Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, CODY SHANE

9322 SMITH CEMETERY CIR SODDY DAISY, 37373

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BEAN, VIRGINIA MAIRE

117 HIMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BRADY, ROBERT THOMAS

190 ACADEMY AVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BROWN, RICKY T

950 SPRING CREEK APT 148 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FT OGLETHORPE GA)



BRYANT, BLYTHE MCKENZIE

930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CANION, REBECCA ANN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



COLE, STEPHANIE M

129 NARRAGANSETTE AVE.

RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCOSEY, MARCUS DEWAYNE5828 PINE LAKE DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYFAILURE TO APPEARDIXSON, BOBBY D6208 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064143Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTHENLEY, NICHOLAS CLABORN3815 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHICKMAN, CYNTHIA7022 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYHOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JAMES, DEMETRIS LABRON512 NORTH PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONJOHNSON, JESSE TYLER728 BEAUTIFUL PLACE APT 116 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTKELLER, DEBORAH L7421 RABBIT LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KING, KISHON DEWAYNE387 ALICE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULTVOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULTVOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULTKIRK, GREGORY BERNARD3606 HUGHES AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVOP AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPELABROSSE, RACHEL E1310 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)LEDFORD, TYLER LEE28 LINCON DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 37104Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEWIS, CHAD ERIC205 DALEWOOD PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NEWTON, CRYSTAL MAE730 11TH AVE DAYTON, 37373Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTPEAVYHOUSE, GREGORY ALLEN4920 ELDRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPICKETT, JACOB M10195 MULLINS COVE RD WHITWELL, 373977132Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)OPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREPICKLE, HUNTER KEITH5328 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAQUAILS, JOHN RANDALL1026 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSPEEDING 55 IN 45POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANAREED, CAMERON S966 PAYNE LN SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICOPEN CONTAINER LAWSANDLIN, JACK CHRISTOPHER2205 CAGESBEND RD GALLITAN, 37066Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSSHANNON, ROBERT NMN311 SUNRISE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHRADER, CHARLESHOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373632946Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, DOMINIQUE LADAISIA1302 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063501Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTSNEAD, PRESTON THEODORE3385 JACKSON CIRCLE SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SPECK, BRANDON R9201 BRETT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)UNDERWOOD, TREVINN EUGENE2108 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSVARNELL, WALTER STEPHEN1712 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044308Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSTALKINGHARASSMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSTALKINGHARASSMENTHARASSMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYDOMESTIC ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONSPEEDINGFAILURE TO RENDER AIDLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREWILSON, KATLYN M1606 BEXHILL DR KNOXVILLE, 37922Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWILSON, MARTIN ONEAL911 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Here are the mug shots: