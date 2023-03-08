Latest Headlines

Formulated Solutions To Create 524 Jobs At Cleveland In $43.6 Million Project

  Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Formulated Solutions Cleveland, LLC will invest $43.6 million to establish manufacturing
operations at Cleveland, Tn.

The firm will create 524 new jobs in Bradley County following its recent acquisition of the 455,000-square-foot former Beiersdorf facility.

The company plans to hire 380 new staff members and extend job offers to the substantial majority of the former Beiersdorf employees.

The expansion to Tennessee will allow Formulated Solutions to better meet its growing
customer demand while also broadening the company’s pharmaceutical production, officials said.

Headquartered in Largo, Fla., Formulated Solutions specializes in the development and
manufacturing of aerosols and barrier pressurized packs, tubes, liquids and semi-solids,
including over the counter (OTC), medical device and branded prescription drugs. Once
operational, the Cleveland facility will serve as the company’s second commercial production site and first production location outside of Florida.

