Latest Headlines

Nashville Metro Council Will Not Be Downsized To 20 Voting Members Until 2027

  • Monday, April 17, 2023

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced Monday that as a result of the recent ruling issued by the three-judge court in The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County v Lee case, the legislative cap on the size of metropolitan government councils and commissions will not take effect in Davidson County until the 2027 election. 

He said, "In its opinion, the Court largely affirmed Chapter 21 of the 2023 Tennessee Public Acts. This Act established a cap of twenty voting members for metropolitan and municipal councils. The Court enjoined only the transitional provisions that would require metropolitan governments to come into compliance in the short term with the law’s cap on the number of voting council/commission members. Apart from this narrow injunction, no other part of the law was affected. 

"The Court left intact the Act’s operative provision, which establishes a 20-member cap on metropolitan legislatures.  The majority of the Court concluded that the plaintiffs, including Metro Nashville, are “not likely to succeed on their claim that [the 20-member cap] violates . . . the Tennessee Constitution.” 

"Since the Court has for now upheld the substantive provisions of the Act, the State does not plan to appeal the preliminary injunction. As a result, that injunction will govern the upcoming Metro Nashville election, and the council’s size will not be capped this year. The scope of the injunction does not extend to future elections, and the Office of the Attorney General understands the current state of the law to be that the size of all metropolitan councils will be capped at 20 in future elections. 

"Clarity about the law is important, both now and in the years to come. While the Court did enjoin the short-term, transitional provisions of the new law in Davidson County, the result of this litigation to date is that the cap on the size of metropolitan councils has been delayed but not been defeated.”  

Latest Headlines
Clemons Gets 5-Year Sentence For 2014 Murder
Clemons Gets 5-Year Sentence For 2014 Murder
  • Breaking News
  • 4/17/2023
Governor Lee Signs Transportation Modernization Act Into Law
Governor Lee Signs Transportation Modernization Act Into Law
  • Breaking News
  • 4/17/2023
Nashville Metro Council Will Not Be Downsized To 20 Voting Members Until 2027
  • Breaking News
  • 4/17/2023
Chattanooga Airport Making Push For Service To Denver
  • Breaking News
  • 4/17/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Are Braves Headed For 2nd World Series In 3 Years?
  • Sports
  • 4/17/2023
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann Endorses Donald Trump For President
  • Breaking News
  • 4/17/2023
Breaking News
Governor Lee Signs Transportation Modernization Act Into Law
Governor Lee Signs Transportation Modernization Act Into Law
  • 4/17/2023

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Monday signed the Transportation Modernization Act that officials said "will create a new strategy and invest $3.3 billion to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, ... more

Nashville Metro Council Will Not Be Downsized To 20 Voting Members Until 2027
  • 4/17/2023

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced Monday that as a result of the recent ruling issued by the three-judge court in The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County ... more

County School Officials Respond On Concerns About Substitute Teacher
  • 4/17/2023

Hamilton County School officials responded on concerns about a substitute teacher on Monday morning. Some parents said the sub at East Ridge Elementary School was a male dressed as a female, ... more

Breaking News
Josephus Reed Arrested On Charges Of Impersonation And Aggravated Assault
  • 4/17/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/17/2023
Home Title Company Customer Defrauded Out Of Half A Million Dollars By Scammers - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/17/2023
Walker County Arrest For April 10-16
  • 4/17/2023
Chattanooga Police Seek Information On Missing Man, Ronald Cook, 69
Chattanooga Police Seek Information On Missing Man, Ronald Cook, 69
  • 4/17/2023
Opinion
Our Schools' "Welcoming And Inclusive" Indoctrination
  • 4/17/2023
More Input Needed On Faulty New County STVR Regulations
  • 4/16/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review For Week Ending April 14
  • 4/15/2023
Calming Rooms Don't Teach Real Life - And Response
  • 4/14/2023
Jerry Summers: Drunk Monkeys
Jerry Summers: Drunk Monkeys
  • 4/14/2023
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: Are Braves Headed For 2nd World Series In 3 Years?
  • 4/17/2023
CFC Dominant In 5-0 Win Over San Diego
CFC Dominant In 5-0 Win Over San Diego
  • 4/17/2023
Dan Fleser: Quarterbacks Put On Good Showing At Orange And White
Dan Fleser: Quarterbacks Put On Good Showing At Orange And White
  • 4/16/2023
UTC Tennis Wins 5-2 In Regular Season Finale
  • 4/16/2023
UTC Women 8th After Day 1 At SoCon Golf Championships
  • 4/16/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Amazing Hummingbirds
Life With Ferris: Amazing Hummingbirds
  • 4/17/2023
First-Centenary UMC Auction Of John McLean Paintings To Aid Camp Lookout
First-Centenary UMC Auction Of John McLean Paintings To Aid Camp Lookout
  • 4/16/2023
Jerry Summers: Hoppe And Powell Murders No. 2
Jerry Summers: Hoppe And Powell Murders No. 2
  • 4/17/2023
“They Suffer So Acutely:” Hospitals of Chattanooga During The Civil War Program Is April 29
  • 4/17/2023
Chattanooga Birthday Buddies 1-Year Anniversary Bash Is June 3
  • 4/17/2023
Entertainment
Lee University Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 23
Lee University Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 23
  • 4/14/2023
Lee School Of Music To Present Masterworks Concert
Lee School Of Music To Present Masterworks Concert
  • 4/14/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Life In Newspaper
Best Of Grizzard - Life In Newspaper
  • 4/14/2023
Lee Campus Choir Sings At Arlington National Cemetery
  • 4/14/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/13/2023
Opinion
Our Schools' "Welcoming And Inclusive" Indoctrination
  • 4/17/2023
More Input Needed On Faulty New County STVR Regulations
  • 4/16/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review For Week Ending April 14
  • 4/15/2023
Dining
Hixson High Band To Perform At New Coffee Shop As Thank You For Donation
  • 4/17/2023
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
  • 4/7/2023
Alishia At City Cafe, Lee Highway, Is The Best
  • 4/12/2023
Business
Rossville Boulevard Cleanup Set Saturday
Rossville Boulevard Cleanup Set Saturday
  • 4/17/2023
Sequoyah Unit 2 Completes Scheduled Refueling, Maintenance Outage
  • 4/17/2023
Gas Prices Rise 1.9 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 4/17/2023
Real Estate
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Area Announces Women Build Breakfast On May 13
  • 4/17/2023
Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise Offering 2 Financial Fitness Workouts During Money School On Saturday
  • 4/17/2023
CIVIQ Speaker Series Continues May 4 With Focus On "Economics Of Placemaking," Featuring James Lima
CIVIQ Speaker Series Continues May 4 With Focus On "Economics Of Placemaking," Featuring James Lima
  • 4/17/2023
Student Scene
Apprenticeship Program Connects Students And Businesses
Apprenticeship Program Connects Students And Businesses
  • 4/15/2023
UTC 2023 Technology Symposium Set For April 20
  • 4/14/2023
GNTC Students Place At State FBLA Competition
GNTC Students Place At State FBLA Competition
  • 4/14/2023
Living Well
Bryan College Holds Official Open House And Ribbon Cutting For The Clara Ward School Of Nursing
Bryan College Holds Official Open House And Ribbon Cutting For The Clara Ward School Of Nursing
  • 4/15/2023
Donate Life Flag Raising Events Honor Erlanger’s 39 Organ Donors In 2022
  • 4/14/2023
16 Life Care Facilities Named Best Nursing Home By Newsweek
  • 4/13/2023
Memories
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
  • 4/16/2023
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
New Statewide Cemetery Data Now Available
  • 4/5/2023
Outdoors
Groundbreaking Held For Lynnbrook Park
Groundbreaking Held For Lynnbrook Park
  • 4/17/2023
Injunction Granted Against EPA On Waters Of The U.S. Issue
  • 4/14/2023
Heritage House And Park Have Earth Day Events
Heritage House And Park Have Earth Day Events
  • 4/14/2023
Travel
Unclaimed Baggage Announces Grand Opening Of The Unclaimed Baggage Museum
  • 4/12/2023
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
  • 4/12/2023
Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Lands At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater On May 4
Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Lands At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater On May 4
  • 4/12/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: When The Chips Are Down, Who Do You Trust?
Bob Tamasy: When The Chips Are Down, Who Do You Trust?
  • 4/17/2023
New United Methodist Ministers Named
  • 4/16/2023
Quarterly Prayer Breakfast To Be Held At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
  • 4/14/2023
Obituaries
Eugene Alan Johnson
Eugene Alan Johnson
  • 4/17/2023
Shirley Ann Scroggins
  • 4/17/2023
Kaderious Green
Kaderious Green
  • 4/17/2023
Area Obituaries
Doty, Stuart (Tunnel Hill)
Doty, Stuart (Tunnel Hill)
  • 4/17/2023
Perez-Lucas, Isabla (Dalton)
  • 4/16/2023
Cline, Ed (Dalton)
  • 4/16/2023