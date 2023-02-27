Budgetel Owner Making Progress On Fixing Up 1 Building, Court Told

The owner of the Budgetel Inn in East Ridge is making substantial progress in fixing up one building, Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson was told on Monday.

Attorney Chris Clem said the owner is going above what was requested after the motel was shut down as a public nuisance.

He said Building A is getting new mattresses, mirrors, blinds, flooring, light fixtures and other items.

District Attorney Coty Wamp, who filed the nuisance petition, said, "I'm less concerned about the paint colors than about criminal activity resuming there."

Judge Patterson said the owner will be expected to have security cameras, cooperate with East Ridge Police and monitor common areas.

He said he will conduct a walk-through of the property on March 20 at 3 p.m.

There will be a court hearing the next day at 9 a.m. on the status.