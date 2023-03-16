3rd Party Vendor Sent Out Letter With Incorrect Property Tax Information, Trustee Says

Latest Headlines

  • Thursday, March 16, 2023

The Hamilton County Trustee's Office has contracted with a third party vendor to mail a courtesy letter for delinquent taxes to the 7% of taxpayers that did not pay their taxes by the end of February.

The third party vendor preparing and mailing this reminder experienced a glitch in their software. The Property information in this letter was incorrect.

Trustee Hullander is requesting that all taxpayers receiving this delinquent letter to please disregard. There will be a corrected delinquent reminder mailed to all delinquent taxpayers the first week of April 2023.

The Trustee's Office is working with the third party vendor to get this matter resolved quickly.

  • 3/16/2023

