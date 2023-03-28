Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BOWMAN, TIMOTHY CHERICE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/13/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST ) BOYKIN, COREY ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/17/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CHRISTIANSEN, DANNIE CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 08/26/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT UNDER $1,000 COLANGELO-SORBELLO, DAVID ALEXE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/24/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF COX, SHUNTIKA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/25/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Charge(s):

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CRAMER, DYLAN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/10/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION CUNNINGHAM, CASSANDRA CHANTEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/23/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELMORE, MADISON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/26/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLINCHUM, KATHRYN ROSE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/26/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN GENTRY, MICHAEL ALAN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/17/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

GILLESPIE, KELSEY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/01/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) GRADY, KASARA L

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/08/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Charge(s):

OTHER GRAHAM, TY KELA SELINA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/02/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HARRIS, JODY LEE JACKSON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/28/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PICKETT, SAMANTHA CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING RABON, MARCUS ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/24/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REHRING, ELISABETH A

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/28/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) REYNOSO-MENDEZ, VALDERMAR A

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/22/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR RITCHIE, BRYAN KYLE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/19/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE ROBERTS, JAMES ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/05/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SAINT, JASON ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/12/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Charge(s):

VOP (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE)

VOP (POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENS

VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VOP (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA) SATTERFIELD, LEANDRA DESHUN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/08/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/12/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STANDARD, SHAUN DONNELL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/13/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STEPP, ERIC DEMON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/14/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES SUTTON, AMY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/05/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA TAYLOR, ROBERT CONROY

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/20/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC TERRELL, SHEKINAH H

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/03/2001

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT ON POLICE

ASSAULT ON POLICE TERRY, RAQUEL MONAE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/15/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY TRUITT, TERRENCE EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/27/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT TURNER, ERIK KEITH

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/27/1979

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VARNELL, KEDRICK LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/20/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR VICE, LAURA JANE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/16/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITED, COREY SHEA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/31/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT YOUNG, JAMYA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/05/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



