Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

AKRIDGE, SHONTEKIA NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/19/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) ARNETT, PATRICIA ANN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/28/1981

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

FORGERY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY BARBER, LINDSAY BETH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/08/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARGE, SIDNEY D

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 05/29/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS BONDS, TIMOTHY LANE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 11/29/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRADFORD, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/24/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

PROMOTING MANUFACTURING METHAMPHETAMINE BROOKS, OWEN ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/26/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/13/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CAMPBELL, AUSTIN E

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/06/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT CARD, WILLIAM TREVOR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

COPELAND, CHAKIA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/08/1996

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MDMA (PTR) CRAWFORD, WILLIAM EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/18/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

SIMEPLE POSSESSION (METH)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DAVIS, RICKY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/10/1985

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

C

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE DAWSON, JERRY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/17/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DRIVER, NYCHICIA DEBONSHEA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/14/2000

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/19/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPETY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 09/22/1952

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FONDAW, BRITTANY CRYSTAL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/18/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY GILBERT, AISHA RACQUEL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/15/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY GRAHAM, WHITNEY AMBER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/07/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRIS, JAMES DAVID

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/07/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HERKLEY, BRUCE GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/04/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT HERNANDEZ, SERGIO IZARA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/26/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HOLIDAY, JEFFERY LEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/13/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMNT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMNT) JACINTO, ENRIQUE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/20/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JACKSON, RANDY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/31/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE JENKINS, KRISTY APRIL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/23/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) JOHNSON, DEWAYNE MARZKY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/09/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JOHNSON, JERRY DEAN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/11/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JONES, ANTHONY CORNELIUS

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/04/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KNOX, TRACY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/03/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, KENDAL MARKEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/20/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ACT OF TERRORISM

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER LONES, AMY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/25/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCCANE, DARNELL LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/29/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/11/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLS, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/18/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONSPIRACY TO INTRODCE CONT

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MORGAN, COREY JA-MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/03/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY MOWERY, DALTON W

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/01/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT OLIVER, JAMONTE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/29/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PENNEY, TIMOTHY LEE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 07/06/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PIERCE, SOLOMON LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REED, LONNIE DALE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/18/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ROBERTS, JAMES ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/05/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, DEAUNTE TYREE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/27/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE RODRIGUEZ, ALANNA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION SEIBERT, DAVID ADAM

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/10/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SHARP, MEGAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/11/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SHARP, SAVIEN JALORD

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/26/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SHROPSHIRE, KE ASIA LASHA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/26/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHYNE, HENRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/24/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE