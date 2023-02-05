Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Runs Shirtless Up And Down Gunbarrel Road; Police Return Debit Card Dropped During Car Break-In

  • Sunday, February 5, 2023

Police got a call about a shirtless man running up and down Gunbarrel Road. Police spoke with the man, who is known for acting this way.

* * *

An employee at the Mr. Zip Shell gas station, 1905 Gunbarrel Road, told police a man has been hanging around the gas station a lot and they have told him to leave. They said the man will leave, but then comes right back. They said the man will also walk circles around the gas station, making customers uncomfortable. The employee asked to have the man trespassed from the property. Police spoke with the man and informed him he is not allowed on the property again and, if he does come back, he will be arrested for trespassing.

* * *

A woman told police she was on Webb Road when a vehicle behind her pulled up beside her and the driver began to cuss at her. She said she pulled away and the vehicle followed her for a little longer. She told police she was scared and wanted a paper trail in case the person came back.

* * *

A man on Hixson Pike texted 911 asking for police, but did not provide any other details. Police spoke with the man who said he heard noises and wanted police to check the outside of his house. Police did not observe anything suspicious. Police have responded to similar calls from the man in the past. The man thanked police for the assistance.

* * *

A man on Obar Drive told police his neighbor across the street had video at 1:56 a.m. of two dark-colored vehicles turn around in the cul-de-sac and then his vehicle follows them out. The video is dark and at this time there is no other information available.

* * *

A woman told police she was at work and saw a video on her cameras at her home on Ballard Drive of a car showing up at her house. She said that she went home and found that her car had new key marks. There were marks on the rear hatch and the driver's side of her vehicle. She said that she thinks the suspect is a woman who drives a grey Hyundai. She said she believes that woman could be the suspect because her new boyfriend is that woman's old boyfriend. In the video from her residence, there is a grey sedan that pulls up at 8:48 a.m. The vehicle sits there for a minute and then it leaves the cul-de-sac. After the grey vehicle leaves, the woman shows up and notices her vehicle is keyed. She was able to find on Facebook where that woman posted a picture of her vehicle in front of the woman's vehicle. Police were also able to find other neighbors that may have video and they were sent a video request to possibly find the suspect vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Tennessee Avenue told police that someone had busted the passenger side window of her vehicle, a 2008 Jeep Cherokee. She said no items were taken from inside the vehicle, but she wanted to report the damage for her car insurance. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A woman on Pirola Street told police that around 3:50 a.m. her camera surveillance system caught a young male trying to get into her vehicle. She said her vehicle was locked and nothing was taken. In the process trying to get in her vehicle, the suspect dropped a Bank Of America debit card out of his pocket on the ground. The debit card belonged to a man on St. Elmo Avenue and police dropped it by the man's house.

Police Blotter: Man Runs Shirtless Up And Down Gunbarrel Road; Police Return Debit Card Dropped During Car Break-In
