Officer Assisting State Parole Checkup Arrests Couple With Multiple Drugs, Ammo

An East Ridge Police officer assisting in a state parole visit arrested a couple after multiple drugs were found along with ammunition.

Charged were Brandon Lynn Quarles, 39, and Hollie Phillips, 36.

Upon arriving at 408 Donaldson Road, it was learned that Quarles had an active warrant out of Hamilton County for aggravated robbery.

In the bedroom, the officer found aluminum foil, plastic baggies, 10 fentanyl pills, five Xanax pills, nine adderall pills, one hydrocodone pill, a meth pipe, 3.5 ounces of meth, 21 grams of marijuana, multiple bags of drug paraphernalia and a digital scale.

Also found was $1,085 in cash, and ammunition.

Confiscated were the drugs, ammunition, cash and a Chevrolet Monte Carlo.