David Brown, 38, Shot By Homeowner Early Monday Morning

David Brown, 38, was shot early Monday morning by a homeowner.

Chattanooga Police responded At 4:33 a.m. to a person shot at 4900 14th Street. They found a man suffering from a non-life threatening injury. After being given first aid, he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.



Police were advised the homeowner, Priscilla Teem, 34, heard a noise from her backyard and went outside to investigate. then allegedly fired a warning shot at the man to leave the yard but struck him in the ankle.