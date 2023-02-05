Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARNOLD, CODY SHANE
9322 SMITH CEMETERY CIR SODDY DAISY, 37373
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BEAN, VIRGINIA MAIRE
117 HIMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BRADY, ROBERT THOMAS
190 ACADEMY AVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BROWN, RICKY T
950 SPRING CREEK APT 148 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FT OGLETHORPE GA)
BRYANT, BLYTHE MCKENZIE
930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CANION, REBECCA ANN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COLE, STEPHANIE M
129 NARRAGANSETTE AVE.
RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
COSEY, MARCUS DEWAYNE
5828 PINE LAKE DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DIXSON, BOBBY D
6208 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064143
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HENLEY, NICHOLAS CLABORN
3815 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HICKMAN, CYNTHIA
7022 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON
4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JAMES, DEMETRIS LABRON
512 NORTH PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
JOHNSON, JESSE TYLER
728 BEAUTIFUL PLACE APT 116 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KELLER, DEBORAH L
7421 RABBIT LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KING, KISHON DEWAYNE
387 ALICE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KIRK, GREGORY BERNARD
3606 HUGHES AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
LABROSSE, RACHEL E
1310 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)
LEDFORD, TYLER LEE
28 LINCON DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 37104
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, CHAD ERIC
205 DALEWOOD PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NEWTON, CRYSTAL MAE
730 11TH AVE DAYTON, 37373
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PEAVYHOUSE, GREGORY ALLEN
4920 ELDRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PICKETT, JACOB M
10195 MULLINS COVE RD WHITWELL, 373977132
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PICKLE, HUNTER KEITH
5328 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
QUAILS, JOHN RANDALL
1026 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING 55 IN 45
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
REED, CAMERON S
966 PAYNE LN SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SANDLIN, JACK CHRISTOPHER
2205 CAGESBEND RD GALLITAN, 37066
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SHANNON, ROBERT NMN
311 SUNRISE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHRADER, CHARLES
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373632946
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, DOMINIQUE LADAISIA
1302 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063501
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SNEAD, PRESTON THEODORE
3385 JACKSON CIRCLE SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SPECK, BRANDON R
9201 BRETT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
UNDERWOOD, TREVINN EUGENE
2108 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
VARNELL, WALTER STEPHEN
1712 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044308
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING
HARASSMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
STALKING
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WILSON, KATLYN M
1606 BEXHILL DR KNOXVILLE, 37922
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILSON, MARTIN ONEAL
911 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Here are the mug shots:
|ARNOLD, CODY SHANE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/04/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BEAN, VIRGINIA MAIRE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/12/2003
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, RICKY T
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/27/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FT OGLETHORPE GA)
|
|BRYANT, BLYTHE MCKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/23/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CANION, REBECCA ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|COSEY, MARCUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|DIXSON, BOBBY D
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/20/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|HICKMAN, CYNTHIA
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 04/17/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JAMES, DEMETRIS LABRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|LABROSSE, RACHEL E
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/10/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)
|
|LEWIS, CHAD ERIC
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/10/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NEWTON, CRYSTAL MAE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/08/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PEAVYHOUSE, GREGORY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/26/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PICKETT, JACOB M
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/05/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|QUAILS, JOHN RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/28/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING 55 IN 45
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
|
|SANDLIN, JACK CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/22/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|SHRADER, CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, DOMINIQUE LADAISIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|SPECK, BRANDON R
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/29/2000
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|UNDERWOOD, TREVINN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|WILSON, MARTIN ONEAL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|