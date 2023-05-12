Lookout Mountain, Georgia’s Newest Park Is Complete; Town Delays 2nd Sewer Pump Station

Lookout Mountain, Georgia’s newest park is now complete, said Community Volunteer Jimmy Campbell. All the plants are in place at Joe Wheeler Park - the last were put in before the big freeze that killed so many plants on the mountain. Mr. Campbell said that the cold hardy plants, chosen to withstand the low temperatures, all survived and are on schedule. He said they all are doing what they are supposed to and blooming when they should.

The city has Mr. Campbell to thank for the many parks and gardens that have been built in the recent past. He has arranged funding for each project and found grants to help acquire the properties and plantings, with some held in reserve for maintenance. And in conjunction with the garden clubs on the mountain, landscape architects and volunteers, the gardens have been laid out, planned and planted considering input from citizens.

The parks and gardens that he has had a direct involvement with include the Joe Wheeler Park at the entrance to the town, Our Mountain Garden on Whitt Road and the garden and park along the sidewalk on Lula Lake Road across from the city hall. He has arranged for the Lookout Mountain Conservancy to acquire the Sims family property on McFarland Road where old gardens are being restored and new ones planted. A system of trails around the city is also being planned with his vision. At the meeting the council told him how appreciated his contributions have been after Mr. Campbell said that he has made the decision to step down as chairman but will stay on the beautification board.

Residents of both Lookout Mountain towns have the opportunity of contributing to the health of the mountain and the watershed below by participating in a Waterways program aimed at making your yard “creek friendly.” The aim is to have a yard that will keep water in the ground rather than having stormwater rush through and down the mountain. A yard can be certified as RainSmart by having a professional from Waterways visit and make recommendations. The process starts with an online survey at rosy@mywaterways.org.

“Battle of the Mountain,” a friendly competition, is taking place between Lookout and Signal Mountains for the community with the largest number of certified yards. The public is also invited to come to a RainSmart yard presentation on Saturday, March 13, at 10 a.m. at the Lookout Mountain, Ga. town hall. RainSmart on Lookout is being sponsored by Bee City U.S.A., the Garden Club of Lookout Mountain and Lookout Mountain Beautiful Garden Club.

The town council members all agreed with City Attorney Bill Pickering that the amount of fines for contempt of court should be increased. The maximum fine that is allowed at this time is $50. Mr. Pickering was authorized to amend the city charter so that the maximum allowed will be up to $1,000. He said that what a person is fined will be completely up to Municipal Judge Buddy Presley, who will have the ability to set a fine anywhere from $1 to $1,000.

Council Liaison with the Fire and Police Department Taylor Watson wants to remind residents of Lookout Mountain, Ga., that car decals for 2023 are now on sale for $5. On June 1 the price will increase to $10. She said that these stickers make it easier for the police to identify people who live on the mountain. It is not a way that the city makes money.

The Fairyland Festival was a big success, raising $22,000 for the school which will mostly be used to pay for teachers who are unfunded by Walker County. Council member Caroline Williams, representative to the school, said that the playground has been renovated and shading has been installed. A big concern now is about vandalism at the school where fencing and basketball goals have been damaged and trash is being left. The entire property is now being monitored with surveillance cameras for identifying those who are responsible.

City Manager Kenny Lee said that the city is actively pursuing the Plan First program offered by the Georgia Department of Commercial Affairs. He said it is up to the city to demonstrate how its comprehensive plan actually supports what is being done. This certification would help Lookout Mountain, Ga. to receive attractive grants, among other benefits. The city is also considering different methods of billing the city property tax, such as by using an outside vendor, or a software program. It is currently being done by the city employees.

Vice Mayor Arch Willingham, the city’s representative on the municipal planning commission, said that at the most recent meeting new software being used by Lookout Mountain, Ga. was discussed. The planning commission is happy with the iWorks software that has greatly streamlined the processes for code enforcement and for building permits. Ten years ago, getting a building permit was a long and convoluted process, and from personal experience, it is now it is easy and fast, he said.

The city’s sewer board, headed by Wes Hasden, is refocusing goals. Currently, work is changing from building a new sewer pump station to rehabilitating the existing one. The old pump and system are 20 years old and, although it is working as well as can be expected, he said, it is at the end of its useful and dependable life. Finding another location and building a second pump station has been pushed back. Now engineers are doing studies and preparing for rebuilding the old one. The original plan to add a second station for increased capacity was made before two large tracts consisting of about 240 acres were bought by two owners, thereby reducing the number of customers by 40 percent that will be using the system, said Jimmy Campbell, who was a previous member of the sewer board. Now that growth is more likely to be adding 350 people rather than 600. A second pump station and a location to serve the south end of town are still under study, said Mr. Hasden.