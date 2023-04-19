Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Here are the mug shots:

AKRIDGE, SHONTEKIA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
ARNETT, PATRICIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BARBER, LINDSAY BETH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/08/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARGE, SIDNEY D
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 05/29/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
BONDS, TIMOTHY LANE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/29/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRADFORD, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/24/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • PROMOTING MANUFACTURING METHAMPHETAMINE
BROOKS, OWEN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/26/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/13/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CAMPBELL, AUSTIN E
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/06/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
CARD, WILLIAM TREVOR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
COPELAND, CHAKIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MDMA (PTR)
CRAWFORD, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/18/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • SIMEPLE POSSESSION (METH)
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DAVIS, RICKY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • C
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DAWSON, JERRY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/17/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVER, NYCHICIA DEBONSHEA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/19/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPETY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 09/22/1952
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FONDAW, BRITTANY CRYSTAL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/18/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GILBERT, AISHA RACQUEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/15/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GRAHAM, WHITNEY AMBER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/07/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, JAMES DAVID
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/07/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HERKLEY, BRUCE GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/04/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HERNANDEZ, SERGIO IZARA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/26/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLIDAY, JEFFERY LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/13/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMNT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMNT)
JACINTO, ENRIQUE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/20/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JACKSON, RANDY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/31/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JENKINS, KRISTY APRIL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
JOHNSON, DEWAYNE MARZKY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JOHNSON, JERRY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JONES, ANTHONY CORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/04/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KNOX, TRACY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/03/1987
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, KENDAL MARKEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/20/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • HARASSMENT
  • HARASSMENT
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • ACT OF TERRORISM
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
LONES, AMY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/25/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCCANE, DARNELL LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/29/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/11/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLS, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/18/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONSPIRACY TO INTRODCE CONT
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MORGAN, COREY JA-MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/03/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
MOWERY, DALTON W
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OLIVER, JAMONTE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/29/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PENNEY, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/06/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PIERCE, SOLOMON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REED, LONNIE DALE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ROBERTS, JAMES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/05/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, DEAUNTE TYREE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/27/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RODRIGUEZ, ALANNA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
SEIBERT, DAVID ADAM
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/10/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SHARP, MEGAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHARP, SAVIEN JALORD
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/26/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHROPSHIRE, KE ASIA LASHA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/26/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHYNE, HENRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/24/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SMITH, JORDAN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/13/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
SWEAT, KENNETH BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VILLA, SALVADOR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/14/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/11/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT BT OFFENSIVE TOUCHI
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEN
WEAVER, BRIANNA LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/01/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WHITT, GARY WALTON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY


