Arrest Made In Murder Of Woman In North Chattanooga

  • Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Chattanooga Police have charged a man in the homicide of a woman who was found shot to death in North Chattanooga.

David Fritts, 43, is charged in the slaying of 48-year-old Angela Young.

Fritts is charged with criminal homicide and felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
He is currently in custody in Monroe County, N.Y. awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

On Jan. 26 at approximately 12:33 p.m., Chattanooga Police officers responded to 605 Merriam St. on an unconscious person.

Police arrived at this location and were advised of a woman unresponsive inside the home. First responders quickly determined she was deceased from an apparent gunshot injury.

Given the nature of her injury, the case was being investigated as a homicide, police said at the time.

Eastern Band Of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act Passes House
  • Breaking News
  • 2/7/2023
  • Breaking News
  • 2/7/2023
VIDEO: Senator Bill Hagerty Interviewed On Mix 104.1
  • Breaking News
  • 2/7/2023
Prosecutors, Defense, Judge Frustrated Over Sheriff's Office Handling Of Murder Case
  • Breaking News
  • 2/7/2023
Cleveland, Bradley Central Finish 1 & 2 In Final Wrestling Poll
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/7/2023
School For Students With Learning Differences Gets Dream Campus On Noah Reid Road
  • Breaking News
  • 2/7/2023
Eastern Band Of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act Passes House
  • 2/7/2023

U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann released the following after his bill H.R. 548, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act, passed the United States House of Representatives by ... more

VIDEO: Senator Bill Hagerty Interviewed On Mix 104.1
  • 2/7/2023

Senator Bill Hagerty joined Mix 104.1's Steve Hartline on Mix Mornings on Tuesday. Mr. Hartline and Senator Hagerty discussed several current topics. As a former ambassador to Japan, Senator ... more

Dayton Adds 1 Firefighter, 1 Police Officer
  • 2/7/2023

The city of Dayton Council voted Monday night to add more members to the Dayton Police and Fire Departments. Newly appointed Fire Chief Justin Jackson, who took over in January upon the ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/7/2023
Police Blotter: Man Sitting Close To RR Tracks Is Just Train Enthusiast; Couple Steal Vibrator And Electric Trimmer From Walmart
  • 2/7/2023
Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest For Possession Of Meth - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/7/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/7/2023
Collegedale Commissioners Question Numerous Open Records Requests By New Commissioner
  • 2/6/2023
Tyre Nichols Lost His Life Tragically And Unnecessarily - And Response (2)
  • 2/6/2023
Ooltewah Needs Transit Alternatives Before It Becomes A Wasteland Of Traffic
  • 2/4/2023
What's Good For The Gander
  • 2/7/2023
In Opposition To Government Overreach Into The LGBTQIA+ Community - And Response (3)
  • 2/3/2023
2023 Tennessee State Of The State Preview On Education
  • 2/3/2023
Lady Vols Lose In Double OT At Mississippi State
  • 2/6/2023
Dan Fleser: Mashack, Key May See More Playing Time For Vols
  • 2/6/2023
Randy Smith: Not So Super...Super Bowls
  • 2/6/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Mocs Volleyball Signs Louisiana Tech Hitter
  • 2/6/2023
Life With Ferris: Chattanooga Closet Company Celebrates 25 Years
  • 2/6/2023
ArtsBuild Welcomes New Staff Member Brianna Jones
  • 2/7/2023
Jerry Summers: Red Bank's Dilemma?
  • 2/7/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 2/6/2023
Jerry Summers: 2023 Suggested Resolutions(?)
  • 2/6/2023
Simmons-O'Neal Memorial Concert Is Sunday
  • 2/7/2023
Hayden Coffman In Concert At Cleveland State March 17
  • 2/7/2023
Best Of Grizzard - The Wit And Wisdom (Article No. 3)
  • 2/7/2023
Savannah Conley, Playing At Walker Theatre May 7, Has Debut Album Out May 12
  • 2/7/2023
Gospel Radio Station WDYN AM Granted Power Increase
  • 2/6/2023
Tyre Nichols Lost His Life Tragically And Unnecessarily - And Response (2)
  • 2/6/2023
Ooltewah Needs Transit Alternatives Before It Becomes A Wasteland Of Traffic
  • 2/4/2023
What's Good For The Gander
  • 2/7/2023
Big Bad Breakfast Opens In South Pittsburg
  • 2/6/2023
7 Brew Opening In Hixson On Highway 153 With Variety Of Drinks
  • 2/3/2023
7 Tennessee State Parks To Service Valentine's Meals
  • 2/1/2023
Shaw Industries Announces Acquisition Of Watershed Solar
  • 2/6/2023
Walker County Plans Town Hall To Gather Community Input On Brownfields Grant
  • 2/6/2023
Leadership Chattanooga Class Of 2023-2024 Nominations Open
  • 2/6/2023
Hamilton County Assessor Of Property Office Honored With 2022 Excellence In Operations Award
  • 2/3/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For January
  • 2/3/2023
Boardwalk Storage In Lookout Valley Sold For Over $11.1 Million
  • 2/2/2023
Ringgold High School Performing Arts Announces "Center Stage" Charity Initiative
  • 2/6/2023
Lee University To Host Honor Choir Showcase
  • 2/6/2023
UTC Student Zennia Nesmith's Path To Higher Education Has Been Full Of Twists, Turns And Bumps
  • 2/6/2023
Chattanoogans Art Exhibit On Display At CHI Memorial For Black History Month
  • 2/6/2023
CSMO Announces New Total Joint Surgeon
  • 2/6/2023
Parkridge Health System Names Courtney Dalton Assistant Chief Financial Officer
  • 2/2/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Armed Forces Network Was Highlight Of My Radio Career
  • 2/6/2023
National Park Service Transmits James K. Polk Presidential Home Study To Congress
  • 2/6/2023
Cherokee Removal Program Will Be At Moccasin Bend On Feb. 18
  • 2/3/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
  • 2/3/2023
Elk Quota Hunt Application Period Underway
  • 2/1/2023
Tennessee RiverLine Announces 2022 Award Winners
  • 1/31/2023
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Comes To IMAX 3D Theater On Feb. 16
  • 2/6/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Forbes Names Chattanooga 1 Of The Top 50 Places To Travel In The World
  • 2/1/2023
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes We Need To Be Encourage To Have Courage
  • 2/6/2023
Kelly Selby To Preach At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 2/6/2023
Calvary Bible Church Marks Dr. Bill Henry's 11th Year At The Church
  • 2/5/2023
Atheria Freeman
  • 2/7/2023
Richard D. “Dick” Dillender, Jr.
  • 2/7/2023
Beverly H. Parris
  • 2/7/2023
Moreland, Jimmy Ray (Whiteside)
  • 2/7/2023
White, Beverly Yvonne (Jasper)
  • 2/7/2023
Donald “Tad” Scott, Jr. (LaFayette)
  • 2/7/2023