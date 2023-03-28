Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BOWMAN, TIMOTHY CHERICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/13/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST )
|
|BOYKIN, COREY ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/17/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|CHRISTIANSEN, DANNIE CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/26/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT UNDER $1,000
|
|COLANGELO-SORBELLO, DAVID ALEXE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/24/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|COX, SHUNTIKA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Charge(s):
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CRAMER, DYLAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/10/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION
|
|CUNNINGHAM, CASSANDRA CHANTEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/23/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ELMORE, MADISON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/26/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FLINCHUM, KATHRYN ROSE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/26/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
|
|GENTRY, MICHAEL ALAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/17/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GILLESPIE, KELSEY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/01/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|GRADY, KASARA L
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/08/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GRAHAM, TY KELA SELINA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/02/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, JODY LEE JACKSON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/28/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PICKETT, SAMANTHA CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
|
|RABON, MARCUS ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/24/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REHRING, ELISABETH A
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/28/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|REYNOSO-MENDEZ, VALDERMAR A
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/22/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RITCHIE, BRYAN KYLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/19/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|ROBERTS, JAMES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/05/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SAINT, JASON ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/12/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VOP (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE)
- VOP (POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENS
- VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VOP (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)
|
|SATTERFIELD, LEANDRA DESHUN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/08/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/12/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STANDARD, SHAUN DONNELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/13/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STEPP, ERIC DEMON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES
|
|SUTTON, AMY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/05/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA
|
|TAYLOR, ROBERT CONROY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/20/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|TERRELL, SHEKINAH H
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/03/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- ASSAULT ON POLICE
- ASSAULT ON POLICE
|
|TERRY, RAQUEL MONAE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXT
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|TRUITT, TERRENCE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/27/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|TURNER, ERIK KEITH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/27/1979
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VARNELL, KEDRICK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/20/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|VICE, LAURA JANE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/16/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITED, COREY SHEA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/31/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|YOUNG, JAMYA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/05/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|