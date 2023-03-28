Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARCHER BRAUNS, CHERYL A 
1008 HILL CREST ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BEAL, GEORGE LEON 
2603 FROST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

BOWMAN, TIMOTHY CHERICE 
5822 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST )

BOYKIN, COREY ANTONIO 
1190 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CHRISTIANSEN, DANNIE CHARLES 
710 PATTON TOWERS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT UNDER $1,000

CLAPP, DONALD LAMONT 
239 GRAY RD TRENTON, 30137 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

COCHRAN COLBERT, JENNY LEANN 
8610 TRADEWIND CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLANGELO-SORBELLO, DAVID ALEXE 
127 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

COX, SHUNTIKA MONIQUE 
1103 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRAMER, DYLAN SCOTT 
2421 QUAIL NEST CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374211360 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION

CUNNINGHAM, CASSANDRA CHANTEL 
8007 BIRCH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELMORE, MADISON 
126 IGOU FERRY LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLINCHUM, KATHRYN ROSE 
7925 LONG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN

GENTRY, MICHAEL ALAN 
808 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GILLESPIE, KELSEY 
7705 DUNE LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GRADY, KASARA L 
2321A LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OTHER

GRAHAM, TY KELA SELINA 
2208 MILNE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374064126 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HARRIS, JODY LEE JACKSON 
7502 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, ERIC JAMAL 
3205 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111359 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

JUAREZ-PEREZ, MYNOR ISRAEL 
411 DOVER CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KUBERG, CATHERINE MELISSA 
5313 KIMBRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LOPEZ, ERNESTO 
2013 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

PELHAM, WILLIAM SHAUN 
129 CHRISTIAN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD)

PICKETT, SAMANTHA CHRISTINE 
519 CRANBERRY WY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

RABON, MARCUS ALLEN 
1525 WILSON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REHRING, ELISABETH A 
6801 SAWYER RD.

SIGNAL MTN., 37377 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

REYNOSO-MENDEZ, VALDERMAR A 
4324 LAZARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RITCHIE, BRYAN KYLE 
232 WWEST SPRING ST LEBANON, 37087 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

ROBERTS, JAMES ALLEN 
10357 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SAINT, JASON ALLEN 
2189 DUGGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE)
VOP (POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENS
VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VOP (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)

SATTERFIELD, LEANDRA DESHUN 
22 STARVIEW LN APT 136 CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STANDARD, SHAUN DONNELL 
2403 12TH AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STEPP, ERIC DEMON 
1606 NORTH TENNESSEE BLVD MURFREESBORO, 37130 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES

SUTTON, AMY NICOLE 
447 HICKS HOLLOW RD GUILD, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA

TAYLOR, ROBERT CONROY 
118 HOLLYBERRY ROAD CHATTANOOG, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

TERRELL, SHEKINAH H 
621 MEMORIAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374082837 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT ON POLICE
ASSAULT ON POLICE

TERRY, RAQUEL MONAE 
3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 705 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRUITT, TERRENCE EUGENE 
1614 16TH AVE NASHVILLE, 37208 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

TURNER, ERIK KEITH 
305 SOUTH LOVELL AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VARNELL, KEDRICK LAMAR 
723 MANSION CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR

VICE, LAURA JANE 
1236 MARIJON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213628 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITED, COREY SHEA 
3482 COUNTY ROAD 169 HIGDON, 35979 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

YOUNG, JAMYA 
5211 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

