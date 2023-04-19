Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|AKRIDGE, SHONTEKIA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|ARNETT, PATRICIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- FORGERY
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|BARBER, LINDSAY BETH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/08/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BARGE, SIDNEY D
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 05/29/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|BONDS, TIMOTHY LANE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/29/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRADFORD, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/24/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- PROMOTING MANUFACTURING METHAMPHETAMINE
|
|BROOKS, OWEN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/26/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/13/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CAMPBELL, AUSTIN E
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/06/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CARD, WILLIAM TREVOR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|COPELAND, CHAKIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CRAWFORD, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/18/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- SIMEPLE POSSESSION (METH)
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|DAVIS, RICKY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- C
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|DAWSON, JERRY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/17/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|DRIVER, NYCHICIA DEBONSHEA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/19/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPETY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 09/22/1952
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FONDAW, BRITTANY CRYSTAL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/18/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|GILBERT, AISHA RACQUEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/15/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|GRAHAM, WHITNEY AMBER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/07/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARRIS, JAMES DAVID
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/07/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|HERKLEY, BRUCE GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/04/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|HERNANDEZ, SERGIO IZARA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/26/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HOLIDAY, JEFFERY LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/13/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMNT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMNT)
|
|JACINTO, ENRIQUE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/20/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|JACKSON, RANDY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/31/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|JENKINS, KRISTY APRIL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|JOHNSON, DEWAYNE MARZKY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, JERRY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|JONES, ANTHONY CORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/04/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KNOX, TRACY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/03/1987
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEWIS, KENDAL MARKEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/20/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- HARASSMENT
- HARASSMENT
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- ACT OF TERRORISM
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|LONES, AMY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/25/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCCANE, DARNELL LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/29/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/11/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLS, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/18/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONSPIRACY TO INTRODCE CONT
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|MORGAN, COREY JA-MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/03/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MOWERY, DALTON W
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|OLIVER, JAMONTE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/29/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PENNEY, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/06/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|PIERCE, SOLOMON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REED, LONNIE DALE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERTS, JAMES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/05/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBINSON, DEAUNTE TYREE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/27/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|RODRIGUEZ, ALANNA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|SEIBERT, DAVID ADAM
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/10/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SHARP, MEGAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SHARP, SAVIEN JALORD
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/26/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SHROPSHIRE, KE ASIA LASHA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/26/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHYNE, HENRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/24/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, JORDAN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/13/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
|
|SWEAT, KENNETH BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|VILLA, SALVADOR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/14/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/11/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT BT OFFENSIVE TOUCHI
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEN
|
|WEAVER, BRIANNA LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/01/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WHITT, GARY WALTON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|