Erin Talkington, managing director at RCLCO, said, “An increasingly lively and attractive downtown has been the main driver of Chattanooga’s robust economic growth. We found the implementation of Gig City in 2015 created a true inflection point in job growth and the regional economy remained resilient amid the pandemic-induced transition to work-from-home.

“The market is hungry for new downtown residential options, and there is a strong opportunity to bring residents to historically commercial parts of Downtown and create a truly mixed-use environment with places where visitors and residents can live, work and play.”

Major findings of the report include:

  1. Rental Housing: Strong and Immediate Opportunity for New Rental Product, Especially Multi-Family.
    1. There is a severe lack of new product. Development opportunities are strong in rental housing across all sectors and price points, most notably affordable housing.
    2. Opportunities exist for adaptive reuse and office-to-residential conversions, particularly in the City Center and Riverfront Districts.
    3. A significant portion of projected demand will go unmet without large-scale additions to the pipeline of planned development – one to two new buildings per year until 2035.
  2. For-Sale Housing: A Strong Opportunity For New Supply, Particularly Condominium Conversion or Adaptive Reuse.
    1. Product type preferences among homebuyers has evolved with condominiums a growing share. There is opportunity for small-scale office-to-residential conversion or ground up development of smaller condominium buildings.
  3. Office: Older Buildings are at Risk of Underutilization or Vacancy; New Product Necessary to Maximize Retention and Capture Growth
    1. Opportunity for innovative approaches to protect office market fundamentals and seize on strong opportunities in the market for new residential product.
    2. Planned delivery of new office space will likely threaten older office buildings. However, there is an opportunity to convert these buildings to creative office with smaller floorplans or rental/for-sale residential.
  4. Hotel: On Track with Current Pipeline; Attracting Weekday Business Travel is Key
    1. Weekend occupancy has fully recovered, but weekday travel has yet to rebound to pre-pandemic levels, while average daily rates have risen to fill the gap. Plans for the convention center and efforts to increase weekday travel should be a key area of focus when considering hotel supply additions.
  5. Retail: Market is Broadly Balanced, but Lack of Daily Needs Retail is Major Weakness
    1. There are notable gaps in Chattanooga’s current retail supply, including residential focused and grocery options. In locations that are easily accessed by residents, focus should be towards grocery, drug store and restaurants and less emphasis on soft goods services and entertainment.

“The new market analysis is an effective tool to help us at River City Company attract the right type and size of developments to make Downtown Chattanooga successful economically. We welcome the public, developers interested in downtown, along with policy makers to use this information to inform their decisions as well,” said Emily Mack, President & CEO of River City Company. “As Chattanooga continues to welcome new residents, property is redeveloped and new developments take place, it is essential that we find the right mix of housing, retail, hospitality and office space in this post-pandemic environment.”

 

RCLCO also identified a selection of critical success factors informed by the market analysis and by best practices in peer cities, and guided by their expertise in emerging urban markets across the United States.

 

Market-Driven Adaptive Reuse – There is a compelling opportunity to embrace adaptive reuse, particularly conversions of older buildings to residential product. River City Company has spearheaded reuse efforts before with The Gold, The Maclellan and The Tomorrow Buildings, where office spaces were converted into hotel or multi-family buildings.

 

Retail-Residential Synergy – The analysis highlights the importance of retail-residential synergy, which is achieved through building a critical mass of neighborhood-serving retail including supermarkets, drugstores, as well as retailers that can help create and strengthen community identity such as restaurants.

 

Attracting Business Travel – Currently, Chattanooga’s hotels operate at far higher occupancies on weekends. With the possibility of hosting more major business conferences and corporate events at the Chattanooga Convention Center, in-week travel could fill occupancies gaps.

 

Efficient Public Transit – RCLCO recognizes that as Chattanooga adds households and jobs in downtown, transit becomes all the more important as a means of alleviating traffic and effectively connecting areas.

 

Effective Placemaking – Creating a strong sense of place in commercial areas, parks and in other public spaces creates foot traffic and supports a vibrant atmosphere for both residents and visitors. River City Company programs like Reimagining Broad Street and events like Rock the Riverfront exemplify how redesigning public spaces and activating them can draw residents, employees and visitors outdoors which attracts private investment and value tenants for vacant commercial properties.

 

The full downtown market analysis is available for free to the public at https://www.rivercitycompany.com/reports-and-studies. For questions, additional information or to discuss potential downtown development projects, contact River City Company at 423-265-3700 or by emailing Dawn Hjelseth at dawn@rivercitycompany.com to be connected to the appropriate staff member.

Latest Headlines
Chattanooga Voted Among Best IRONMAN Sites
  • Breaking News
  • 2/22/2023
County Plans Marker Honoring History Of Riverside High School
  • Breaking News
  • 2/22/2023
Beck Says Close Scrutiny On County Funds For Group Working With Inner City Youth Is Unfair
Beck Says Close Scrutiny On County Funds For Group Working With Inner City Youth Is Unfair
  • Breaking News
  • 2/22/2023
County Commission May Raise Limit To $50,000 For Competitive Bids After All
  • Breaking News
  • 2/22/2023
New River City Downtown Study Says Market Is "Hungry For More Residential Units"
  • Breaking News
  • 2/22/2023
County Rescue Unit Uses Drone Technology To Rescue Missing 15-Year-Old Boy
County Rescue Unit Uses Drone Technology To Rescue Missing 15-Year-Old Boy
  • Breaking News
  • 2/22/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Reports Her Husband Driving Drunk; Man Helps Himself To Aquarium Tools
  • 2/22/2023

A woman told police that she and her husband had gotten into an argument and he had been drinking and then he left. She said she was tracking him on an app and told police that he was at the ... more

Man Got Into Road Rage Battle With Tough Customer
Man Got Into Road Rage Battle With Tough Customer
  • 2/22/2023

A man who got into a road rage incident with another vehicle picked a rough customer to contend with. A passenger in the other vehicle, Martemius Smith, was charged in a 2021 fight inside ... more

County Plans Marker Honoring History Of Riverside High School
  • 2/22/2023

County Mayor Weston Wamp said a marker will be erected at the current Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts on Third Street honoring the former Riverside High School. Riverside occupied ... more

Breaking News
Beck Says Close Scrutiny On County Funds For Group Working With Inner City Youth Is Unfair
Beck Says Close Scrutiny On County Funds For Group Working With Inner City Youth Is Unfair
  • 2/22/2023
County Commission May Raise Limit To $50,000 For Competitive Bids After All
  • 2/22/2023
School Board Legislative Committee Told State Education Savings Account Program Is Illegal
  • 2/22/2023
Missing Elderly Person Is Found - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/22/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 2/22/23
  • 2/22/2023
Opinion
Thank God For Bill Hullander's Miracle Birth - And Response
  • 2/22/2023
2023 Political Insanity
  • 2/21/2023
Constance Baker Motley - A Lawyer's Lawyer
Constance Baker Motley - A Lawyer's Lawyer
  • 2/22/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review
  • 2/21/2023
Not A Bad Gig
  • 2/20/2023
Sports
Vols Fall At Texas A&M, 68-63
  • 2/21/2023
Mocs Host Samford On Senior Night
  • 2/21/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Vols Are Anything But Consistent
  • 2/21/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Randy Smith: Living The Dream
Randy Smith: Living The Dream
  • 2/21/2023
Happenings
PHOTOS: Greenway Farm In Hixson
  • 2/21/2023
East Ridge To Host National Women’s History Month Celebration
  • 2/21/2023
Did You Know? Gone To The Dogs
Did You Know? Gone To The Dogs
  • 2/22/2023
Show By Jason Barlett Is At In-Town Gallery During March
Show By Jason Barlett Is At In-Town Gallery During March
  • 2/22/2023
Vietnam Veterans Honored For Service In Honor Guard
Vietnam Veterans Honored For Service In Honor Guard
  • 2/21/2023
Entertainment
Aaron Bucks Named Tennessee Songwriters Week Finalist In Chattanooga
Aaron Bucks Named Tennessee Songwriters Week Finalist In Chattanooga
  • 2/22/2023
PAL Applications Available For Grants & Scholarships To Support Youth Involvement In The Performing Arts
PAL Applications Available For Grants & Scholarships To Support Youth Involvement In The Performing Arts
  • 2/21/2023
Ringgold High's Production Of Newsies Benefits Children's Hospital At Erlanger
  • 2/21/2023
Acclaimed Accordionist Hanzhi Wang To Perform At Southern Adventist University Feb. 28
Acclaimed Accordionist Hanzhi Wang To Perform At Southern Adventist University Feb. 28
  • 2/22/2023
Mike King, Longtime Chattanooga TV And Radio Personality, Dies At Jamestown Home Town
Mike King, Longtime Chattanooga TV And Radio Personality, Dies At Jamestown Home Town
  • 2/21/2023
Opinion
Thank God For Bill Hullander's Miracle Birth - And Response
  • 2/22/2023
2023 Political Insanity
  • 2/21/2023
Constance Baker Motley - A Lawyer's Lawyer
Constance Baker Motley - A Lawyer's Lawyer
  • 2/22/2023
Dining
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 2/17/2023
Osaka Sushi & Steakhouse Opens At 531 Signal Mountain Road
  • 2/17/2023
5 Wendy's Restaurant Locations Sell For $12,250,000
  • 2/9/2023
Business
Attorney Megan England Joins Horton, Ballard & Pemerton
Attorney Megan England Joins Horton, Ballard & Pemerton
  • 2/21/2023
Browns Ferry Unit 2 Begins Scheduled Refueling And Maintenance Outage
  • 2/21/2023
TNECD To Host Regional Meetings To Discuss Fund Tennessee Initiative
  • 2/21/2023
Real Estate
Home Uplift Applications Open for Home Energy Renovations
  • 2/21/2023
Chattanooga’s Co-Living And Co-Working Community Partnership Aims To Draw Entrepreneurs, Start-ups To Gig City
Chattanooga’s Co-Living And Co-Working Community Partnership Aims To Draw Entrepreneurs, Start-ups To Gig City
  • 2/16/2023
Steven Sharpe Receives Good Neighbor Award From Tennessee Realtors
  • 2/16/2023
Student Scene
Registration For Spring Wildflower Pilgrimage Opens On March 1
Registration For Spring Wildflower Pilgrimage Opens On March 1
  • 2/22/2023
2023 Youth Photography Showcase Awards Program Set For March 23
  • 2/21/2023
GNTC Looks Forward Into 2023 With New Workforce Development Opportunities
GNTC Looks Forward Into 2023 With New Workforce Development Opportunities
  • 2/21/2023
Living Well
Local Blood Supply Dwindling Ahead Of Spring Break
  • 2/22/2023
Dr. John Mullins Receives Service Award From Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association
Dr. John Mullins Receives Service Award From Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association
  • 2/21/2023
Scenic City Speech To Host Open House March 5
  • 2/21/2023
Memories
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Women's Army Corps Program Set For Feb. 25
  • 2/10/2023
Outdoors
TWRA Commission Elects Officers Including Chris Devaney As Secretary
  • 2/18/2023
Trust For Public Land Announces J. Franklin Farrow Joins National Board Of Directors
Trust For Public Land Announces J. Franklin Farrow Joins National Board Of Directors
  • 2/17/2023
Volunteers Needed For Weed Wrangle March 4
  • 2/17/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium’s Newest Major Addition Is A Multi-Sensory Adventure Through Southern Appalachian Streams
  • 2/15/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Community Engagement Benefitting From New Eco-Friendly Vehicles, Expanded Programming
  • 2/10/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Church
The "Asbury Awakening" In America
  • 2/21/2023
"Jezebel Is Alive And Well" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/22/2023
Bob Tamasy: Proposing Remedies But Ignoring Cures?
Bob Tamasy: Proposing Remedies But Ignoring Cures?
  • 2/20/2023
Obituaries
Earl R. Heath
Earl R. Heath
  • 2/22/2023
Polly Skelton
Polly Skelton
  • 2/22/2023
Walter Eugene Sheppard
Walter Eugene Sheppard
  • 2/22/2023
Area Obituaries
Holden, John Kelly (Jasper)
Holden, John Kelly (Jasper)
  • 2/22/2023
Rodriguez, Kiari Azariah (Dalton)
  • 2/21/2023
Cunningham, Eric Lenard "Bam" (Dalton)
Cunningham, Eric Lenard "Bam" (Dalton)
  • 2/21/2023