Latest Headlines

More Chickens Coming To Red Bank; Fowl Win In 3-2 Vote

  • Wednesday, February 8, 2023
  • Gail Perry

More people in Red Bank will be able to have backyard chickens after the commissioners passed an ordinance reducing the lot size requirement. Until two years ago, the minimum lot size was two acres to keep farm animals, which included chickens. Two years ago that was reduced to one half acre for chickens. Around 50 percent of homes in the city met this minimum lot size.

On Tuesday night, because a lot of requests had come from homeowners with less than a half-acre of property, the lot size requirement was dropped altogether and was replaced with the condition that a chicken coop must have a 10-foot setback from the main structure on the lot. This will allow up to 70 percent, or around 2,000 homes in the city, to qualify. Chickens will be required to be kept in the coop at all times.

Annual permits must be obtained from the city and an inspection will be done each year when the permit is renewed. The ordinance also specifies how chicken waste must be disposed of and there is language that says the CDC has some health concerns with keeping chickens.

Commissioner Pete Phillips, who has raised chickens in the past, listed concerns he has including how the ordinance will be enforced and how fines will be collected for non-compliance. He said the application cost needs to cover the cost of the inspections, and who does a neighbor with complaints go to? He said that he believes keeping chickens is romanticized and that people getting a permit need to be more educated about it. “I’m not against chickens but am against my neighbors having chickens. I want to make my dissent clear,” he said.

Commissioner Jamie Fairbanks Harvey said she is still seeking input from citizens and had been studying the issue. The people she has heard from, she said, are concerned that chickens will attract predators.

Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton said that people in Red Bank are already keeping chickens illegally, and without obtaining a permit. This amendment to the existing ordinance just sets parameters and, since more houses qualify, more of those can now pay the city for a permit, she said. There have been few major problems so far with residents keeping chickens and there was not a big influx of people applying for a permit two years ago, so a large number of applications is not anticipated now, she stated. But she said it is not set in stone and that the commission can amend an ordinance at any time.

The vote was three in favor of the amendments to the chicken ordinance and two opposed, with Commissioner Phillips and Fairbanks Harvey voting against. The amended law will be in effect if it passes on the second reading at the next commission meeting on Feb. 21.

In regular city business, the commission passed a resolution that will allow agreements with certain organizations, public entities and non-profit organizations to use the Joe Glasscock Community Center at no cost. Another vote authorized spending $14,274 to purchase and install missing guardrails at two locations along Ashland Terrace.

Updates of the status for several infrastructure projects were given to the commissioners. TDOT projects that are in varying stages include signalization improvements at major intersections for traffic control and pedestrian crossings. This is now under construction and due to be completed June 2023. Resurfacing Dayton Boulevard from Browntown Road to Gadd Road is in the design review phase. The replacement of Lullwater Bridge, a one-lane bridge with two lanes, is in the review phase. ADA upgrades for sidewalk ramps, crosswalks and traffic signals along Dayton Boulevard from Signal Mountain Boulevard to Newberry Street are also in the TDOT design review phase. TDOT anticipates completing a community mobility study in July 2023 to assess transportation deficiencies and find solutions.

WWTA began a $7.2 million contract to make improvements to the sanitary sewer system in areas of Red Bank that are under a state moratorium. When the work has been completed some capacity is expected to be added to Red Bank’s sewer system, thereby ending the building moratorium so the city can grow.

City Manager Martin Granum announced that the Red Bank city hall will be closed February 20 due to the observance of Presidents Day.

Latest Headlines
Mark Harrison To Lead Hamilton County Republicans
  • Breaking News
  • 2/8/2023
Randy Smith: Good Chemistry Is A Big Deal
Randy Smith: Good Chemistry Is A Big Deal
  • Sports
  • 2/8/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 2/8/23
  • Breaking News
  • 2/8/2023
More Chickens Coming To Red Bank; Fowl Win In 3-2 Vote
  • Breaking News
  • 2/8/2023
Longtime Chattanooga Radio Broadcaster, Advertising Executive Garry Mac Passes Away
  • Breaking News
  • 2/8/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/8/2023
Breaking News
Mark Harrison To Lead Hamilton County Republicans
  • 2/8/2023

Mark Harrison has been chosen chairman of the Hamilton County Republican Party. Nea Paris is vice chairwoman. Other officers are Dari Owens, secretary; Paulina Madaris, treasurer; and Elier ... more

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 2/8/23
  • 2/8/2023

more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/8/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
Stolen U-Haul Car Hauler Is Found - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/8/2023
Police Blotter: Catalytic Converter Thief Chased Off; Man Doesn't Want Bike Left On His Property
  • 2/8/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/8/2023
Business Manager Of Cleveland Church Charged With Embezzling Large Amounts From Church
  • 2/7/2023
Lawson Whitaker, Consummate Photographer and Chattanoogan Contributor, Dies
Lawson Whitaker, Consummate Photographer and Chattanoogan Contributor, Dies
  • 2/7/2023
Opinion
Tyre Nichols Lost His Life Tragically And Unnecessarily - And Response (3)
  • 2/6/2023
Ooltewah Needs Transit Alternatives Before It Becomes A Wasteland Of Traffic
  • 2/4/2023
What's Good For The Gander
  • 2/7/2023
In Opposition To Government Overreach Into The LGBTQIA+ Community - And Response (3)
  • 2/3/2023
2023 Tennessee State Of The State Preview On Education
  • 2/3/2023
Sports
Mocs Back At McKenzie For Contest With Citadel
  • 2/7/2023
Lady Vols Lose In Double OT At Mississippi State
  • 2/6/2023
Randy Smith: Good Chemistry Is A Big Deal
Randy Smith: Good Chemistry Is A Big Deal
  • 2/8/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Mocs Volleyball Signs Louisiana Tech Hitter
  • 2/6/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Chattanooga Closet Company Celebrates 25 Years
Life With Ferris: Chattanooga Closet Company Celebrates 25 Years
  • 2/6/2023
ArtsBuild Welcomes New Staff Member Brianna Jones
ArtsBuild Welcomes New Staff Member Brianna Jones
  • 2/7/2023
Did You Know? Non-Binary
Did You Know? Non-Binary
  • 2/8/2023
West 26th Street Closed Through Wednesday For Emergency Crane Lift
  • 2/7/2023
Jerry Summers: Red Bank's Dilemma?
Jerry Summers: Red Bank's Dilemma?
  • 2/7/2023
Entertainment
Simmons-O'Neal Memorial Concert Is Sunday
Simmons-O'Neal Memorial Concert Is Sunday
  • 2/7/2023
Hayden Coffman In Concert At Cleveland State March 17
Hayden Coffman In Concert At Cleveland State March 17
  • 2/7/2023
Best Of Grizzard - The Wit And Wisdom (Article No. 3)
Best Of Grizzard - The Wit And Wisdom (Article No. 3)
  • 2/7/2023
Group That Features "Cocaine Bear" To Appear At Barrelhouse Ballroom
  • 2/7/2023
Scenic City Chorus In Concert On Sunday At First Cumberland Presbyterian Church
  • 2/7/2023
Opinion
Tyre Nichols Lost His Life Tragically And Unnecessarily - And Response (3)
  • 2/6/2023
Ooltewah Needs Transit Alternatives Before It Becomes A Wasteland Of Traffic
  • 2/4/2023
What's Good For The Gander
  • 2/7/2023
Dining
Big Bad Breakfast Opens In South Pittsburg
Big Bad Breakfast Opens In South Pittsburg
  • 2/6/2023
7 Brew Opening In Hixson On Highway 153 With Variety Of Drinks
  • 2/3/2023
7 Tennessee State Parks To Service Valentine's Meals
  • 2/1/2023
Business
Shaw Industries Announces Acquisition Of Watershed Solar
  • 2/6/2023
Walker County Plans Town Hall To Gather Community Input On Brownfields Grant
Walker County Plans Town Hall To Gather Community Input On Brownfields Grant
  • 2/6/2023
Leadership Chattanooga Class Of 2023-2024 Nominations Open
  • 2/6/2023
Real Estate
New Home Construction In Walker County Remained Consistent In 2022
  • 2/7/2023
Chattanooga Design Studio Brings Renowned Developer Bernice Radle To The CIVIQ Stage On Feb. 16
Chattanooga Design Studio Brings Renowned Developer Bernice Radle To The CIVIQ Stage On Feb. 16
  • 2/7/2023
Local Home Builder RP Homes Expands Leadership Team
Local Home Builder RP Homes Expands Leadership Team
  • 2/7/2023
Student Scene
GNTC Hosts Career Preview Day In Rock Spring
  • 2/7/2023
Ocoee Middle School Students Win Awards In National Essay Writing Competition
Ocoee Middle School Students Win Awards In National Essay Writing Competition
  • 2/7/2023
Ringgold High School Performing Arts Announces "Center Stage" Charity Initiative
  • 2/6/2023
Living Well
“Love Is In The Air Sip-n-Shop” To Benefit Love’s Arm Is Feb. 11
“Love Is In The Air Sip-n-Shop” To Benefit Love’s Arm Is Feb. 11
  • 2/7/2023
Isaiah 117 House At Chambliss Center For Children To “Spread The Love” This February
Isaiah 117 House At Chambliss Center For Children To “Spread The Love” This February
  • 2/7/2023
Northside Neighborhood House Announces 16th Annual Not-So-Silent Auction Chairs
  • 2/7/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Armed Forces Network Was Highlight Of My Radio Career
Earl Freudenberg: Armed Forces Network Was Highlight Of My Radio Career
  • 2/6/2023
National Park Service Transmits James K. Polk Presidential Home Study To Congress
National Park Service Transmits James K. Polk Presidential Home Study To Congress
  • 2/6/2023
Cherokee Removal Program Will Be At Moccasin Bend On Feb. 18
  • 2/3/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
  • 2/3/2023
Elk Quota Hunt Application Period Underway
  • 2/1/2023
Tennessee RiverLine Announces 2022 Award Winners
  • 1/31/2023
Travel
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Comes To IMAX 3D Theater On Feb. 16
  • 2/6/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Forbes Names Chattanooga 1 Of The Top 50 Places To Travel In The World
  • 2/1/2023
Church
Richmont Celebrates 90th anniversary Of Chattanooga Bible Institute
  • 2/7/2023
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes We Need To Be Encourage To Have Courage
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes We Need To Be Encourage To Have Courage
  • 2/6/2023
Kelly Selby To Preach At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 2/6/2023
Obituaries
Velma Lee Turner Hinton
Velma Lee Turner Hinton
  • 2/8/2023
Willard Otto Brasgalla
Willard Otto Brasgalla
  • 2/8/2023
Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Myers Vanoer
Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Myers Vanoer
  • 2/7/2023
Area Obituaries
Moreland, Jimmy Ray (Whiteside)
Moreland, Jimmy Ray (Whiteside)
  • 2/7/2023
White, Beverly Yvonne (Jasper)
White, Beverly Yvonne (Jasper)
  • 2/7/2023
Donald “Tad” Scott, Jr. (LaFayette)
Donald “Tad” Scott, Jr. (LaFayette)
  • 2/7/2023