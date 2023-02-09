Latest Headlines

2 Tracts Near Borough Apartments Off South Broad Sell For $6,615,000

  • Thursday, February 9, 2023

Two tracts near the Borough Apartments that are rising off South Broad Street have been sold for $6,615,000.

One tract is 4.7 acres at 3210 South Broad just south of Dollar General, where developers said earlier that a multi-story mixed use project is being planned. 

The other 1.15-acre tract is nearby at 3280 Williams St.

The property was sold by Knoxville developers 33MU Llc to Station 33 Partnership Llc.

Claudia Pullen of St. Elmo is listed as the registered agent for Station 33 Partnership Llc. 

She is also involved in a development in St. Elmo stretching from the 1885 Restaurant building north.

Latest Headlines
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/9/2023
2 Tracts Near Borough Apartments Off South Broad Sell For $6,615,000
2 Tracts Near Borough Apartments Off South Broad Sell For $6,615,000
  • Breaking News
  • 2/9/2023
PHOTOS: Vanderbilt Knocks Off Tennessee With Buzzer Beater
  • Sports
  • 2/9/2023
Reported Gunshots Turn Out To Be Fireworks - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 2/9/2023
Police Blotter: 2 Women Argue Over Recently Deceased Father's Estate; Previous Thief At Restaurant Breaks Things When Refused Water
  • Breaking News
  • 2/9/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/9/2023
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/9/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Reported Gunshots Turn Out To Be Fireworks - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/9/2023

An officer responded to the 10200 block of Pleasant View Drive for reports of gunshots being fired. The officer was able to determine that it had been fireworks. A Collegedale fugitive was ... more

Police Blotter: 2 Women Argue Over Recently Deceased Father's Estate; Previous Thief At Restaurant Breaks Things When Refused Water
  • 2/9/2023

Two women on Stuart Street were in a verbal dispute regarding their recently deceased father's estate and one woman wanted the other to leave. That woman left the scene with no further issue. ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/9/2023
School Record 7 UTC Students/Alumni Selected As Fulbright Semifinalists
School Record 7 UTC Students/Alumni Selected As Fulbright Semifinalists
  • 2/8/2023
Mark Harrison To Lead Hamilton County Republicans
Mark Harrison To Lead Hamilton County Republicans
  • 2/8/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 2/8/23
  • 2/8/2023
Longtime Chattanooga Radio Broadcaster, Advertising Executive Garry Mac Passes Away
  • 2/8/2023
Opinion
Garry Mac Was The Embodiment Of Chattanooga
  • 2/8/2023
David Carroll: A Tribute To Our Best Friend And Brother, Garry Mac (1955-2023) - And Response (2)
David Carroll: A Tribute To Our Best Friend And Brother, Garry Mac (1955-2023) - And Response (2)
  • 2/8/2023
Is There A 3rd Leg To The Stool Of Growth?
  • 2/9/2023
Ensuring Salary Increases Reach Educator Pockets
  • 2/8/2023
What's Good For The Gander
  • 2/7/2023
Sports
Vandy Stuns #6 Tennessee With Buzzer Beater 3 Pointer, 66-65
  • 2/8/2023
Chattanooga Men Get Back On Track With Big Win
  • 2/8/2023
Lady Flames Perfect In Conference Road Games, Travel To Mississippi College Thursday
  • 2/8/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
PHOTOS: Vanderbilt Knocks Off Tennessee With Buzzer Beater
  • 2/9/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga Polar Plunge Benefitting Special Olympics Returns Saturday
Chattanooga Polar Plunge Benefitting Special Olympics Returns Saturday
  • 2/8/2023
The Salvation Army’s Suit Giveaway Outfits 300 With Professional Attire
  • 2/8/2023
Jerry Summers: Chattanooga Legendary Locals
Jerry Summers: Chattanooga Legendary Locals
  • 2/9/2023
Lisa Kelley Has Jewelry Demonstration At River Gallery Saturday
Lisa Kelley Has Jewelry Demonstration At River Gallery Saturday
  • 2/9/2023
The Salvation Army’s Cleveland Corps And Volunteer Energy Cooperative Served 312 Guests During Freezing Weather
The Salvation Army’s Cleveland Corps And Volunteer Energy Cooperative Served 312 Guests During Freezing Weather
  • 2/8/2023
Entertainment
Jericho Brass Band Winter Concert Is Feb. 26
Jericho Brass Band Winter Concert Is Feb. 26
  • 2/8/2023
Group That Features "Cocaine Bear" To Appear At Barrelhouse Ballroom
  • 2/7/2023
Scenic City Chorus In Concert On Sunday At First Cumberland Presbyterian Church
  • 2/7/2023
Savannah Conley, Playing At Walker Theatre May 7, Has Debut Album Out May 12
  • 2/7/2023
Best Of Grizzard - The Wit And Wisdom (Article No. 3)
Best Of Grizzard - The Wit And Wisdom (Article No. 3)
  • 2/7/2023
Opinion
Garry Mac Was The Embodiment Of Chattanooga
  • 2/8/2023
David Carroll: A Tribute To Our Best Friend And Brother, Garry Mac (1955-2023) - And Response (2)
David Carroll: A Tribute To Our Best Friend And Brother, Garry Mac (1955-2023) - And Response (2)
  • 2/8/2023
Is There A 3rd Leg To The Stool Of Growth?
  • 2/9/2023
Dining
Wendy's Restaurant Location On Bonny Oaks Drive Sells For $12,250,000
  • 2/9/2023
Dunkin Donuts Property On South Broad Sells For $1,740,000
  • 2/9/2023
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
  • 2/8/2023
Business
Goodwill Receives Grant To Help Older Workers
  • 2/8/2023
Grant, Konvalinka & Harrison Elects 3 New Directors
  • 2/8/2023
Honda Issues "Do Not Drive" Warning For Some Vehicles Equipped With Takata Airbags
  • 2/6/2023
Real Estate
Ooltewah House Sells For $6,350,000
Ooltewah House Sells For $6,350,000
  • 2/9/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 2-8
  • 2/9/2023
CHA Opens New Waiting List For Housing Choice Voucher Program
  • 2/8/2023
Student Scene
Lee Alum Wins Latin GRAMMY
Lee Alum Wins Latin GRAMMY
  • 2/8/2023
CSCC Holds Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss Celebration
CSCC Holds Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss Celebration
  • 2/8/2023
GNTC Hosts Career Preview Day In Rock Spring
  • 2/7/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Parkinson’s Disease
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Parkinson’s Disease
  • 2/8/2023
Bebe Reed Named Morning Pointe Senior Living’s VP Of Clinical Services
Bebe Reed Named Morning Pointe Senior Living’s VP Of Clinical Services
  • 2/7/2023
“Love Is In The Air Sip-n-Shop” To Benefit Love’s Arm Is Feb. 11
“Love Is In The Air Sip-n-Shop” To Benefit Love’s Arm Is Feb. 11
  • 2/7/2023
Memories
Chattanooga Area Historical Association To Meet At First Presbyterian Church
  • 2/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Armed Forces Network Was Highlight Of My Radio Career
Earl Freudenberg: Armed Forces Network Was Highlight Of My Radio Career
  • 2/6/2023
National Park Service Transmits James K. Polk Presidential Home Study To Congress
National Park Service Transmits James K. Polk Presidential Home Study To Congress
  • 2/6/2023
Outdoors
Chester Frost Park Boat Ramp Closed For Renovations
  • 2/8/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
  • 2/3/2023
Elk Quota Hunt Application Period Underway
  • 2/1/2023
Travel
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Comes To IMAX 3D Theater On Feb. 16
  • 2/6/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Forbes Names Chattanooga 1 Of The Top 50 Places To Travel In The World
  • 2/1/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Vanishing Virtues Of Patience And Perseverance
Bob Tamasy: The Vanishing Virtues Of Patience And Perseverance
  • 2/9/2023
Richmont Celebrates 90th anniversary Of Chattanooga Bible Institute
  • 2/7/2023
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes We Need To Be Encourage To Have Courage
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes We Need To Be Encourage To Have Courage
  • 2/6/2023
Obituaries
Lawson Spires Whitaker III
Lawson Spires Whitaker III
  • 2/9/2023
Gordon Lamar Black
Gordon Lamar Black
  • 2/9/2023
Mary Ann Rouse
Mary Ann Rouse
  • 2/8/2023
Area Obituaries
Wooten, Bonnie Ann (South Pittsburg)
Wooten, Bonnie Ann (South Pittsburg)
  • 2/9/2023
Jackson, Thelma Lois (Chickamauga)
  • 2/9/2023
Snyder, Rebecca ”Becky” Hannah (Cleveland)
Snyder, Rebecca ”Becky” Hannah (Cleveland)
  • 2/8/2023