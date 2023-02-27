Latest Headlines

Budgetel Owner Making Progress On Fixing Up 1 Building, Court Told

  • Monday, February 27, 2023

The owner of the Budgetel Inn in East Ridge is making substantial progress in fixing up one building, Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson was told on Monday.

Attorney Chris Clem said the owner is going above what was requested after the motel was shut down as a public nuisance.

He said Building A is getting new mattresses, mirrors, blinds, flooring, light fixtures and other items.

District Attorney Coty Wamp, who filed the nuisance petition, said, "I'm less concerned about the paint colors than about criminal activity resuming there."

Judge Patterson said the owner will be expected to have security cameras, cooperate with East Ridge Police and monitor common areas.

He said he will conduct a walk-through of the property on March 20 at 3 p.m.

There will be a court hearing the next day at 9 a.m. on the status.

Win a copy of the book Chattanooga in Old Photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. It is the fourth book in the collection called the Chattanooga Photo Books made possible by Chattanoogan.com.

A woman was displaced by a Monday morning house fire in the Glenwood neighborhood of Chattanooga. Fire companies responded to the 2600 block of E 5th Street just after 9 a.m. The homeowner

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

