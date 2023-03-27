Construction Prompts Opening Of New US 27 South Exit To Broad Street

As part of the I-24 Interchange Improvements Project at Broad and Market Streets in Hamilton County, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews plan to open the new US 27 South to Broad Street exit ramp on Monday, March 27, beginning at 9 p.m.

In addition, the contractor will permanently close the US 27 South exit ramp to Williams Street. This new exit ramp will provide drivers with a more direct route to Broad Street from US 27 South. Drivers are encouraged to use caution when navigating this new traffic pattern and be aware of the new traffic signal at the intersection of the US 27 South exit ramp and Broad Street.

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.



