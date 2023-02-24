Bradley County Woman Arrested Following TennCare Fraud Investigation

A Bradley County woman accused of falsely charging TennCare for services she did not provide has been indicted following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division.

In August 2021, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents began investigating allegations of TennCare provider fraud involving Lauren Young, 30. During the investigation, agents determined that between June 2020 and September 2020, Ms. Young billed the TennCare CHOICES Program for services she did not provide in both Bradley County and Hamilton County. At the time, she was working as an in-home caregiver.

In July 2022, a Bradley County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Ms. Young with one count of theft over $1,000. Last week, she was located and arrested in Cocke County. Ms. Young was later transported to the Bradley County Jail, where she was booked on a $2,000 bond.