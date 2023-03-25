Latest Headlines

2 People Shot At Red Roof Inn On Williams Street; Suspect Caught

  • Saturday, March 25, 2023

Chattanooga Police said two people were shot at the Red Roof Inn in the 2400 block of Williams Street on Saturday night.

A suspect was caught in the case and was being held in another Tennessee jurisdiction.

The incident happened at 6:56 p.m.

After responding to a report of a shooting, police found two people suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

Police investigations continue.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App).

You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.

