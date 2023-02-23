Police Blotter: Man Walks Out Of Home Depot With Tools; Man Leaves Backpack And Case Of Bud Light At Store Entrance

A loss prevention supervisor at Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd., told police a white male wearing a brown and green striped long-sleeve button down, blue jeans and a black ball cap, walked out of the store past the point of sale without paying for the items in his cart. The man had a Gearwrench set ($79.89) and a ratchet socket set ($119) in his cart. Outside the store, the employee stopped the man and took the items back into the store. The man stepped into a black Kia, which the employee was able to identify a partial of the TN tag. The Kia was driven by a white female with brown hair. Another white female with short hair was in the passenger seat. Police were unable to locate the vehicle in the surrounding area.

A man on Forest Villas Circle told police someone stole his Volkswagen Passat out of the parking lot at his complex between approximately 10:50 p.m. the night before and 4 p.m. that day. He said the keys should not be with the vehicle. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.

A woman on Wheeler Avenue told police her daughter was purchasing cell phones from T-Mobile in her name. She told police that sometime in 2022, she received cell phones in the mail from T-Mobile. She said that the only person who could have purchased the phones was her daughter. The woman

just wanted this incident documented so she can get it taken off her credit report.

Police received a call about a white male in a red and black checkered jacket taking items from the Mapco gas station at 7701 Lee Hwy. After being told to leave by the clerk for stealing, the man sat in the gas station parking lot and would not leave. Police spoke to the man and explained that he is no longer allowed to be on the property per the business' request, or he will be arrested for trespassing. The man stated his understanding and walked away from the property.

An employee at the Sunshine Foot Mart, 4510 Rossville Blvd., told police that a white female was being disorderly in the store. She said the woman had stolen a drink and then left on foot before police arrived. The employee was able to pull video footage of the female taking a drink out of the fridge before walking out the front door. The woman is white with brown hair and was wearing jeans and a long black jacket with a multi-colored backpack. The employee said that the drink probably costs between .99 cents and $1.69. He said that the store does not want to press charges.

Police witnessed people dumpster diving at Sweet Melissa's Billiards, 1966 Northpoint Blvd. They were trespassed in accordance with the wishes of management.

Police were called to the Mapco, 1227 E Main St., for a man on the property bothering customers. Police spoke with a man who fit the description given by the caller The man said that he had been kicked out of the shelter on S. Holtzclaw and was trying to find somewhere to go. Police gave the man directions to the Community Kitchen and he left the area, going that way.

A loss prevention employee at Lowe's, 2180 Gunbarrel Road, showed police on security cameras a white male wearing a red and white checkered sweater place a backpack and 12 pack of Bud Light near the entrance of the store. After 30 minutes, the officer and the loss prevention employee were unable to locate the man who left the items. Police attempted to locate the man in the surrounding area, but were unsuccessful. Police secured the backpack and its contents and turned it into Property for safekeeping. The Bud Light was thrown into a garbage disposal on site.