2 Tracts Near Borough Apartments Off South Broad Sell For $6,615,000

Two tracts near the Borough Apartments that are rising off South Broad Street have been sold for $6,615,000.

One tract is 4.7 acres at 3210 South Broad just south of Dollar General, where developers said earlier that a multi-story mixed use project is being planned.

The other 1.15-acre tract is nearby at 3280 Williams St.

The property was sold by Knoxville developers 33MU Llc to Station 33 Partnership Llc.

Claudia Pullen of St. Elmo is listed as the registered agent for Station 33 Partnership Llc.

She is also involved in a development in St. Elmo stretching from the 1885 Restaurant building north.