Home On Porter Drive Damaged By Fire Tuesday Afternoon

A home was damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon.

A neighbor called 911, reporting a house fire at 6039 Porter Drive. At 3:50 p.m., the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke and flames showing on the second floor and roofline. Firefighters worked quickly to get the fire under control.

The homeowner was home, but no injuries were reported. HCEMS was on the scene to stand by for potential injuries to firefighters.

The cause of the fire will be investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and damages are unknown at this time.

Highway 58 VFD requested additional manpower to the fire. Tri-Community VFD and Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the scene.