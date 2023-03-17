Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Officer Stops Couple From Taking Items From Dumpster; Man Throws 2 Liter Bottle At Car During Altercation At Publix

  • Friday, March 17, 2023

An officer responded to a theft in progress on Conner Lane. When the officer arrived, there was a man and woman standing next to a pickup truck with a full bed of random items. The man spoke very little and allowed the woman to explain the situation. She said the owner of the property had given permission to take whatever they wanted from the dumpster in front of the home. The woman didn’t have the name or contact information for the owner. The home was vacant and empty. The officer told the man and woman that since they couldn’t verify their story, they needed to leave the property. They both agreed to do so. It appeared the items in their truck came from the dumpster.

* * *

Police responded to a hit and run at Pizza Bros at 1817 Broad St. A woman told police someone backed into her vehicle but didn’t see any damage. She said someone in the restaurant near her car saw a dark-colored Volvo back into her vehicle. The witness said what the suspect vehicle's tag was but after running the tag it didn’t come back to the Volvo he described. Police didn’t see any visible damage to the woman’s car. She wanted a report just in case any issues with her vehicle come up later.

* * *

An officer responded to a wellness check at Motel 6 at 2440 Williams St. A woman met the officer outside the motel and said she was staying the night at the motel with her boyfriend. The two began to argue and the woman left before it escalated. She said she has a history of addiction and a history of being abused. She was headed to the Community Kitchen at 727 E 11th St. She appeared to be in sound health and left on her own accord.

* * *

An officer responded to an open door at Champy’s at 6925 Lee Hwy. Police arrived and spoke to a man who is a delivery driver for Champy’s. He said there was an open door on the back of the building that had been damaged and was unsure whether someone broke in or what was going on. The man said the door was damaged a couple of weeks ago. The officer saw the door had damage to the doorknob and was a storage room where different ingredients were stored, however it didn’t connect to the main establishment. It appeared the damage was old, however, the officer attempted multiple times to reach an owner for the business but was unsuccessful. The officer didn’t see any signs of an attempted break-in and was unsure if this was old damage purposely made or accidental.

* * *

A woman on Campbell Street told police her ex-boyfriend has been texting and calling her from multiple different phone numbers, as well as commenting on her Facebook posts from other users' accounts. The woman said her iPhone is being repaired, which includes more texts from the man from his cell phone number. The woman showed the officer her phone to view the text messages and calls from three different phone numbers, as well as Facebook messages coming from different accounts believed by the woman to have been posted by her ex-boyfriend. The woman was provided with phone numbers for Victim Services, as well as a complaint card to call back in when her iPhone is repaired to provide police with evidence of the additional texts from the man.

* * *

Two people were stopped after leaving Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road for not paying for all items at self-checkout. The stolen items didn’t meet Walmart's threshold for prosecution. Both were released with a warning and were not trespassed.

* * *

A man called to have police stand by while he retrieved his belongings from his girlfriend’s apartment on Hixson Pike. The man was able to get his things without incident. The woman confirmed the man didn’t take any of her belongings after he had left the residence.

* * *

Police were called to Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road after a man entered the store, selected items of merchandise, then took the items past the point of sale without properly rendering payment. An officer was shown a picture of the suspect’s vehicle, registered to man in Whitwell, but the photo of the suspect doesn’t match the NCIC photo of the owner of the car.

* * *

Police saw a woman dumpster diving at Sweet Melissa’s at 1966 Northpoint Blvd. She was trespassed from the property in accordance with the wishes of management.

* * *

While at Subway at 2610 Amnicola Hwy., an employee of the restaurant approached officers with an Apple Macbook laptop in a laptop case that she found on the road in front of 2200 Wilcox Blvd. She said she attempted to make contact with the owner of the laptop as his name was on some of the documents included in the laptop case. After no successful attempts to make contact with the man, the woman approached police to turn in the found property. Police collected the laptop case and the contents inside and will turn them into Property.

* * *

A man on Maple Tree Lane told police a white male threw a 2 liter bottle at his vehicle after a verbal disorder between the two at Publix. The man said that as the vehicle left Publix, he followed him while calling the police. The man wanted to make a report for documentation purposes.

