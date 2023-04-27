Victims Memorial To Be Established At Riverpark

A Victims Memorial will be established at the Riverpark, officials said Thursday.

County Commissioner Greg Beck said he has been working on the effort for years, and recently gained the support of County Mayor Weston Wamp.

County Mayor Wamp said he is including money in the upcoming budget for the memorial. He said there will be a visioning process to determine the components of the memorial.

It will be located at a point of the Riverpark near the Tennessee River. It is reached from the parking area near the bridge over South Chickamauga Creek.

The county mayor said it will be "a place of peace and reflection about those who lost their lives due to violent crime."

Commissioner Lee Helton said it would be "a place where those who are suffering may find some peace and reflection."

Shannon Westmoreland, who helped form MOMS (Mothers of Murdered Sons) after he grandson was killed in a case of mistaken identity, also spoke. She said she was among five mothers of murdered sons who launched MOMS.

She said the memorial would "help those dealing with sudden loss of loved ones and help keep their memory alive."

She said there would be an annual memorial ceremony at the "gathering place for all hurting families."

Commissioner Beck said the site chosen "is a beautiful place where families can come together and share their tears while looking back on the lives of their loved ones."

He said the annual ceremonies "would be a time of celebration - a festival, not a time of mourning."

The press conference at the Riverpark ended with a prayer of dedication and with the release of 25 balloons in remembrance of victims.