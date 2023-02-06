David Brown, 38, Shot By Homeowner Early Monday Morning

David Brown, 38, was shot early Monday morning by a homeowner.
Chattanooga Police responded At 4:33 a.m. to a person shot at 4900 14th Street. They found a man suffering from a non-life threatening injury. After being given first aid, he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police were advised the homeowner, Priscilla Teem, 34, heard a noise from her backyard and went outside to investigate.
The man was observed in the back of the homeowner's yard and was told to leave. Ms. Teem then allegedly fired a warning shot at the man to leave the yard but struck him in the ankle.
Ms. Teem was subsequently charged with aggravated assault in this instance because, at the time of the shooting, the man posed no imminent threat.