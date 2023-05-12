Latest Headlines

Lookout Mountain, Georgia’s Newest Park Is Complete; Town Delays 2nd Sewer Pump Station

  • Friday, May 12, 2023
  • Gail Perry

Lookout Mountain, Georgia’s newest park is now complete, said Community Volunteer Jimmy Campbell. All the plants are in place at Joe Wheeler Park - the last were put in before the big freeze that killed so many plants on the mountain. Mr. Campbell said that the cold hardy plants, chosen to withstand the low temperatures, all survived and are on schedule. He said they all are doing what they are supposed to and blooming when they should.

The city has Mr. Campbell to thank for the many parks and gardens that have been built in the recent past. He has arranged funding for each project and found grants to help acquire the properties and plantings, with some held in reserve for maintenance. And in conjunction with the garden clubs on the mountain, landscape architects and volunteers, the gardens have been laid out, planned and planted considering input from citizens.

The parks and gardens that he has had a direct involvement with include the Joe Wheeler Park at the entrance to the town, Our Mountain Garden on Whitt Road and the garden and park along the sidewalk on Lula Lake Road across from the city hall. He has arranged for the Lookout Mountain Conservancy to acquire the Sims family property on McFarland Road where old gardens are being restored and new ones planted. A system of trails around the city is also being planned with his vision. At the meeting the council told him how appreciated his contributions have been after Mr. Campbell said that he has made the decision to step down as chairman but will stay on the beautification board.

Residents of both Lookout Mountain towns have the opportunity of contributing to the health of the mountain and the watershed below by participating in a Waterways program aimed at making your yard “creek friendly.” The aim is to have a yard that will keep water in the ground rather than having stormwater rush through and down the mountain. A yard can be certified as RainSmart by having a professional from Waterways visit and make recommendations. The process starts with an online survey at rosy@mywaterways.org.

“Battle of the Mountain,” a friendly competition, is taking place between Lookout and Signal Mountains for the community with the largest number of certified yards. The public is also invited to come to a RainSmart yard presentation on Saturday, March 13, at 10 a.m. at the Lookout Mountain, Ga. town hall. RainSmart on Lookout is being sponsored by Bee City U.S.A., the Garden Club of Lookout Mountain and Lookout Mountain Beautiful Garden Club.

The town council members all agreed with City Attorney Bill Pickering that the amount of fines for contempt of court should be increased. The maximum fine that is allowed at this time is $50. Mr. Pickering was authorized to amend the city charter so that the maximum allowed will be up to $1,000. He said that what a person is fined will be completely up to Municipal Judge Buddy Presley, who will have the ability to set a fine anywhere from $1 to $1,000.

Council Liaison with the Fire and Police Department Taylor Watson wants to remind residents of Lookout Mountain, Ga., that car decals for 2023 are now on sale for $5. On June 1 the price will increase to $10. She said that these stickers make it easier for the police to identify people who live on the mountain. It is not a way that the city makes money.

The Fairyland Festival was a big success, raising $22,000 for the school which will mostly be used to pay for teachers who are unfunded by Walker County. Council member Caroline Williams, representative to the school, said that the playground has been renovated and shading has been installed. A big concern now is about vandalism at the school where fencing and basketball goals have been damaged and trash is being left. The entire property is now being monitored with surveillance cameras for identifying those who are responsible.

City Manager Kenny Lee said that the city is actively pursuing the Plan First program offered by the Georgia Department of Commercial Affairs. He said it is up to the city to demonstrate how its comprehensive plan actually supports what is being done. This certification would help Lookout Mountain, Ga. to receive attractive grants, among other benefits. The city is also considering different methods of billing the city property tax, such as by using an outside vendor, or a software program. It is currently being done by the city employees.

Vice Mayor Arch Willingham, the city’s representative on the municipal planning commission, said that at the most recent meeting new software being used by Lookout Mountain, Ga. was discussed. The planning commission is happy with the iWorks software that has greatly streamlined the processes for code enforcement and for building permits. Ten years ago, getting a building permit was a long and convoluted process, and from personal experience, it is now it is easy and fast, he said.

The city’s sewer board, headed by Wes Hasden, is refocusing goals. Currently, work is changing from building a new sewer pump station to rehabilitating the existing one. The old pump and system are 20 years old and, although it is working as well as can be expected, he said, it is at the end of its useful and dependable life. Finding another location and building a second pump station has been pushed back. Now engineers are doing studies and preparing for rebuilding the old one. The original plan to add a second station for increased capacity was made before two large tracts consisting of about 240 acres were bought by two owners, thereby reducing the number of customers by 40 percent that will be using the system, said Jimmy Campbell, who was a previous member of the sewer board. Now that growth is more likely to be adding 350 people rather than 600. A second pump station and a location to serve the south end of town are still under study, said Mr. Hasden.

Latest Headlines
Howard Soccer Claims 3A District 5 Title
Howard Soccer Claims 3A District 5 Title
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/12/2023
Lookout Mountain, Georgia’s Newest Park Is Complete; Town Delays 2nd Sewer Pump Station
  • Breaking News
  • 5/12/2023
All 44 Criminal Charges Dismissed Against Former Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Wilkey
All 44 Criminal Charges Dismissed Against Former Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Wilkey
  • Breaking News
  • 5/12/2023
Scenic City Volleyball Club Team Wins At SRVA Regionals
Scenic City Volleyball Club Team Wins At SRVA Regionals
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/12/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/12/2023
Dog's Paw Gets Stuck In Treadmill - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 5/12/2023
Breaking News
Lookout Mountain, Georgia’s Newest Park Is Complete; Town Delays 2nd Sewer Pump Station
  • 5/12/2023

Lookout Mountain, Georgia’s newest park is now complete, said Community Volunteer Jimmy Campbell. All the plants are in place at Joe Wheeler Park - the last were put in before the big freeze ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/12/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Dog's Paw Gets Stuck In Treadmill - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/12/2023

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office by responding to an address in the 9400 block of Fuller Road to help free a dog that had its paw stuck in a treadmill. The dog was taken to an ... more

Breaking News
Man Shot In Chattanooga During Altercation Early Friday Morning
  • 5/12/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/12/2023
Police Blotter: Drunk Husband Hides From Police In Tiny Closet; Man Thinks He’s Surrounded By Hidden Cameras
  • 5/12/2023
Blackburn, Hagarty: Federal Workers Need To Return To The Office
  • 5/11/2023
County School Board Votes 6-3 To Approve $535.5 Million Budget
  • 5/11/2023
Opinion
A Math Lesson In Inclusion…Addition Not Subtraction
  • 5/12/2023
Student Discipline Remains A Concern
  • 5/11/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/12/2023
It Should Be Clear By Now
  • 5/11/2023
Heart Changes Needed
  • 5/9/2023
Sports
Lady Vol Softball Opens With Florida At SEC Tournament
Lady Vol Softball Opens With Florida At SEC Tournament
  • 5/11/2023
Chattanooga Softball Ends Season In SoCon Consolation Loss
  • 5/12/2023
Zalewska Wins NCAA Raleigh Golf Regionals
  • 5/10/2023
Lee Men's Golf In Ninth Place At DII South/Southeast Regional
  • 5/11/2023
Chattanooga Softball Wins SoCon Opener
  • 5/10/2023
Happenings
Urban League To Host STEAM Summer Camp In July
Urban League To Host STEAM Summer Camp In July
  • 5/11/2023
We Make Events Celebrate Chattanooga’s Creative Community
  • 5/11/2023
Jerry Summers: Watch Out Weston!
Jerry Summers: Watch Out Weston!
  • 5/11/2023
Chief John Ross Chapter, NSDAR Celebrates 100th Anniversary
  • 5/12/2023
Girls Inc. Of Chattanooga Awarded Tennessee Department Of Human Services Families First Community Grant
  • 5/12/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
  • 5/11/2023
McLemore Songwriter Series Begins May 18; 1st Concert Features Patrick Davis And Lauren Jenkins Davis
McLemore Songwriter Series Begins May 18; 1st Concert Features Patrick Davis And Lauren Jenkins Davis
  • 5/10/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Politics No. 1
Best Of Grizzard - Politics No. 1
  • 5/12/2023
The Watson Twins Perform At Cherry Street Tavern June 24
The Watson Twins Perform At Cherry Street Tavern June 24
  • 5/9/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
  • 5/9/2023
Opinion
A Math Lesson In Inclusion…Addition Not Subtraction
  • 5/12/2023
Student Discipline Remains A Concern
  • 5/11/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/12/2023
Dining
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
  • 5/1/2023
Business
Primex Adds 28 Jobs In Marion County
  • 5/12/2023
CBL Names Reinsmidt COO; Announces Other Key Executive Promotions
  • 5/11/2023
State High Court Clarifies Relationship Between Voluntariness Of A Statement, Waiver Of Miranda Rights
  • 5/11/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Realtors Working For Homeowners: In The Capital And At Home
Steven Sharpe: Realtors Working For Homeowners: In The Capital And At Home
  • 5/11/2023
Real Estate Transfers For May 4-10
  • 5/11/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 5/11/2023
Student Scene
UTC Among Coalition Awarded NSF Grant Funding To Outline A Statewide Mobility Strategy
  • 5/11/2023
Tennessee Students Encouraged To Book Tristar Reads In Their Summer Plans
  • 5/11/2023
Statewide Agreement Provides Easy Pathway Between Technical And Community Colleges
  • 5/11/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Foundation Webinar On Medications And Fall Risk Now Available Online
Morning Pointe Foundation Webinar On Medications And Fall Risk Now Available Online
  • 5/11/2023
CHI Memorial Among Nation’s Top Performing Hospitals For Treatment Of Heart Attack Patients
  • 5/8/2023
New MRI Arrives At Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
New MRI Arrives At Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
  • 5/5/2023
Memories
Shannon Nelms Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association May 15
  • 5/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Outdoors
Outdoor Enthusiasts Raise Over $164K To Protect Tennessee's Lands And Waters
  • 5/8/2023
Black Bear Sightings More Common In Spring And Early Summer
  • 5/5/2023
Turkey Habitat Field Day Scheduled For Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
Turkey Habitat Field Day Scheduled For Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
  • 5/4/2023
Travel
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
  • 5/10/2023
Ruby Falls Adds Key Staff To Marketing Team
Ruby Falls Adds Key Staff To Marketing Team
  • 5/12/2023
Tennessee Celebrates Record $27.5 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 5/9/2023
Church
WDYN Celebrates 55th Anniversary
WDYN Celebrates 55th Anniversary
  • 5/12/2023
Bob Tamasy: "Listen" And "Silent" - 2 Peas In A Communication Pod
Bob Tamasy: "Listen" And "Silent" - 2 Peas In A Communication Pod
  • 5/11/2023
"Peace: What My Momma Taught Me" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 5/10/2023
Obituaries
David Parks Hall
David Parks Hall
  • 5/12/2023
Jack Edward Falcon
Jack Edward Falcon
  • 5/11/2023
Dr. Robert T. Strahley
Dr. Robert T. Strahley
  • 5/11/2023
Area Obituaries
Sane, Wesley Alvin (Dalton)
Sane, Wesley Alvin (Dalton)
  • 5/12/2023
Wallace, Sherry (Spring City)
Wallace, Sherry (Spring City)
  • 5/12/2023
Cooper, Kevin Meece (Jasper)
Cooper, Kevin Meece (Jasper)
  • 5/12/2023