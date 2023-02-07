Arrest Made In Murder Of Woman In North Chattanooga

Chattanooga Police have charged a man in the homicide of a woman who was found shot to death in North Chattanooga.



David Fritts, 43, is charged in the slaying of 48-year-old Angela Young.



Fritts is charged with criminal homicide and felony unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is currently in custody in Monroe County, N.Y. awaiting extradition to Tennessee.







On Jan. 26 at approximately 12:33 p.m., Chattanooga Police officers responded to 605 Merriam St. on an unconscious person.



Police arrived at this location and were advised of a woman unresponsive inside the home. First responders quickly determined she was deceased from an apparent gunshot injury.



Given the nature of her injury, the case was being investigated as a homicide, police said at the time.